Trump 2nd term live updates: Trump says Palestinians wouldn't have right to return to Gaza under US takeover plan

KEVIN SHALVEY
·7 min read

As President Donald Trump's second administration continued its effort to swiftly reshape the federal government, the president was expected early this week to discuss imposing 25% tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum.

That duty would arrive amid a flurry of trade-related announcements that have applied pressure to some of America's biggest trading partners, including China, Mexico and Canada.


Latest Developments


Feb 10, 10:19 AM

Trump says he's dismissing boards of military academies

According to a post on his social media platform, President Donald Trump said he has "ordered the immediate dismissal of the Board of Visitors for the Army, Air Force, Navy, and Coast Guard" academies/

Trump said that military academies have been "infiltrated by Woke Leftist Ideologues" and added that he intends to appoint new leaders to the boards of the academies.

– ABC News’ Michelle Stoddart

ADVERTISEMENT


Feb 10, 10:10 AM

CFPB workers reminded to ‘not perform any work tasks’ as DOGE, Vought take over

Russ Vought, the new CFPB acting director, sent another email to staff Monday morning reminding them that the agency's Washington, D.C., bureau will be closed all week and telling employees, "Please do not perform any work tasks," according to an email obtained by ABC News.

"As you have been informed by the Chief Operating Officer in an email yesterday, the Bureau's DC headquarters building is closed this week," the email reads from Vought, who is also director of the Office of Management and Budget.

– ABC News’ Elizabeth Schulze and Will Steakin


Feb 10, 9:58 AM

Trump says Palestinians wouldn't have right to return to Gaza under US takeover plan

In a newly released clip from a sit-down interview with Fox News host Bret Baier, President Donald Trump said Palestinians would not have the right to return to Gaza as he laid out his proposal for the U.S. to "own" Gaza.

"We'll build beautiful communities for the 1.9 million people, we'll build beautiful communities. Safe communities, could be five, six could be two, but we'll build safe communities a little bit away from where they are, where all of this danger is. In the meantime, I would own this. Think of it as a real estate development for the future," Trump said.

PHOTO: People walk with belongings along al-Rashid street between Gaza City and Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip, Feb. 10, 2025. (Eyad Baba/AFP via Getty Images)
PHOTO: People walk with belongings along al-Rashid street between Gaza City and Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip, Feb. 10, 2025. (Eyad Baba/AFP via Getty Images)

Baier then asked Trump: "Would the Palestinians have the right to return?"

"No, they wouldn't, because they're going to have much better housing, much better -- in other words, I'm talking about building a permanent place for them, because if they have to return now, it will be years before you could ever -- it's not habitable," Trump said. "It will be years before it could happen. I'm talking about starting to build and I think I could make a deal with Jordan, I think I could make a deal with Egypt, you know, we give them billions and billions of dollars a year."

Trump is set to meet with Jordan's King Abdullah II at the White House on Tuesday. Jordan remains steadfast against the proposal to take in more Palestinians.

-ABC News' Michelle Stoddart

ADVERTISEMENT


Feb 10, 9:07 AM

Trump’s effort to dismantle CFPB hit with 2 federal lawsuits

As Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency turns its sights on potentially dismantling the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau, the Trump administration faces two new legal challenges.

The National Treasury Employees Union filed two lawsuits overnight against acting CFPB director Russell Vought, challenging both the takeover of the CFPB and DOGE’s access to sensitive records maintained by the agency.

One lawsuit alleged that Vought’s efforts last week to halt the CFPB’s supervision and enforcement work overstepped the authority of the executive branch, arguing that only Congress – which created the CFPB in the wake of the Great Recession – has the authority to destroy the agency.

The second lawsuit alleged that DOGE’s access to CFPB records violates a federal law that protects the security of sensitive records maintained by the agency.

– ABC News’ Peter Charalambous


Feb 10, 8:59 AM

Trump's schedule includes executive order signing

The White House has released President Donald Trump's schedule for Monday.

The president will have no public events, according to the guidance, though he will receive an intelligence briefing at 11 a.m. ET. At 1 p.m. ET, he will sign executive orders in the Oval Office. It's not clear what the orders will be.

PHOTO: President Donald Trump speaks to the press after signing a proclamation renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America aboard Air Force One, as it flies over the Gulf enroute to New Orleans, Feb. 9, 2025. (Ben Curtis/AP)
PHOTO: President Donald Trump speaks to the press after signing a proclamation renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America aboard Air Force One, as it flies over the Gulf enroute to New Orleans, Feb. 9, 2025. (Ben Curtis/AP)


Feb 10, 5:24 AM

Trump to discuss tariffs on steel, aluminum

President Donald Trump made brief remarks about steel and aluminum tariffs, saying he’d hold a meeting early this week.

"Tomorrow. We will have a meeting tomorrow," Trump said as he arrived at the White House early Monday.

