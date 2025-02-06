Trump announces sanctions on International Criminal Court for ‘targeting’ U.S. and Israel

President Donald Trump has announced sanctions against the International Criminal Court (ICC) for its supposed “targeting” of the U.S. and Israel.

Trump signed an executive order on Thursday, accusing the ICC of "illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel.”

The order puts visa and financial sanctions on people and their families working on ICC probes of U.S. citizens or allies.

