Trump 2nd term live updates: Trump says Palestinians wouldn't have right to return to Gaza under US takeover plan

As President Donald Trump's second administration continued its effort to swiftly reshape the federal government, the president was expected early this week to discuss imposing 25% tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum.

That duty would arrive amid a flurry of trade-related announcements that have applied pressure to some of America's biggest trading partners, including China, Mexico and Canada.





Latest Developments





Feb 10, 10:19 AM

Trump says he's dismissing boards of military academies

According to a post on his social media platform, President Donald Trump said he has "ordered the immediate dismissal of the Board of Visitors for the Army, Air Force, Navy, and Coast Guard" academies/



Trump said that military academies have been "infiltrated by Woke Leftist Ideologues" and added that he intends to appoint new leaders to the boards of the academies.



– ABC News’ Michelle Stoddart

ADVERTISEMENT





Feb 10, 10:10 AM

CFPB workers reminded to ‘not perform any work tasks’ as DOGE, Vought take over

Russ Vought, the new CFPB acting director, sent another email to staff Monday morning reminding them that the agency's Washington, D.C., bureau will be closed all week and telling employees, "Please do not perform any work tasks," according to an email obtained by ABC News.



"As you have been informed by the Chief Operating Officer in an email yesterday, the Bureau's DC headquarters building is closed this week," the email reads from Vought, who is also director of the Office of Management and Budget.



– ABC News’ Elizabeth Schulze and Will Steakin





Feb 10, 9:58 AM

Trump says Palestinians wouldn't have right to return to Gaza under US takeover plan

In a newly released clip from a sit-down interview with Fox News host Bret Baier, President Donald Trump said Palestinians would not have the right to return to Gaza as he laid out his proposal for the U.S. to "own" Gaza.



"We'll build beautiful communities for the 1.9 million people, we'll build beautiful communities. Safe communities, could be five, six could be two, but we'll build safe communities a little bit away from where they are, where all of this danger is. In the meantime, I would own this. Think of it as a real estate development for the future," Trump said.

PHOTO: People walk with belongings along al-Rashid street between Gaza City and Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip, Feb. 10, 2025. (Eyad Baba/AFP via Getty Images)

Baier then asked Trump: "Would the Palestinians have the right to return?"



"No, they wouldn't, because they're going to have much better housing, much better -- in other words, I'm talking about building a permanent place for them, because if they have to return now, it will be years before you could ever -- it's not habitable," Trump said. "It will be years before it could happen. I'm talking about starting to build and I think I could make a deal with Jordan, I think I could make a deal with Egypt, you know, we give them billions and billions of dollars a year."



Trump is set to meet with Jordan's King Abdullah II at the White House on Tuesday. Jordan remains steadfast against the proposal to take in more Palestinians.



-ABC News' Michelle Stoddart

ADVERTISEMENT





Feb 10, 9:07 AM

Trump’s effort to dismantle CFPB hit with 2 federal lawsuits

As Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency turns its sights on potentially dismantling the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau, the Trump administration faces two new legal challenges.



The National Treasury Employees Union filed two lawsuits overnight against acting CFPB director Russell Vought, challenging both the takeover of the CFPB and DOGE’s access to sensitive records maintained by the agency.



One lawsuit alleged that Vought’s efforts last week to halt the CFPB’s supervision and enforcement work overstepped the authority of the executive branch, arguing that only Congress – which created the CFPB in the wake of the Great Recession – has the authority to destroy the agency.



The second lawsuit alleged that DOGE’s access to CFPB records violates a federal law that protects the security of sensitive records maintained by the agency.



– ABC News’ Peter Charalambous





Feb 10, 8:59 AM

Trump's schedule includes executive order signing

The White House has released President Donald Trump's schedule for Monday.



The president will have no public events, according to the guidance, though he will receive an intelligence briefing at 11 a.m. ET. At 1 p.m. ET, he will sign executive orders in the Oval Office. It's not clear what the orders will be.

PHOTO: President Donald Trump speaks to the press after signing a proclamation renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America aboard Air Force One, as it flies over the Gulf enroute to New Orleans, Feb. 9, 2025. (Ben Curtis/AP)





Feb 10, 5:24 AM

Trump to discuss tariffs on steel, aluminum

President Donald Trump made brief remarks about steel and aluminum tariffs, saying he’d hold a meeting early this week.



"Tomorrow. We will have a meeting tomorrow," Trump said as he arrived at the White House early Monday.

PHOTO: In this file photo, rolled steel is seen at a Hyundai Steel plant in Dangjin, a city southwest of Seoul, South Korea, on June 15, 2011. (Lee Jae Won/Reuters)

It was not immediately clear whether that meeting would take place on Monday or Tuesday.



-ABC News’ Alex Emerson

ADVERTISEMENT





Feb 10, 8:59 AM

Court grants request to block 3 Venezuelan immigrants from being sent to Guantanamo

A federal court on Sunday blocked President Donald Trump's administration from sending three Venezuelan detainees from being sent to a migrant holding facility at Guantanamo Bay, according to a report from AP News.



The three men had been accused of having connections to the Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua, the report said. Texas Gov. Glenn Abbott designated the gang a foreign terror organization in September 2024.



The first flight carrying so-called high-threat migrants to the newly established migrant holding facility in Cuba arrived Feb. 4. All 10 people on the flight were also suspected members of Tren de Aragua, according to the Department of Homeland Security.



However, the Center for Constitutional Rights, which is representing the three men, said in a filing early Sunday that they "have a pending case before the court challenging their unlawfully prolonged detention" and asserted that they are "migrants who fled Venezuela seeking protection" in the United States.



The filing asked that the U.S. District Court of New Mexico block their transfer on the grounds that “the mere uncertainty the government has created surrounding the availability of legal process and counsel access is sufficient to authorize the modest injunction,” AP News said.



Judge Kenneth J. Gonzales granted the temporary order to prevent their relocation after a brief hearing on Sunday, according to the AP News article.



Trump said last month that the United States will work to prepare the naval base to hold 30,000 migrants awaiting processing to return to their home countries.





Feb 10, 8:59 AM

Trump instructs Treasury to stop producing pennies

President Donald Trump said Sunday night that he has instructed the Treasury Department to stop making new pennies.



"For far too long the United States has minted pennies which literally cost us more than 2 cents. This is so wasteful! I have instructed my Secretary of the US Treasury to stop producing new pennies. Let's rip the waste out of our great nations budget, even if it's a penny at a time," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.



-ABC News' Hannah Demissie

ADVERTISEMENT





Feb 10, 8:59 AM

Trump signs executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico

During President Donald Trump's flight to New Orleans on Sunday to attend the 2025 Super Bowl, Air Force One flew over the Gulf of Mexico.



As the plane passed over the body of water, Trump signed an executive order renaming it the Gulf of America.



Trump said "no" when asked if he had talked with Mexico about the move in advance.



-ABC News' Hannah Demissie





Feb 10, 8:59 AM

Trump attends the Super Bowl

Following his arrival to the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, and a brief tour of the field roughly one hour prior to kickoff, President Donald Trump went to a suite where he was joined by some members of his family and elected officials — including House Speaker Mike Johnson and Sens. Eric Schmitt and Tim Scott.



Trump was accompanied to the Super Bowl by his daughter Ivanka, his son Eric and his daughter-in-law Lara.

PHOTO: President Donald Trump salutes during the national anthem with Ivanka Trump and New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson before the start of Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Feb. 9, 2025. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

He stood for "America the Beautiful" and saluted during "The Star-Spangled Banner."



Trump is the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl.



-ABC News' Hannah Demissie

Click here to read the rest of the blog.