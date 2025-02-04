Trump 2nd term live updates: China announces retaliatory tariffs ahead of expected Trump-Xi talks

As the second administration of President Donald Trump continued its rapid recasting of the federal government, the president was scheduled Tuesday to host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

Officials in China also announced Tuesday retaliatory tariffs on select U.S. imports, countering Trump’s threatened 10% tariffs on Chinese goods. Trump was expected to sign an executive order on Tuesday putting that blanket duty into effect, a day after pausing tariffs he’d threatened to levy against Mexico and Canada.

And two of Trump's more controversial Cabinet picks will face confirmation votes in Senate committees on Tuesday -- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be secretary of Health and Human Services and Tulsi Gabbard to be director of national intelligence.





Latest Developments





Feb 4, 1:59 AM

China announces retaliatory tariffs on select US goods

As the deadline passed for Trump's 10% tariffs on Chinese goods imported into the U.S., Beijing announced a series of retaliatory measures, including tariffs on some U.S. goods.



U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to talk in "the next couple days," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday.

PHOTO: People walk past a Chinese flag along hutongs at a commercial area in Beijing, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (Aaron Favila/AP)

China said it would impose a 15% tariff on U.S. coal and liquefied natural gas, along with a 10% tariff on other products, including crude oil, agricultural machinery and pickup trucks.



"China firmly opposes the US practice and urges the United States to correct its wrong practices immediately," the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.



-ABC News’ Karson Yui

ADVERTISEMENT





Feb 3, 10:31 PM

Rubio says El Salvador's president agreed to house American criminals

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele Monday and said that "in an act of extraordinary friendship" Bukele had agreed not only to take in deported foreign nationals who committed crimes -- but also jailed American citizens and permanent residents.



"He has agreed to accept for deportation any illegal alien in the United States who is a criminal, from any nationality -- be they MS-13 or Tren de Aqua -- and house them in his jails," Rubio said.

PHOTO: Secretary of State Marco Rubio boards a plane at Panama Pacifico International Airport in Panama City, Feb. 3, 2025, en route to El Salvador. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

"He has offered to house in his jails dangerous American criminals in custody in our country, including those of U.S. citizens and legal residents," he added.



Rubio called the deal the “most unprecedented and extraordinary migratory agreement anywhere in the world” and said, “No country has ever made an offer of friendship such as this."



President Donald Trump has previously mused about sending repeat offenders abroad, even if they are lawfully in the United States.



The president would need to clear several legal hurdles, given the 8th Amendment prohibits "cruel and unusual punishments," broadly considered to include exile.



-ABC News' Shannon Kingston

ADVERTISEMENT





Feb 3, 7:55 PM

Federal employees given contract that waives legal action if signed

Federal employees on Monday have started receiving an email from their specific agency's human resources department that contains a PDF contract version of the deferred resignation offer sent around last week from the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), according to multiple federal employees across multiple agencies who shared emails with ABC News.



The contract largely lays out what OPM has previously stated would be offered if an employee accepts the deal with one major addition -- the employee "forever waives" the right to take legal action against their agency.



The guidance attaches new legal strings, including waiving an employee’s right to future claims by themselves or their union. The guidance appears to try to head off potential lawsuits against the government for employment offers.



-ABC News' Will Steakin, Benjamin Siegel and Anne Flaherty





Feb 3, 6:46 PM

Oil exec Chris Wright confirmed as energy secretary

The Senate confirmed Chris Wright to lead the Department of Energy by a vote of 59-38.



Wright, who has never worked in a government position, founded the publicly traded oilfield services firm Liberty Energy in 2010, which fracks 20% of the onshore wells nationally.

PHOTO: Chris Wright testifies before a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing on his nomination to be Secretary of Energy, on Capitol Hill, Jan. 15, 2025. (Ting Shen/AFP via Getty Images)

The $3 billion company is involved in nearly 10% of the U.S.'s total energy production, according to Wright.



Wright is an outspoken critic of policies aimed at curbing climate change, including the Department of Energy's goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.



For more on Wright, read ABC News' previous reporting here.

ADVERTISEMENT





Feb 3, 6:29 PM

USAID contractor says they're 'stuck abroad' on official travel

One USAID contractor who is currently on official travel for a "high priority emergency response" told ABC News the move to dismantle the agency has "severely impacted" their ability to assist people in need and will have "lasting implications."



The personal services contractor said they are traveling on a "high-priority emergency response."

PHOTO: The flag of the United States Agency for International Development, or USAID, right, flies alongside the American flag in front the USAID office in Washington, Feb. 3, 2025. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

They are among the contractors who say they are "stuck abroad on official travel with no guidance on how to proceed, where they are able to work, how to get home or whether they are able to work."