PHOTO: In this file photo, rolled steel is seen at a Hyundai Steel plant in Dangjin, a city southwest of Seoul, South Korea, on June 15, 2011. (Lee Jae Won/Reuters)
PHOTO: In this file photo, rolled steel is seen at a Hyundai Steel plant in Dangjin, a city southwest of Seoul, South Korea, on June 15, 2011. (Lee Jae Won/Reuters)

It was not immediately clear whether that meeting would take place on Monday or Tuesday.

-ABC News’ Alex Emerson

ADVERTISEMENT


Feb 10, 8:59 AM

Court grants request to block 3 Venezuelan immigrants from being sent to Guantanamo

A federal court on Sunday blocked President Donald Trump's administration from sending three Venezuelan detainees from being sent to a migrant holding facility at Guantanamo Bay, according to a report from AP News.

The three men had been accused of having connections to the Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua, the report said. Texas Gov. Glenn Abbott designated the gang a foreign terror organization in September 2024.

The first flight carrying so-called high-threat migrants to the newly established migrant holding facility in Cuba arrived Feb. 4. All 10 people on the flight were also suspected members of Tren de Aragua, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

However, the Center for Constitutional Rights, which is representing the three men, said in a filing early Sunday that they "have a pending case before the court challenging their unlawfully prolonged detention" and asserted that they are "migrants who fled Venezuela seeking protection" in the United States.

The filing asked that the U.S. District Court of New Mexico block their transfer on the grounds that “the mere uncertainty the government has created surrounding the availability of legal process and counsel access is sufficient to authorize the modest injunction,” AP News said.

Judge Kenneth J. Gonzales granted the temporary order to prevent their relocation after a brief hearing on Sunday, according to the AP News article.

Trump said last month that the United States will work to prepare the naval base to hold 30,000 migrants awaiting processing to return to their home countries.


Feb 10, 8:59 AM

Trump instructs Treasury to stop producing pennies

President Donald Trump said Sunday night that he has instructed the Treasury Department to stop making new pennies.

"For far too long the United States has minted pennies which literally cost us more than 2 cents. This is so wasteful! I have instructed my Secretary of the US Treasury to stop producing new pennies. Let's rip the waste out of our great nations budget, even if it's a penny at a time," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

-ABC News' Hannah Demissie

ADVERTISEMENT


Feb 10, 8:59 AM

Trump signs executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico

During President Donald Trump's flight to New Orleans on Sunday to attend the 2025 Super Bowl, Air Force One flew over the Gulf of Mexico.

As the plane passed over the body of water, Trump signed an executive order renaming it the Gulf of America.

Trump said "no" when asked if he had talked with Mexico about the move in advance.

-ABC News' Hannah Demissie


Feb 10, 8:59 AM

Trump attends the Super Bowl

Following his arrival to the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, and a brief tour of the field roughly one hour prior to kickoff, President Donald Trump went to a suite where he was joined by some members of his family and elected officials — including House Speaker Mike Johnson and Sens. Eric Schmitt and Tim Scott.

Trump was accompanied to the Super Bowl by his daughter Ivanka, his son Eric and his daughter-in-law Lara.

PHOTO: President Donald Trump salutes during the national anthem with Ivanka Trump and New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson before the start of Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Feb. 9, 2025. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
PHOTO: President Donald Trump salutes during the national anthem with Ivanka Trump and New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson before the start of Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Feb. 9, 2025. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

He stood for "America the Beautiful" and saluted during "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Trump is the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl.

-ABC News' Hannah Demissie

Click here to read the rest of the blog.

Latest Stories

  • Trump’s New Budget Chief Orders Federal Financial Watchdog To Halt Operations

    The Project 2025 architect has effectively frozen the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, now allowing big banks and giant corporations to prey on consumers.

  • Musk's Doge takes aim at US consumer protection agency

    The billionaire aide to Donald Trump indicates he wants to see the end of an agency founded after the financial crash of 2007-8.

  • Trump administration halts work at fraud-fighting Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

    The CFPB is an independent government agency tasked with protecting consumers and enforcing rules for banks, credit unions and other lenders.

  • Trump backs Japanese investment in U.S. Steel, doesn't rule out tariffs in meeting with prime minister

    President Donald Trump, meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in D.C., said he hasn't ruled out tariffs against the Asian nation and wants Nippon Steel to invest in U.S. Steel rather than buying it.

  • Trump says some white South Africans are oppressed, could be resettled in the US. They say no thanks

    Groups representing some of South Africa's white minority responded Saturday to a plan by President Donald Trump to offer them refugee status and resettlement in the United States by saying: thanks, but no thanks. The plan was detailed in an executive order Trump signed Friday that stopped all aid and financial assistance to South Africa as punishment for what the Trump administration said were “rights violations” by the government against some of its white citizens. The Trump administration accused the South African government of allowing violent attacks on white Afrikaner farmers and introducing a land expropriation law that enables it to “seize ethnic minority Afrikaners' agricultural property without compensation.”

