Trump says no exemptions with metal tariffs to start in March

Natalie Sherman - BBC News
·5 min read
A worker welds parts for a dock in the aluminum fabrication shop at West Coast Floatation near Duncan, British Columbia, Canada, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.
[Getty Images]

President Donald Trump has ordered a 25% import tax on all steel and aluminium entering the US in a major expansion of existing trade barriers.

The tariffs, which will increase the costs of importing the metals into the US, come despite warnings of retaliation from some political leaders in Canada - America's biggest supplier of the metals - as well as other countries.

US businesses dependent on the imports have also raised concerns, but Trump has said his plans will boost domestic production.

He warned there would be no exceptions, saying he was "simplifying" the rules, which are set to come into effect on 12 March.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This is a big deal, the beginning of making America rich again," Trump said.

"Our nation requires steel and aluminium to be made in America, not in foreign lands," he added.

When asked if tariffs could increase prices for consumers, the US president responded: "Ultimately it will be cheaper."

"It's time for our great industries to come back to America... this is the first of many," he added, suggesting other tariffs could focus on pharmaceuticals and computer chips.

The US is the world's largest importer of steel, counting Canada, Brazil and Mexico as its top three suppliers.

Canada alone accounted for more than 50% of aluminium imported into the US last year. If the tariffs come into force, they are expected to have the most significant impact on Canada.

ADVERTISEMENT

Late on Monday, Canada's Minister of Innovation, Francois-Phillippe Champagne, said the tariffs were "totally unjustified".

"Canadian steel and aluminium support key industries in the US from defence, shipbuilding, energy to automotive," Champagne said. "This is making North America more competitive and secure."

The lobby group for Canadian steel makers called on the Canadian government to retaliate against the US "immediately", while Kody Blois, a leading MP from Canada's governing Liberal Party, said his country was looking for ways to reduce its trade relationship with the US.

"This is completely upending what has been a very strong partnership," he told BBC Newshour ahead of the official order.

Meanwhile, share prices of the major US steelmakers rose on Monday in anticipation of the order, with the price of Cleveland-Cliffs jumping nearly 20%. Prices for steel and aluminium also jumped, while the Canadian dollar and the Mexican peso fell.

ADVERTISEMENT

The response in much of the rest of the market was muted, reflecting questions about how serious Trump is about his plans, given his track record of postponing tariffs, or negotiating exemptions to the rules.

"The market I think is beginning to wonder, to what degree is this a negotiation tactic by Trump or to what degree is he really willing to push these tariffs through?" said Jane Foley from Rabobank.

In 2018, during his first term, Trump announced tariffs of 25% on steel and 15% on aluminium, but eventually negotiated carve-outs for many countries including Australia, Canada and Mexico.

'Replay of 2018'

"This is sort of a replay of 2018," said Douglas Irwin, a professor of economics at Dartmouth College.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The biggest question is the uncertainty over whether this is a bargaining tactic or whether he just doesn't want to talk with other countries and really wants to help out the steel industry in that way."

Last week, Trump ordered import duties of 25% on all Canadian and Mexican products, only to delay that plan for 30 days. He also brought in new US levies of 10% on all Chinese goods coming into the US, prompting retaliation from China.

A tariff is a domestic tax levied on goods as they enter a country, proportional to the value of the import.

The prospect of higher tariffs being introduced on imports to the US has been concerning many world leaders because it will make it more expensive for companies to sell goods in the world's largest economy.

The taxes are a central part of Trump's economic vision. He sees them as a way of growing the US economy, protecting jobs and raising tax revenue.

But there are also concerns about the effect in the US, where many manufacturers inside the US use steel and aluminium in their products and now face the likelihood of added costs.

Industry groups from construction to can-makers warned about the hit.

In Trump's first term, the tariffs, despite many exemptions, raised the average price of steel and aluminium in the US by 2.4% and 1.6% respectively, according to the US International Trade Commission.

Stephen Moore, who advised Trump's campaign on economic issues in 2016 and is currently a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank based in Washington, said he did not think tariffs on steel and aluminium were effective way to create jobs, noting the experience of the first term.

He said while Trump was "deadly serious" about trade, he thought the plan was "about getting the rest of the world's attention".

"Just about everything Donald Trump does in Washington is a negotiating tactic," he said.

