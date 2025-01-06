Trump denies report that his team is eyeing pared-back tariffs

Reuters
Updated ·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: A ship carries shipping containers in Upper Bay, New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Monday denied a newspaper report that said his aides were exploring tariff plans that would only cover critical imports.

"The story in the Washington Post, quoting so-called anonymous sources, which don't exist, incorrectly states that my tariff policy will be pared back. That is wrong. The Washington Post knows it's wrong. It's just another example of Fake News," he wrote in a post on Truth Social.

The Washington Post, citing three sources familiar with the matter, reported earlier Monday that Trump aides were exploring tariff plans that would be applied to every country but only cover certain sectors deemed critical to national or economic security, in what would represent a marked shift from the promises Trump made during the 2024 presidential campaign.

European stocks and currencies had rallied sharply on Monday after the newspaper report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump, a Republican who takes office on Jan. 20, had vowed to impose tariffs of 10% on global imports into the U.S. along with a 60% tariff on Chinese goods - duties that trade experts say would upend trade flows, raise costs and draw retaliation against U.S. exports.

The aides said the plans are in flux and have not been finalized, according to the newspaper.

It was not clear which sectors the tariffs would target.

Preliminary discussions have largely focused on several key sectors that the Trump team wants to bring back to the United States, the Post reported that the people said.

"Those include the defense industrial supply chain (through tariffs on steel, iron, aluminum and copper); critical medical supplies (syringes, needles, vials and pharmaceutical materials); and energy production (batteries, rare earth minerals and even solar panels)," two of the people said, according to the Post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reuters last month reported that a Trump transition team document recommended imposing tariffs on all electric battery materials globally in a bid to boost U.S. production and then negotiating individual exemptions with allies.

It called for charging tariffs on “EV supply chain” imports including batteries, critical minerals and charging components. The proposal viewed by Reuters said the administration should use Section 232 tariffs, which target national security threats, to limit imports of such products.

The Defense Department in recent years has highlighted U.S. strategic vulnerabilities because of China’s dominance of the mining and refining of critical minerals, including graphite and lithium needed for batteries, and rare-earth metals used in both EV motors and military aircraft.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru and Andrea Shalal in Washington; Editing by Kevin Liffey, Kirsten Donovan and Chizu Nomiyama)

Latest Stories

  • European automakers rise on report of US tariffs aimed at critical imports

    (Reuters) -European shares rose on Monday, led by automakers, after a report that U.S. tariffs might be less aggressive than President-elect Donald Trump had threatened. Europe's premier index, STOXX 600, added 0.8%, hitting its highest level in more than two weeks. Trump's aides are exploring tariff plans that would be applied to every country but would only cover critical imports, the Washington Post reported.

  • Biden Uses 72-Year-Old Law to Give Trump a Slap in the Face Before MAGA 2.0

    President Joe Biden is taking action to protect 625 million acres of offshore areas from future oil and gas drilling, the White House announced Monday, in a move which could frustrate plans of the incoming Donald Trump administration. Biden is invoking the 1953 Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act (OCSLA) to prevent new fossil fuel developments off the East and West coasts of the U.S. as well as in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico and Alaska’s North Bering Sea. The law gives presidents the power to perma

  • ‘This Is Sickening’: Trump Slammed for Jan. 6 Take at Secret Mar-a-Lago Bash

    Hosts of MSNBC’s The Weekend were unable to contain their fury over Donald Trump reportedly celebrating efforts to overturn the 2020 election at a secretive party on Saturday night. The bash, held at Mar-a-Lago without prior advertisement or invitations sent out to the press, featured the Republican president-elect praising attorney John Eastman’s role in pressuring then-Vice President Mike Pence not to certify the results of the presidential vote four years ago, NBC News reported. Against a bac

  • Adam Kinzinger Brutally Sums Up The 'Entire' Republican Party With Just 1 Acronym

    The former congressman flagged a "concern" for Republicans when Donald Trump's second term comes to an end.

  • As Trump's election is certified, Americans should declare war on stupidity | Opinion

    On the eve of Donald Trump's election certification, the best thing Americans can do is remember that stupidity should be embarrassing.

  • China fires shot across Trump’s bow with defense sanctions

    China’s decision this week to slap several major U.S. defense firms with penalizing trade measures is being viewed as a “shot across the bow” ahead of President-elect Trump’s inauguration. The move — targeting defense contractors Raytheon, Boeing, General Dynamics and Lockheed Martin — adds to U.S.-China tensions heading into Trump’s second term, though experts say…

  • MAGA Official Finally Agrees to Lower Flags for Jimmy Carter After Dem Backlash

    Democrats on New York’s Long Island cried foul over the weekend after a Donald Trump-supporting county executive did not lower his jurisdiction’s flags to half-staff in honor of the late President Jimmy Carter, who died last Sunday at the age of 100. Nassau County executive Bruce Blakeman seemingly relented and released a statement Sunday saying that he would allow flags to be lowered for just three days—a significantly shorter period of time than most other municipalities in New York State and

  • Canada PM Trudeau is likely to announce resignation, source says

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is increasingly likely to announce he intends to step down, though he has not made a final decision, a source familiar with Trudeau's thinking said on Sunday. The source spoke to Reuters after the Globe and Mail reported that Trudeau was expected to announce as early as Monday that he would quit as leader of Canada's ruling Liberal Party after nine years in office. Trudeau's departure would leave the party without a permanent head at a time when polls show the Liberals will badly lose to the official opposition Conservatives in an election that must be held by late October.

