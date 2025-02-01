Trump administration aims to lower immigration detention standards to let more jails participate, border czar says

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents conduct an arrest in Chicago

WASHINGTON - The Trump administration aims to lower its existing detention standards to allow more U.S. jails to participate and open up more bed space to detain immigrants in the U.S. illegally, Trump's border czar Tom Homan said at an event in Washington on Saturday.

Homan said at an annual meeting of the National Sheriffs' Association that the administration was working to allow U.S. jails to detain migrants using their state-level standards instead of ICE's more rigorous guidelines and to reduce the number of inspections of the facilities.