  • This Democratic Senator Is Finding Control Amid the Chaos—at The Container Store

    After a particular contentious round of Senate hearings for nominees in President Donald Trump’s new administration, Senator Amy Klobuchar found herself in a Container Store while on a break back in her home state, Minnesota. She was on the hunt for baskets to organize her coffee and tea collection—and, in retrospoect, the broader sense of satisfaction that comes with things being the way they’re supposed to be. At the store, a stranger approached her, Klobuchar recounted during this week’s epis

  • Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to shut down for a week: Reports

    The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) will be shut down for a week, according to multiple reports. The CFPB’s Chief Operating Officer Adam Martinez said in a Sunday email that there would be a Monday to Friday closure of the headquarters of the CFPB in Washington, D.C., The Washington Post reported. The Office of Management…

  • Saint-Eustache police detainee dies following arrest, watchdog investigating

    A person arrested and detained by police in Saint-Eustache, north of Montreal, has died after sustaining injuries while in custody Saturday. The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) said in a news release published Saturday that it received a 911 call around 8:30 a.m. about a motorist who drove off the road and then ran away.The BEI investigates in all cases where a person, other than an officer on duty, dies, suffers serious injury or is injured by a firearm used by a police officer.Saint-Eu

  • Britain navigates rough transatlantic waters as Trump roils the 'special relationship'

    LONDON (AP) — Ever since Winston Churchill coined the phrase in the wake of World War II, politicians have extolled the “special relationship” between the United States and Britain.

  • Trump to announce 25% steel, aluminum tariffs on Monday

    President Donald Trump said he will announce 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum coming into the United States on Monday.

  • Albanese to speak with Trump as US president announces 25% tariff on steel imports

    Ministers were seeking return of Turnbull-era exemptions ahead of US president’s announcement of new duties on steel and aluminium

  • What would happen if Musk tries to defy court orders?

    Three weeks after President Donald Trump's inauguration, the federal judiciary is beginning to rein in the president's unilateral efforts to reshape the federal government. On Saturday, a federal judge in New York blocked individuals associated with Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from accessing what effectively serves as the government's checkbook, and on Monday a judge in Boston will consider whether to pause a sweeping buyout offer that could historically reduce the size of the federal government. With Musk now flirting with the idea of defying court orders or targeting judges, the third branch of government might soon confront an unprecedented scenario in modern history -- the president of the United States openly and willingly disobeying a court order.

  • Corner Brook's new hospital is overflowing, and the old one will pick up the slack

    The new Corner Brook hospital, open just eight months, is overflowing with people who no longer need urgent medical attention, or are waiting to go home or to get into long term care, but are still occupying a bed.So, Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services is putting 45 beds into the old Corner Brook hospital, which transitioned to administrative space and a community health centre when the new Western Regional Memorial Hospital opened.NLHS is planning to renovate two floors of what's now kno

  • Here's why Trump is getting serious about acquiring Greenland

    Trump has intensified his rhetoric regarding Greenland, a territory that is officially part of Denmark. Citing national security concerns amid growing influences from Russia and China in the Arctic, Trump advocates for increased U.S. control over the island. Eric Sorensen explains why Trump is getting serious about acquiring Greenland.

  • Trump declares new tariffs, repeats threats to annex Canada

    U.S. President Donald Trump is set to announce a 25 per cent tariff on all steel and aluminum imports on Monday, including those from Canada. Trump, once again, expressed a desire to make Canada the 51st state. Mackenzie Gray reports.

  • Trump, Musk’s move to dismantle USAID

    Foreign policy and international development expert Matthew McGuire discusses the attempt by President Donald Trump and Elon Musk to dismantle USAID.

  • They welcomed Canada's open arms. Now Ukrainians worry about future as Russian invasion's 3rd-year mark nears

    Nearly three years since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, some Ukrainians in southwestern Ontario say they're feeling uneasy about the future and whether they'll be able to remain in Canada as the war continues.Close to 300,000 Ukrainians arrived in Canada after Feb. 24, 2022. Ottawa offered them temporary resident status through the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET) program, until March 31.In January, Immigration Minister Marc Miller said Ukrainians must apply for an ope

  • Donald Trump Brings Big Entourage To Super Bowl -- With 1 Key Person Seemingly MIA

    Trump’s appearance at the game marks the first time a sitting U.S. president has attended the annual NFL championship.

  • Donald Trump Throws A Super Fit At Taylor Swift In ‘Unforgiving’ Post-Game Rant

    The president lashed out at the pop star on his social media website.

  • People Are Reacting To Rising Grocery Prices Under The Trump Administration In The Pettiest Way Possible

    "Everything under Trump must be blamed on him, just like what MAGA did with Biden."