Trump announces 25% tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum

Callum Jones in New York and agencies
·5 min read
<span>Rolls of steel are seen at a steel market in Fuyang, in China's eastern Anhui province on Monday.</span><span>Photograph: AFP/Getty Images</span>
Rolls of steel are seen at a steel market in Fuyang, in China's eastern Anhui province on Monday.Photograph: AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump announced 25% tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum on Monday, ramping up his controversial attempt to boost the US economy by hiking taxes on imports from overseas.

The modified US duties will be enforced “without exceptions or exemptions”, the president declared, dashing the hopes of countries that hoped to avoid them.

Trump first imposed steep tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum during his first presidency. The action announced on Monday night ends exemptions granted to certain countries, and increases the duty rate on aluminum.

The changes are not due to come into effect until early March, however, according to a White House official – raising the prospect of the Trump administration brokering deals with governments seeking reprieve.

ADVERTISEMENT

Countries including Australia have already been making their case and Trump later said he would give “great consideration” to Australia’s request for an exemption to the steel tariffs due to that country’s trade deficit with the US.

Trump first trailed his latest tariff actions on Sunday, adding that he would also announce a further set of reciprocal tariffs later in the week, drawing warnings of retaliation from trade partners.

Related: Why Trump blinked before imposing his ‘beautiful’ tariffs on Canada and Mexico

“The steel and aluminum tariffs 2.0 will put an end to foreign dumping, boost domestic production and secure our steel and aluminum industries as the backbone and pillar industries of America’s economic and national security,” Peter Navarro, Trump’s top trade adviser, told reporters.

“This isn’t just about trade. It’s about ensuring that America never has to rely on foreign nations for critical industries like steel and aluminum.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump will also impose a new North American standard requiring steel imports to be “melted and poured” and aluminum to be “smelted and cast” within the region to curb US imports of minimally processed Chinese and Russian metals that circumvent other tariffs.

Trump and his allies, who repeatedly claimed that tariffs could “Make America great again” when fighting to regain the White House, believe that higher taxes on imported steel and aluminum will help shore up US industrial heartlands.

The US president said he would announce plans to impose reciprocal tariffs on other countries over the next two days. He signed two proclamations as he spoke to reporters in the Oval Office: one ending waivers granted by Joe Biden to steel and aluminum tariffs instituted during his first term, and the other raising duties on both metals to 25%.

He also raised the prospect of future US tariffs on cars, semiconductor chips and pharmaceuticals from markets across the world.

Asked about the possibility of other countries retaliating against US tariffs, Trump said: “I don’t mind.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Canada’s industry minister said the US tariffs were “totally unjustified”, with Canadian steel and aluminum supporting key US industries including defense, shipbuilding, energy and autos.

“This is making North America more competitive and secure,” François-Philippe Champagne said in a statement. “We are consulting with our international partners as we examine the details. Our response will be clear and calibrated.”

The European Commission said it saw no justification for the tariffs and said President Ursula von der Leyen would meet the US vice-president, JD Vance, in Paris on Tuesday during an AI summit.

In South Korea, the industry ministry called in steelmakers to discuss how to minimize the impact of tariffs.

Ahead of a meeting with Trump on Wednesday, the Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi, was preparing to offer to cut Indian tariffs in a range of sectors that could boost US exports to the country, government officials in Delhi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has previously called India a “very big abuser” on trade, and his top economic adviser Kevin Hassett singled out the country as having “enormously high” tariffs in a CNBC interview.

This latest wave of tariffs is different than the one imposed by the White House on China last week, which hit all goods traveling from the country to the US with an additional 10% duty. He also threatened Canada and Mexico with the same blanket tariffs, at higher a rate of 25%, only to agree to a one-month delay before pulling the trigger.

Trump signed proclamations that raised the tariff rate on aluminum imports to 25% from the previous 10% that he imposed in 2018 to aid the struggling sector. His action reinstates a 25% tariff on millions of tonnes of steel imports and aluminum imports that had been entering the US duty-free under quota deals, exemptions and thousands of product exclusions.

