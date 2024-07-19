Trump accepts GOP's nomination in speech that lasted 92 minutes

Reuters

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Thursday that Donald Trump's assertion he could quickly end the Ukraine war should be viewed realistically, given that he had promised a Middle East peace breakthrough but failed to achieve it during his presidency. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow had noted statements by Trump, who is running against President Joe Biden in November's U.S. election, and by his newly nominated running mate J.D. Vance. "We saw the statements - Trump said he would resolve the conflict within 24 hours, then Vance said that China is a bigger problem for the United States than the Russia-Ukraine conflict," Zakharova told reporters.