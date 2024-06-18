Republicans have brought up a whole slew of bills to honor Donald Trump. A year after the Titan sub disaster, we still don't have many answers. And dust off that old flip phone – they're so back.

Donald Trump Airport?

Donald Trump on the $500 bill. A Congressional gold medal. An international airport. It’s the Summer of Trump in the House of Representatives, where Republican lawmakers have flooded the chamber with bills and resolutions honoring the former president, convicted felon and 2024 GOP frontrunner.

What's going on? These largely symbolic gestures are a way to get noticed by Trump, who can make or break politicians with his endorsements, according to a former member of Congress. 👀 We break down the flurry of bills.

A deep sea search for answers

A year after a tiny submersible imploded, crushing all aboard on their way to see the famed wreck of the Titanic, little has changed. No official reports have been issued detailing what happened to the Titan sub, how it happened, who was responsible and how such a massive implosion could have been prevented. The families of those who died are still mourning.

Hopes for answers: The U.S. Coast Guard says its investigation is taking "longer than initially projected" – in part because of two salvage missions needed to recover evidence and extensive forensic testing – and hopes to provide more answers by the end of the year. 🔎 What's happened over the last year.

See the new submersible a billionaire wants to take to the Titanic.

Coast Guard marine safety engineers investigate a piece recovered from of the Titan submersible, which killed Shahzada Dawood, Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and Stockton Rush when it imploded.

First tropical storm of the season brewing

Hello, Alberto? Heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue to spread across the central and western Gulf Coast on Tuesday after a tropical storm warning was issued for the Texas coast due to a large, sprawling weather system in the Gulf.

Warning timeline: The system, which the National Hurricane Center has dubbed Potential Tropical Cyclone One, is forecast to lumber toward the Gulf Coast over the next day or so. The center of the storm will likely make landfall in Mexico as Tropical Storm Alberto, and forecasters warned that potentially flooding rain will fall across much of coastal Texas. 🌀 Here's what to know.

We're back in the flip phone era?

Call it a comeback – flip phones are having a moment. It’s true: People are snatching up those basic clamshell throwbacks of the early 2000s faster than a bag of discounted Reese’s the day after Halloween. The reasons are simple: We’re burned out on our smartphones, social media, and passively allowing years of our lives to melt away mindlessly stuck on screens. According to the latest statistics, the average person spends nearly five hours a day on their smartphone, which equals six days a month and a mind-boggling 12 years over a lifetime. Our human willpower and fixes like built-in app limits don’t help. 📵 Take a closer look at what's behind the trend.