The proclamations were extensions of Trump’s 2018 section 232 national security tariffs to protect steel and aluminum makers. A White House official said the exemptions had eroded the effectiveness of these measures.

Related: What do Trump’s tariffs mean for US-China trade?

About a quarter of steel used in the US is from overseas, with Canada, Brazil and Mexico as the top providers. South Korea, Japan and Germany are also key markets.

China, hit by a 25% steel tariff during Trump’s first administration that was maintained under Joe Biden, is not a significant exporter of steel to the US. But it is the largest exporter of steel to the world, dominating the global market with typically cheaper products. Some countries then export their own steel products, at higher rates, to markets including the US.

Trump’s fixation with tariffs has alarmed economists, who have warned their imposition may derail his repeated promises to rapidly bring down prices for millions of Americans.

But Trump has defended his strategy, claiming they could raise “trillions” of dollars for the US economy – and that even the mere threat of import duties can prompt countries to bend to his will. “Tariffs are very powerful, both economically and in getting everything else you want,” he said last week.

Reuters contributed to this story

Latest Stories

  • A timeline of Canada-U. S. tariffs on steel and aluminum

    OTTAWA — U.S. President Donald Trump says he will impose 25 per cent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports, including products from Canada — a threat causing economic uncertainty across the country.

  • EU and Canada condemn Trump move to hike steel and aluminium tariffs

    WASHINGTON/BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union and Canada said on Tuesday they were prepared to hit back after U.S. President Donald Trump decided to impose tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports, escalating fears of a trade war. Trump signed proclamations late on Monday raising the U.S. tariff rate on aluminium to 25% from his previous 10% rate and eliminating country exceptions and quota deals as well as hundreds of thousands of product-specific tariff exclusions for both metals. The measures, which will take effect on March 12, will apply to millions of tons of steel and aluminium imports from Canada, Brazil, Mexico, South Korea and other countries that had been entering the U.S. duty free under the carve-outs.

  • Britain caught up in trade war as Trump hits world with 25pc metal tariffs

    President Donald Trump unveiled higher tariffs on steel and aluminium imports on Monday night in a measure that UK producers say will prove a “devastating blow”.

  • Markets react to Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminium imports

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he will introduce new 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports into the U.S., on top of existing metals duties. The dollar rose and U.S. Treasury yields ticked higher. "Investors and short-term traders are now in flux in terms of playbook positioning as the global economy has not faced a stagflation environment in the last 15 years since the Great Financial Crisis of 2009."

  • Trump steps up his 2018 tariffs on steel and aluminum, risking inflation on promise of more jobs

    President Donald Trump removes the exceptions and exemptions from his 2018 tariffs on steel and aluminum, meaning that all imports on the two metals will be taxed at a minimum of 25%. “It’s time for our great industries to come back to America," he says.

  • Trump is imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum — again. What have we learned from last time?

    On Monday evening, U.S. President Donald Trump slapped 25 per cent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports, a move which affects Canadian producers of those materials — again. Ahead of the announcement, some experts, political leaders and busines leaders said Trump's tariffs threat gave them a tinge of déjà vu. During his first term, Trump imposed a 25 per cent surtax on steel imports and 10 per cent on aluminum. This time, he said both aluminum and steel are subject to the 25 per cent rate. I

  • UK must ‘wait and see’ if Trump provides clarity on steel tariff threat

    In comments overnight, the president said he will impose tariffs on steel and aluminium imports to the US.

  • Trump: Taylor Swift had a ‘tougher night’ than Chiefs at Super Bowl

    President Trump targeted Taylor Swift in a late-night social media post, arguing the pop star had a “tougher night” than the Kansas City Chiefs after the team her boyfriend plays for lost badly in the Super Bowl. “The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift,” Trump wrote…

  • Trump has unleashed chaos by distraction upon the international community. That's no accident

    LONDON (AP) — The Saudis are furious. The Danes are scrambling. Colombia has backed down. Mexico and Canada stand in a purgatory between tariff wars with the US and … not. China has retaliated, launching a trade war between the economic superpowers. The Brits, long proud of their “special relationship” with the United States, are leaning into their tradition of quiet diplomacy.

