Trump Allies Eye Deep-Pocketed Dem Billionaire as Next Lawsuit Target

Fresh off of President-elect Donald Trump’s victory over ABC News and star anchor George Stephanopoulos, a MAGA convert and Trump allies are urging the incoming president to sue billionaire Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker next.

“Now that Trump successfully won his defamation case against ABC for calling him a ‘rapist,’ when will he sue Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker for repeatedly lying & calling him the same thing?,” tweeted former Illinois Governor and Rod Blagojevich, who spent eight years in prison after his conviction on public corruption charges and came around to the president-elect after receiving a commutation during Trump’s first term.

Blagojevich’s tweet was quickly picked up by the MAGA echo chamber, with hundreds of retweets urging Trump to take action.

Now that Trump successfully won his defamation case against ABC for calling him a “rapist,” when will he sue Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker for repeatedly lying & calling him the same thing? pic.twitter.com/O7S1vLSAdE — Rod Blagojevich (@realBlagojevich) December 16, 2024

“He should sue every single one who publicly defamed him… as the money gets donated… there are so many good causes that can benefit financially …” wrote one follower about Trump who retweeted Blagojevich.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another added, “INVESTIGATE Pritzker too, he is a crook! He should also be sued for lying to the American people.

Trump’s former right-hand and jailbird Roger Stone even reposted the story.

Stumping for Vice President Kamala Harris on the campaign trail in June, Pritzker called Trump an “adjudicated rapist” and a “congenital liar.”

“He’s a racist, sexist, misogynistic narcissist who wants to use the levers of power to enrich himself and punish anyone who dares speak a word against him,” said Pritzker—whose ad hominem attacks would be much more difficult to challenge due to political free speech protections that did not apply to Stephanopoulos.

Donald Trump is a convicted felon, an adjudicated rapist, and a congenital liar. He’s a racist, sexist, misogynistic narcissist who wants to use the levers of power to enrich himself and punish anyone who dares speak a word against him. pic.twitter.com/bh7ryymsf1 — JB Pritzker (@JBPritzker) June 9, 2024

Pritzker would also prove a much more difficult target to defeat in court due to his deep pockets—he is worth an estimated 3.7 billion from his family’s Hyatt hotel chains, according to Forbes.

He took office in 2019, defeating Republican incumbent Bruce Rauner.