Trump administration to take steps to defund Education Department

Jeff Mason and Kanishka Singh
Updated ·2 min read
A view of the U.S. Department of Education building in Washington

By Jeff Mason and Kanishka Singh

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Donald Trump's administration will take steps to defund the federal Education Department, a White House official said on Monday, adding an announcement on the planned actions may come later in February.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that Trump advisers were considering executive actions to dismantle the Education Department as part of a campaign by billionaire Elon Musk and his allies to reduce the size of the government's workforce.

U.S. officials have discussed an executive order that would shut down all functions of the Education Department that are not written explicitly into statute or move certain functions to other departments, the Journal had said, adding the order would call for developing a legislative proposal to abolish the department.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Education Department had no immediate comment. The Journal report added an announcement may come as early as Tuesday.

Republicans were critical of the Education Department under former President Joe Biden, particularly over student loan forgiveness and policies related to diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Trump has already issued executive orders to dismantle DEI programs across the federal government. ABC News reported on Monday that dozens of Department of Education employees received letters as business hours closed on Friday placing them on administrative leave.

Musk has been heading Trump's drive to cut what the administration calls wasteful spending within the federal government.

Last week, Musk's team at the Department of Government Efficiency gained access to the most sensitive payment systems at Treasury and, as Reuters reported, locked some federal career employees out of their agency's own computers.

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior White House official said on Monday that Musk was also helping Trump look at a revamp of U.S. foreign aid agency USAID.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Kanishka Singh in Washington and Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Stephen Coates)

Latest Stories

  • Fareed Zakaria reacts to Trump’s first two weeks in office

    CNN’s Fareed Zakaria analyzes President Trump’s sweeping actions during the first two weeks of his presidency. Today, Trump appointed his Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, to be the head of USAID after Musk said he and Trump want to shut down the agency without congressional approval.

  • AP Top Stories February 3 A

    Here's the latest for Monday February 3rd: Canada and Mexico plan to impose tariffs on U.S.; Sec. of State Marco Rubio discusses canal with Panama's President; Elon Musk says USAID on the verge of being shut down; Trump immigration policies protested in Los Angeles.

  • Democrats say Trump's efforts to shutter US aid agency 'unconstitutional'

    The headquarters of the foreign aid organisation USAID has been closed, as the US president moves to slash its funding and workforce.

  • USAID tells employees to stay home hours after Elon Musk said it was going to be shut down

    USAID on Monday told DC-based employees to work remotely. Elon Musk, who is leading DOGE, has vowed to shut down USAID.

  • Fox News Stings Trump With All-Too-Honest Look At The True Toll Of His Tariffs

    The right-wing network couldn’t sugarcoat this one for the president.

  • White House says Canada has 'misunderstood' tariff order as a trade war, Mexico is 'serious'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House said on Monday it has noticed that Mexico is "serious" about President Donald Trump's executive order on tariffs, but Canada has "misunderstood" it to be a trade war between the neighboring countries. Trump on Saturday ordered sweeping tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada and China, demanding they stanch the flow of fentanyl and illegal immigrants into the U.S., kicking off a trade war that could dent global growth and stoke inflation.

  • 'Let Them Eat Cake' Moment: Trump's Big 'Pain' Confession Leaves Critics Horrified

    The president had insisted his tariffs wouldn't raise prices. Now he's admitting otherwise.

  • Trump Aide Rips Newsmax On Air for Calling ‘Trade War’ What It Is

    A senior White House trade adviser absolutely went off on a Newsmax host for suggesting Donald Trump’s newly-imposed tariffs against Mexico and Canada effectively amount to an act of economic warfare. Speaking with network anchor John Glasgow on Sunday morning, Peter Navarro came down hard on Glasgow describing the recent measures exactly as they are, and as they have indeed been received by the nation’s southern and northern neighbors. “I want to get your reaction here, Prime Minister Trudeau p

  • 'Miracle On The Hudson' Pilot Has Just 3 Words For Trump's DC Crash Response

    Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, known for the heroic landing of US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River, weighed in on the deadly midair collision.