Additionally, the contractor said they have been removed from U.S. Embassy safety and security systems.



-ABC News' Rachel Scott

ADVERTISEMENT





Feb 3, 6:42 PM

Trump taps Michael Ellis for deputy director of the CIA

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that Michael Ellis will serve as the deputy director of the CIA.



PHOTO: The agency seal on the floor of the lobby at the CIA, in Mclean, Va., Sept. 24, 2022. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images)



Ellis served on the White House National Security Council during Trump's first term and was general counsel of the House Intelligence Committee under former GOP Rep. Devin Nunes.





Feb 3, 6:28 PM

Advocacy groups sue Trump administration over asylum shutdown

The American Civil Liberties Union and other immigration advocacy groups filed a lawsuit against the current administration on Monday over President Donald Trump’s move to suspend asylum after claiming there is an “invasion” on the U.S.- Mexico border.



According to the complaint, Trump invoked an authority known as 212(f), which authorizes the president to “suspend the entry of all noncitizens” when their entry “would be detrimental to the interests of the United States.”



However, the groups argue the authority does not empower the president to “summarily expel noncitizens already physically present in the U.S.” or “override the protections Congress has afforded those fleeing danger.”



"Under the proclamation, there is no longer any pathway to seek asylum,” said Lee Gelernt, ACLU lead counsel, in a statement. “The President is giving the back of his hand to Congress, who over the past four plus decades has meticulously created an asylum system for those fleeing grave danger. There is no invasion, much less one that justifies wiping away the entire asylum system.”



The groups also argued the move by Trump allows for the expedited removal of unaccompanied migrant children, despite “specific protections such children receive by statute."



“This is an unprecedented power grab that will put countless lives in danger,” Gelernt's statement said.



-ABC News' Laura Romero and Armando Tonatiuh Torres-García





Feb 3, 6:28 PM

Trump to call for the dismantling of the Dept. of Education, sources say

President Donald Trump could soon sign an executive order directing the secretary of education to dismantle the Department of Education, according to sources briefed on drafts of the order that have circulated among top administration officials.



Signing such an executive order would help the president inch closer to sending education back to the states.



The timing on when Trump plans to sign it remains unclear, but sources familiar with the process told ABC News that conversations about the future of the department are actively occurring.



Sources have also told ABC News any executive action is likely to ask for a plan to be submitted, not an immediate directive to shut down the department. After an acceptable plan is submitted, Congress would need to pass the necessary legislation in order to shutter the DOE.



A Senate bill to shutter the DOE would likely fail without a two-thirds majority vote.



It’s unclear how the next education secretary might handle plans to close the department and reallocate its functions. Trump’s pick for the role, Linda McMahon, has not yet had a Senate confirmation hearing.



-ABC News' Arthur Jones II and Katherine Faulders





Feb 3, 5:42 PM

Merging of State Dept. and USAID already underway: Sources

Although Sec. of State Marco Rubio wrote a letter casting the State Department’s absorption of USAID as only a possibility at this point, several sources familiar with the administration’s plans and the inner workings of the State Department tell ABC News that the process is already well underway.



As part of the merger, USAID is expected to undergo drastic cuts to its funding, programs and staffing, according to two officials, who say initial plans call for agency personnel to be reduced by as much as 70%.



Even current and former USAID employees who previously thought folding the agency into the State Department wasn’t the worst idea now say they’re dismayed by how this is being carried out.



"They could have just moved it over, but instead they crashed it and now they’re going to drag over the scraps," a former USAID employee told ABC News. "People are going to die because of how they’re doing this. And that shouldn’t be forgotten."



-ABC News' Shannon Kingston, Katherine Faulders and Will Steakin





Feb 3, 5:13 PM

'Very pleased': Trump on decision to pause Canada tariffs for 30 days

After Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a pause in the U.S. tariffs, President Donald Trump released his own statement on Truth Social regarding the decision.



"Canada has agreed to ensure we have a secure Northern Border, and to finally end the deadly scourge of drugs like Fentanyl that have been pouring into our Country, killing hundreds of thousands of Americans, while destroying their families and communities all across our Country," he wrote.



"As President, it is my responsibility to ensure the safety of ALL Americans, and I am doing just that," he added. "I am very pleased with this initial outcome, and the Tariffs announced on Saturday will be paused for a 30 day period to see whether or not a final Economic deal with Canada can be structured. FAIRNESS FOR ALL!"



Read more here.

Click here to read the rest of the blog.