  • Karoline Leavitt Gets Schooled Over ‘Grammatical Train Wreck’ On Fox News

    The White House press secretary was mocked for her Trump-defending goof.

  • ‘Most politely aggressive Super Bowl ad’: Ontario takes aim at deteriorating U.S. relationship with powerful, pointed commercial

    An unexpected Super Bowl ad: Ontario purchased a spot to remind American viewers how the province's partnership makes invaluable contributions to the U.S. economy.

  • What Mexico's richest man thinks Trump should do in his second term

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — Carlos Slim, Mexico’s richest man and one of the world's wealthiest, addressed a range of topics at his annual conference on Monday. Despite his extensive holdings in sectors ranging from communications and construction to an iconic Mexican restaurant and retail chain, much of the questioning centered — perhaps unsurprisingly — on U.S. President Donald Trump.

  • American lawmakers are pushing back against Trump's tariffs — and they hope Canada notices

    The clock continues to wind down on U.S. President Donald Trump's next deadline for imposing sweeping tariffs on Canadian goods. In the meantime, some American lawmakers are pushing the president to back off tariffs altogether — and they hope Canada notices."I certainly hope the pause continues," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in an interview on Rosemary Barton Live. "But my real hope is some final agreement can be reached. Tariffs are only going to increase prices on the American people and pr

  • Prince Harry Appears to Shade Trump After His Meghan Markle Comments

    Prince Harry appeared to up the ante in his simmering feud with Donald Trump Sunday, making a fire-breathing speech to open the Invictus Games in Canada in which he said the competitors' “courage, values and humanity” deserved special respect at a time “when there is no shortage of crises, no absence of uncertainty, no lack of weak moral character in the world.” Traditionally, members of the royal family avoid all mentions of global affairs lest they risk being seen to interfere in politics, let

  • Rep. Nancy Mace accuses ex-fiancé, associates of assaulting her, raping others in House speech

    CHAPIN, S.C. (AP) — Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina on Monday used a nearly hour-long speech on the U.S. House floor to accuse her ex-fiancé of physically abusing her, recording sex acts with her and others without their consent, and conspiring with business associates in acts of rape and sexual misconduct.

  • ‘Whoa, Whoa, Whoa!’: Trump’s High Approval Rating Stuns CNN’s Harry Enten

    CNN’s data analyst Harry Enten has been left stunned by President Donald Trump’s high approval ratings in his second stint at the White House. The senior data reporter noticed that Trump’s approval numbers for his first three weeks were much higher than those during his first term, the New York Post reported. “Whoa, whoa, whoa! Entire first term. Just 11 days, Donald Trump had a net positive approval rating” during his first term, Enten said during a segment of Monday’s CNN News Central with co-

  • Donald Trump Admits He Doesn't See JD Vance As His Successor

    After Brett Baier asked Trump if he saw Vance as his successor, the president quickly said, "No," though he conceded his vice president was "very capable."

  • Donald Trump’s Latest Grievance Is Reduced To 1 Brutal Word Online

    "Why dude always be snitching on himself?" one critic mocked the president.

  • John Oliver Crashes ‘Daily Show’ to Skewer Trump’s Latest Power Grab

    John Oliver stopped by The Daily Show on Monday, this time with malevolent intentions. Oliver wasn’t there to offer any wisdom or support, as host Jon Stewart assumed; instead he gloated about the U.S. government’s total lack of checks and balances on the Trump administration. “America had its little fun, didn’t you, in experimenting with democracy?” said the British comedian, who was once a Daily Show correspondent himself. “You fought so hard to get away from us. Acting up, throwing all that t

  • Breaking down claims that Barron Trump speaks 3 or more languages

    The youngest Trump is notoriously private, but archived interviews with Donald and Melania Trump hold clues.