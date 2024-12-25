Trump aims dig at Obama in bizarre hour-long Christmas Day Truth Social posting spree

Donald Trump made a dig at former president Barack Obama as he went on a Christmas Day Truth Social posting spree.

The president-elect toned down his festive message this year, simply posting, “MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL!” on Truth Social on Wednesday morning.

Soon after though, Trump reeled off 34 posts on his social media platform within a one-hour period, including a meme mocking Obama.

The meme featured a photo of the president-elect smirking at Obama during his 2017 inauguration, along with the caption: “When you see the guy who said ‘you’ll never be president’ at your inauguration.”

Trump also shared a new holiday photo with the incoming first lady Melania wearing a white glittering dress, captioned “Merry Christmas 2024.”

Other shared posts by the Trump on Christmas Day consisted mostly of favorable headlines about him and his cabinet, including a Wall Street Journal op-ed titled “Kash Patel is right for the FBI.”

He also shared a number of articles in favor of Pete Hegseth, his choice for defense secretary.

“All we are saying is: Give Pete a chance,” one headline by conservative news outlet the Daily Signal was titled.

Last year Trump delivered a scathing Christmas message to President Joe Biden and Special Counsel Jack Smith where he wrote: “MAY THEY ROT IN HELL. AGAIN, MERRY CHRISTMAS!”

While he held back this time, other members of the Trump family and MAGAworld used the festive occasion to show their support for the president-elect and his agenda.

Donald Trump Jr shared an AI-generated meme of Trump dressed as Father Christmas at the border titled: “He’s making a list, he’s checking it twice, we’re gonna find out who’s getting deported by ICE…”

Meanwhile, GOP senator Tommy Tuberville was mocked for claiming that Trump has brought Christmas “back in America.”

The Trump loyalist posted the festive message on social media platform X on Christmas Eve. “Thanks to President Trump, Christmas is back in America,” Tuberville said.

Marjorie Taylor Greene shared an array of messages over the holiday period varying from the more traditional photo in front of a Christmas tree, to a plea to join her in prayer this Sunday “to end abortion in America.”

Her holiday photo in front of the Christmas tree came hot on the heels of a meme she shared titled “amount of people eligible to be mass deported.”