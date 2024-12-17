Trump adviser collapses during NY Young Republican Club Gala speech

NEW YORK — Donald Trump campaign adviser Alex Bruesewitz appears to be OK following a frightening fall during Sunday’s New York Young Republican Club Gala at Cipriani Wall Street.

The 27-year-old conservative was introducing White House senior aide Dan Scavino at the annual gathering when he became disoriented.

“I’m forgetting my words,” Bruesewitz said before taking a long pause and falling forward to his right.

The political strategist is credited with helping to coordinate a podcast strategy that was instrumental to Trump’s 2024 presidential election win. Before collapsing, he credited the Young Republican Club for being on board for Trump early and thanked guests attending the event including Matt Gaetz, who recent withdrew his candidacy for Attorney General amid allegations he had sex with an underaged girl, which he denies.

Neary four minutes into his speech, Bruesewitz confessed he was confused before falling down and taking the lectern with him as audience members shrieked.

After he was helped off the stage and the damaged lectern was reset, event emcee Raheem Kassam assured the crowd Bruesewitz was alright.

“It’s a little bit warm up here under the lights,” Kassam said. “It happens to the best of us.”

Conservative activists on social media reported they too had been assured Bruesewitz was doing fine. Numerous outlets reported that Trump phoned into the event to say he expected his adviser to be alright because “he’s a very special guy.”

Gaetz posted a message of support for “Great American” Bruesewitz on X.

“One nose dive off a stage won’t slow him down,” he said.

_____