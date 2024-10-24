Trump accuses UK's Labour Party of US election interference: what you need to know

Donald Trump’s campaign has criticised the UK Labour Party, calling for an investigation into alleged ‘election interference’.

Just under two weeks before Americans head to the polls in an incredibly close US presidential election race, people close to the Republican candidate have accused UK politicians of “blatant foreign interference”. Labour has rejected the claim.

According to the complaint filed by Mr Trump’s representatives, Labour politicians had allegedly made “illegal foreign national contributions” in the run-up to the election.

This follows reports that Labour members were encouraged to travel to the US before the election.

“In recent weeks, [Labour] have recruited and sent party members to campaign for [Democratic candidate] Kamala [Harris] in critical battleground states, attempting to influence our election,” the complaint said.

It also cited Labour’s head of operations, Sofia Patel, who was said to have asked staffers if anyone would be willing to travel to the US to “help our friends across the pond elect their first female president”.

It’s normal for UK counterparts to have regular contact with the US. It is not illegal for foreign people to be involved with US political campaigns.

So what exactly is going on?

What is the Trump campaign accusing Labour of?

Mr Trump has not personally addressed the recent complaints, which have been made in a formal complaint on behalf of his campaign.

In the letter addressed to the Federal Election Commission, a lawyer Gary M. Lawkowski, who identifies himself as Deputy General Counsel, said: "Interference is occurring in plain sight.”

The six-page document pointed to close ties between the Labour Party and the campaign working for Ms Harris. It implied that Labour was willing to help find accommodation for people travelling to the US.

The complaint followed a LinkedIn post by Ms Patel revealing that about 100 former and current Labour staff were heading to key battleground states before the election. She asked for more support and offered to arrange accommodation.

The Trump campaign has said is an example of a foreign national contribution to his rival, which is illegal under federal law.

The document reads: “The language of her post supports a reasonable inference that the Labour Party will financeat least travel and facilitate room and board. To wit, Ms. Patel states, “We [presumably, the Labour Party] will sort your housing.”

Contrary to the allegations, the BBC reported that Labour Party members were campaigning personally.

Why has Trump made these accusations?

In such a tight race, both parties are doing all they can to cast doubt on their rival and win over crucial undecided voters.

The goal could be to tie the Harris campaign to foreign election interference, although there is no evidence of this happening.

Some are suggesting that Mr Trump’s campaign is setting the stage to blame election interference falsely should they lose the election.

Many analysts fear that the twice-impeached former president would dispute a 2024 defeat should he lose the election again.

This is not the first time this issue has caused a stir.

In 2018, Bernie Sanders was fined $14,500 (£11,176) after the Federal Election Commission concluded that he had accepted an illegal contribution from Australia’s Labour Party after Australian volunteers had their flights paid.

It did not cost Mr Sanders the election, but any political controversies so close to the 2024 election may have an impact.

What is Labour’s response?

UK party members have closely supported and been involved with US elections throughout history.

Labour has swiftly downplayed the recent allegations and confirmed it has not funded the trips.

“The Labour Party has volunteers; [they] have gone over pretty much every election,” said Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. “They’re doing it in their spare time. They’re doing it as volunteers. They’re staying I think with other volunteers over there.”

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner added: "People in their own time often go and campaign, and that's what we've seen.

"It happens in all political parties, people go and campaign and they do what they want to do with their own time, with their own money."