  • JD Vance Backtracks on DEI Slur After Pilot’s Identity Revealed

    Vice President JD Vance appeared to walk back President Donald Trump’s persistent claims that “DEI” policies could be to blame for last week’s deadly D.C. plane crash after the Army released the final pilot’s name. Vance told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday he and Trump believed the Biden administration’s diversity, equity, and inclusion policies helped cause a staffing shortage among air traffic controllers, potentially leading to the crash between an American Airlines jet and a military he

  • Chris Hayes Lays Out The 'Scarier Thing' About Trump's 'Rock-Headed' Tariffs

    The MSNBC host said the president's tariffs are "part demonization" and "part stunt," but there's also another more worrying element at play.

  • Joe Biden Signs With CAA

    “We are profoundly honored to partner with him again," agency co-chairman Richard Lovett says of the former president's return to their roster The post Joe Biden Signs With CAA appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Putin Uses An Alarming Dog Metaphor To Predict How Europe Will Respond To Trump

    It's the latest way the Russian president is trying to get on Trump's good side.

  • Donald Trump has ruptured the Canada-U.S. relationship. To what end? And what comes next?

    Addressing both Canadians and Americans on Saturday night, at one of the most fraught moments in the history of relations between Canada and the United States, Justin Trudeau reminded listeners of John F. Kennedy's words when the late American president addressed Parliament in May 1961."Geography has made us neighbours. History has made us friends. Economics has made us partners. And necessity has made us allies," the prime minister said, quoting Kennedy.Trudeau did not repeat the next sentence

  • EU leaders ponder the 'cruel paradox' of a US ally threatening tariffs and a possible land grab

    BRUSSELS (AP) — After three years spent trying to deter Russia from destroying Ukraine, European Union leaders grappled on Monday with possible responses to a major ally who appears determined to start a trade war or perhaps even seize part of their territory.

  • Trump Caps Off Chaotic Week With Unhinged Truth Social Spree

    Donald Trump posted a string of complaints aimed at Democrats and opponents of his controversial tariffs Sunday night, ending an already chaotic week by moving his conflict online. Trump aired his grievances on his social media platform, Truth Social, surrounding the nomination process for his administration picks. He then defended his tariffs against Canada, Mexico, and China while threatening to pull funding for yet another ally and strategic partner altogether. Of 114 Trump nominees, eight ha

  • Trump's Canada, Mexico, China tariffs suspend loophole behind fentanyl shipments

    President Donald Trump's new tariff orders against Canada, Mexico and China all contain clauses suspending a duty-free exemption for low-value shipments below $800 that is widely seen as a loophole that has allowed shipments of fentanyl and its precursor chemicals into the United States. Staunching that flow was a primary motivation cited by Trump in imposing sweeping import taxes on goods on the three largest U.S. trading partners. Absent a fully global end to the so-called "de minimis" exemption, it is not clear how effective Trump's approach will be at curbing the flow of fentanyl.

  • GOP Pollster Nearly in Tears Over CNN Panel ‘Jumping On Me’

    Veteran Republican pollster Frank Luntz was driven nearly to tears Friday night after his CNN co-panelists took issue with how he dismissed the backlash over President Donald Trump’s comments about DEI hiring and the mid-air crash in Washington, D.C. Appearing on NewsNight With Abby Phillip, Luntz seemed to take things a little too much to heart after the show’s host objected to his argument. Lutz prefaced his comments by saying, “I think I’m alone in this group; I think I’m kind of afraid to be

  • Trudeau Tells Trump: Your Tariff War Will Shut American Factories

    Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau launched a broadside at Donald Trump’s 25 percent tariffs late Saturday, telling him they will cost American jobs—and revealing that the new president is refusing to take his calls. The northern neighbor’s leader scoffed at Trump’s claim that he was acting because of fentanyl crossing the border, announced his own 25 percent tariffs, and warned Canada has “leverage” including its vast mineral resources and oil industry. Speaking hours after the Star-Spangle

  • Billionaire Musk bought control of US government and conspiracy theorists sure are quiet | Opinion

    Since it appears that unelected billionaire Elon Musk is running the country, I'd like a word with all the right-wing conspiracy theorists out there.