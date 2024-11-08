Trump AG Hopeful Threatens to Jail Letitia James in Profane Rant

Trump-aligned lawyer and former Senate aide Mike Davis, who is reportedly on the shortlist for Attorney General in Donald Trump’s new administration, continued his crass insult tour of Democratic enemies Thursday—this time targeting New York Attorney General Letitia James.

A day after expressing a desire to “drag their dead political bodies through the streets, burn them, and throw them off the wall (legally, politically, and financially, of course,” Davis appeared on right-wing serial plagiarist Benny Johnson’s online show to lash out at James, whose offices successfully litigated a civil case against Trump and his namesake organization for fraud.

"I DARE YOU to try to continue your lawfare against President Trump [...] We're not messing around this time and we will put your fatass in prison for conspiracy against rights."pic.twitter.com/Zhki0IumDi — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 7, 2024

“I dare you to try to continue your lawfare against President Trump in his second term,” he threatened. “Because listen here, sweetheart: We’re not messing around this time, and we will put your fat a-- in prison for conspiracy against rights, and I promise you that.”

“So, think long and hard before you want to violate President Trump‘s constitutional rights, or any other American‘s constitutional rights,” he continued. “It’s not going to happen again.”

Davis has also done a lot of talking about wanting to put journalists in “gulags.”