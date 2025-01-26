Trump announces 'retaliatory measures' after Colombia refuses to accept deported migrant flight

Associated Press

Colombia’s government on Saturday announced a roughly $700,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of four leaders of a rebel group, whose turf war with guerrilla dissidents in a coca-growing region bordering Venezuela has left dozens of people dead. A social media post from the Defense Ministry detailed the reward for the heads of the National Liberation Army, known by its Spanish language acronym ELN. The move followed President Gustavo Petro’s decision on Friday to issue a decree giving him emergency powers to restore order in the affected region, including through curfews and other steps that would normally violate Colombians’ civil rights or require congressional approval.