Trump officials said the latest moves were aimed at stopping countries such as China and Russia from avoiding tariffs by routing low-cost products through other countries.

The US president said he was introducing new standards that require steel to be "melted and poured" and aluminium to be "smelted and cast" in North America.

Nick Iacovella, a spokesman for Coalition for a Prosperous America, which represents steel-makers and supports the tariffs, said his group is most concerned about a surge of steel imports from Mexico, above levels agreed in 2019.

But he noted that Canada sends far more goods to the US than it imports - a trade deficit that has been a key issue for Trump.

"There are still imbalances with the Canadian and United States trading relationship that should be addressed," he said.

He added: "I don't think they're planning to take a one-size-fits-all hammer approach to this, but I think early on, in the beginning at least right now, I do think what the president is saying ... [is] both of those countries [Canada and Mexico] are abusing their relationship with the US and we're going to do something about it."

Latest Stories

  • Trump imposes 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports

    Donald Trump has signed two proclamations imposing 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports to the US.

  • Trump to consider exemption for Australia on steel, aluminium tariffs

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to consider exempting Australia from his steel and aluminium tariffs in view of the country's trade surplus with the United States, following a phone call with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Trump substantially raised tariffs on steel and aluminium imports on Monday, cancelling exemptions and duty-free quotas for major suppliers in a move that could boost the risk of a multi-front trade war. His action reinstated a 25% tariff on millions of tons of steel and aluminium imports that had been entering the U.S. duty free under quota deals, exemptions and thousands of product exclusions.

  • Donald Trump says he will impose 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports into US

    Donald Trump says he will impose 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports into the US, including from Canada and Mexico.

  • Trump and Jordan's king set for tense meeting on Gaza's future

    Donald Trump meets Jordan's King Abdullah on Tuesday for what is likely to be a tense encounter following the U.S. president's Gaza redevelopment idea and threat to cut aid to the U.S.-allied Arab country if it refuses to resettle Palestinians. Trump's proposal, floated one week ago, for the U.S. to take over Gaza, move its shell-shocked residents and transform the war-ravaged territory into the "Riviera of the Middle East" drew a negative response from the Arab world. The concept has introduced new complexity into a sensitive regional dynamic, including a fragile ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

  • Trump's steel and aluminium tariffs target a deeper issue - but risk job losses and higher prices

    Aluminium, on the other hand, is a wonder material we use with wild abandon these days. According to the US Geological Survey, America's "net import reliance ratio" for aluminium is close to 50%, implying it is deeply dependent on imports to satisfy demand among its companies. At least part of the idea behind tariffs is to bring some production back to the US, but imposing them will have consequences.

  • Trump to announce 25% steel and aluminum tariffs on Monday

    STORY: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he plans to introduce new 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports into the country. Trump told reporters on Air Force One he's set to announce the new metals tariffs on Monday.TRUMP: "Yeah. Any steel coming into the United States is going to have a 25% tariff."REPORTER OFF CAMERA: What about aluminum?TRUMP: "Aluminum too."REPORTER OFF CAMERA ASKING ABOUT PERCENTAGE OF TARIFFTRUMP: "Ten, no, 25%. 25 for both." Official data shows the biggest sources of steel to the U.S. are Canada, Brazil, and Mexico - though Trump said Sunday the steel and aluminum tarrifs will apply to, quote, 'everybody.'A Canadian government source told Reuters that Ottawa would not react to the announcement until it has more information or sees a written order from Trump. Trump also said that later this week he will announce tariffs on all countries that tax any imports from the US.He said the U.S. would match the tariff rates levied by each country. “And very simply, it's if they charge us, we charge them." Separately, Trump announced a decision in the long-running question over whether Japan's Nippon Steel could invest in U.S. Steel.Trump has pledged to block a takeover.Now he says the U.S. government would allow investment to happen, but he won't let it be a majority stake. Nippon Steel declined to comment. During his first term, Trump imposed import tariffs of 25% on steel and 10% on aluminum. He later granted several trading partners duty-free exemptions, including Canada, Mexico and Brazil.Former President Joe Biden later negotiated duty-free quota arrangements with Britain, the European Union and Japan. It was not immediately clear from Trump's announcement what will happen to those exemptions and quota arrangements.

