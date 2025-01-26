Trump announces 'retaliatory measures' after Colombia refuses to accept deported migrant flight
Donald Trump says he will retaliate with "urgent and decisive" measures after Colombia turned away two US military planes carrying deported migrants.
Mexico, Colombia and Brazil push back on Trump's deportation of migrants. He promises 25% tariffs, travel ban on Colombia.
Colombia’s government on Saturday announced a roughly $700,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of four leaders of a rebel group, whose turf war with guerrilla dissidents in a coca-growing region bordering Venezuela has left dozens of people dead. A social media post from the Defense Ministry detailed the reward for the heads of the National Liberation Army, known by its Spanish language acronym ELN. The move followed President Gustavo Petro’s decision on Friday to issue a decree giving him emergency powers to restore order in the affected region, including through curfews and other steps that would normally violate Colombians’ civil rights or require congressional approval.
(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump slapped tariffs and travel bans on Colombia on Sunday, after the South American country refused to allow two planes of deported migrants to land on its soil.Most Read from BloombergWhat Happened to Hanging Out on the Street?Vienna Embraces Heat Pumps to Ditch Russian GasBillionaire Developer Caruso Slams LA Leadership Over WildfiresHow Sanctuary Cities Are Preparing for Another Showdown With TrumpHoboken PATH Station Will Close for Almost a Month on Jan. 30I
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that he was ordering tariffs, visa restrictions and other retaliatory measures to be taken against Colombia after its government rejected two U.S. military flights carrying migrants.
President Donald Trump indicated Saturday that he had spoken with the king of Jordan about potentially building housing and moving more than 1 million Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries, a remarkable proposal from a sitting US president.
WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico has refused a request from President Donald Trump's administration to allow a U.S. military aircraft deporting migrants to land in the country, a U.S. official and a Mexican official told Reuters. U.S. military aircraft carried out two similar flights, each with about 80 migrants, to Guatemala on Friday. The government was not able to move ahead with a plan to have a C-17 transport aircraft land in Mexico, however, after the country denied permission.
WASHINGTON/BOGOTA (Reuters) -President Donald Trump said on Sunday he will impose sweeping retaliatory measures on Colombia, including tariffs and sanctions, after the South American country turned away two U.S. military aircraft with migrants being deported as part of the new U.S. administration's immigration crackdown. Trump's punitive action appeared aimed at making an example of Colombia, the second case of a Latin American nation refusing U.S. military deportation flights.