  • Honduras threatens to expel US military over Trump deportation threat

    Honduran President Xiomara Castro issued President-elect Trump a stark warning earlier this week over his vow to pursue mass deportations when he returns to the White House, threatening to bar U.S. troops from the Latin American nation. “Faced with a hostile attitude of mass expulsion of our brothers, we would have to consider a change…

  • Ukraine says Russia just lost a battalion. Retired US colonel explains what impact that may have

    Retired Air Force Col. Cedric Leighton talks with CNN’s Jessica Dean about the war between Russia and Ukraine, and how the incoming Trump administration may try to end the conflict.

  • Retired General Has No Idea ‘How We Got in This Mess’ Over Musk’s Government Ties

    A top former military official has expressed shock and disbelief at the extent to which the U.S. national intelligence and communication apparatus has come to rely on services provided by companies owned by Elon Musk. Following his op-ed on the topic this week for The New York Times, Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré spoke with MSNBC’s This Weekend on Saturday to discuss the growing influence of the richest man in the world on U.S. politics, as well as his ties to foreign governments. Host Michael Steele s

  • Nanny Biden's meddling on alcohol reminds us why we'll be better off with Trump | Opinion

    Nanny-in-chief Joe Biden's minions have been busy using government regulations to hamstring businesses and limit personal freedoms.

  • Russia ‘getting what it deserves,’ Ukraine says, after launching counterattack in border region

    Ukraine has launched a counterattack in the southern Russian border region of Kursk, warning that Russia is “getting what it deserves.”

  • Tension building between Trump and Trudeau: expert

    Donald Trump's presidential inauguration will take place on Jan. 20. Canada and the United States have one of the strongest relationships in the world, but will that continue with Justin Trudeau as prime minister?

  • Johnson tells Republicans Trump wants one big policy bill as party charts course on agenda

    House Speaker Mike Johnson informed Republicans at a closed-door meeting Saturday that Donald Trump favored moving his agenda as one sweeping package, according to sources in attendance — a key announcement fraught with risk but one that sets the stage for advancing the president-elect’s ambitious plans.

  • Trump hails 'fantastic' Meloni as Italian PM makes surprise visit to Mar-a-Lago

    Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has paid an unofficial visit to Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago Florida residence, aiming to boost ties with the US president-elect. The two attended the screening of a documentary underscoring the hurdles some conservative lawyers claim they face in the legal system. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni made a surprise trip to Florida to meet with Donald Trump late on Saturday, as the key European leader sought to buttress ties with the president-elect befo

  • Trump Team Mulls Narrowing Universal Tariffs, Post Reports

    (Bloomberg) -- Aides to President-elect Donald Trump are considering a tariff plan that would apply to all countries but be limited to specific critical imports, the Washington Post reported, citing three people familiar with the discussions who it didn’t identify. Most Read from BloombergIs This Weird Dome the Future of Watching Sports?NYC Congestion Pricing to Take Effect After Years of DelaysNYC Congestion Pricing Takes Effect After Years of DelaysNYPD Seeking Gunmen After 10 People Wounded O

  • Cowards, Liars And Jan. 6: Former Officer Michael Fanone Speaks Out As Trump’s Return Looms

    “I don't believe we live in a democracy anymore," says Michael Fanone, who was nearly killed by Trump supporters four years ago.

  • Brennan presses Homan on Trump administration’s deportation plans

    CBS News’s Margaret Brennan pressed President-elect Trump’s new border czar Tom Homan on the next administration’s mass deportation plans. Homan joined Brennan on “Face the Nation” on Sunday, where he was asked about Trump’s plans for the largest deportation operation in history. Brennan asked the former Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) director for the number…

  • Elon Musk Takes His Political Chaos Across the Pond in Effort to Turf Far-Right Leader Nigel Farage

    MAGA billionaire Elon Musk trained his chaotic political posts on Britain on Sunday, extending a multi-day meltdown that has gone from calling for the release of a jailed fascist Islamophobe to calling for the head of Nigel Farage, the leader of the far-right Reform Party. “The Reform Party needs a new leader,” Musk tweeted. “Farage doesn’t have what it takes.” Farage, a key figure in the nativist Brexit campaign and longtime booster of President-elect Donald Trump, had only a day earlier hailed