  • Dollar supported by Trump tariff moves; eyes on Powell, US inflation

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -The dollar firmed on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump moved to substantially raise tariffs on steel and aluminium imports and said he would announce plans to impose reciprocal tariffs on other countries over the coming days. Currencies held in tight ranges in Asian trade in moves that were more modest than those on Monday, as Trump formalised what he had pledged over the weekend. A White House official confirmed the 25% tariffs on steel and aluminium imports will take effect on March 4.

  • Tariff truce upended as Trump takes aim at Canadian steel and aluminum imports

    Donald Trump’s tariffs are back following an executive order from the U.S. president. As Katie DeRosa reports, the steel and aluminum industries are scrambling to respond to Trump’s planned 25% levy on all steel and aluminum imports.

  • How the U.S. planned to annex Canada if victorious in a larger war with Britain

    If the U.S. lost, they assumed Canada would ask for 'Alaska be awarded to her,' notes short-lived 1930s war strategy War Plan Red

  • Why United States Steel (X) Is Advancing Today

    United States Steel (X) is climbing 4% today after President Donald Trump stated that Nippon Steel would invest in the company but not acquire it. Additionally, Trump announced that he would impose a 25% tariff on steel imports into the U.S.. The New Plan for United States Steel Speaking on Friday, Trump reported that Japan’s […]

  • What to know about the impact of 25% tariffs on aluminum and steel

    President Donald Trump said he's looking at imposing 25% tariffs on all aluminum and steel imports. That will include our neighbors, Canada and Mexico.

  • Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show made it cool to be a hater

    Instead of a classic greatest hits medley, Kendrick Lamar opted to perform songs from his latest album and two Drake diss tracks at the Super Bowl.

  • Safety, Trump rhetoric behind Canadian family's cancelled trip to the U.S.

    Recent tensions with the U.S., including President Donald Trump's plan for 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods, have some Canadians thinking twice about travelling south of the border — some even cancelling trips. Ontarian Jason Dale, who cancelled a multi-family trip to Tennessee, says the decision came after a family member in the state decided to move because they felt unsafe as a member of the 2SLGBTQ+ community.Read more: https://www.cbc.ca/1.7449206https://www.cbc.ca/1.7450306https://www.cbc.ca/1.7451014

  • Russian troops are turning to donkeys for battlefield transport as the war approaches its 3-year mark

    "There's nothing wrong with this," a State Duma defense committee member said of the donkeys, citing "significant difficulties" with logistics.

  • UK must ‘wait and see’ if Trump provides clarity on steel tariff threat

    In comments overnight, the president said he will impose tariffs on steel and aluminium imports to the US.

  • Hamas' threat to delay the next release of Israeli hostages raises fears for Gaza ceasefire

    JERUSALEM (AP) — Hamas' threat to delay the next planned release of Israeli hostages from the Gaza Strip has jolted a fragile ceasefire that’s seen as having the potential to wind down the war.

  • Anthony Davis is out at least through All-Star break after injuring groin in Mavs debut

    Anthony Davis is out at least through the All-Star break after sustaining a groin injury in his debut with the Dallas Mavericks following the seismic trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Davis was replaced on the All-Star team Monday by new teammate Kyrie Irving. Multiple media outlets, citing anonymous sources, reported that Davis could miss several weeks with a left adductor strain.

  • Intel Veteran Warns That Trump ‘Betrayal’ Would Be Catastrophic

    Senior figures in the intelligence community are warning Donald Trump against repeating what they view as one of the worst mistakes in U.S. foreign policy as he contemplates how to handle Ukraine’s war against Russia. “It will be the most tangible abandonment from the Trump foreign policy,” a former senior U.S. intelligence official told the Daily Beast. Trump, who said he could end the conflict in 24 hours, has yet to unveil the details of his plan to stop the war, which has now raged for almos

  • ‘Most politely aggressive Super Bowl ad’: Ontario takes aim at deteriorating U.S. relationship with powerful, pointed commercial

    An unexpected Super Bowl ad: Ontario purchased a spot to remind American viewers how the province's partnership makes invaluable contributions to the U.S. economy.

  • People Are Reacting To Rising Grocery Prices Under The Trump Administration In The Pettiest Way Possible

    "Everything under Trump must be blamed on him, just like what MAGA did with Biden."