Trump Announces New Tariffs En Route to Super Bowl

Julia Ornedo
·1 min read
US President Donald Trump speaks to the press after signing a proclamation renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America aboard Air Force One, as it flies over the Gulf enroute to New Orleans, Louisiana on Febrary 09, 2025. For years, as disputes over names on the map riled up nationalist passions in several parts of the world, US policymakers have watched warily, trying to stay out or to quietly encourage peace. Suddenly, the United States has gone from a reluctant arbiter to a nomenclature belligerent, as President Donald Trump declared that the Gulf of Mexico will henceforth be called the
AFP via Getty Images

Even on Super Bowl Sunday, President Donald Trump had tariffs on his mind.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on his way to New Orleans for the Super Bowl, the president said he would announce new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, along with other “reciprocal tariffs,” in the coming week.

“I’ll be announcing—probably Tuesday or Wednesday at a news conference—reciprocal tariffs,” he said. “Very simply, if they charge us, we charge them.”

“If they are charging us 130% and we’re charging them nothing, it’s not going to stay that way. Every country will be reciprocal,” he added.

Trump provided scant details on the reciprocal tariffs but said a “highly detailed” plan would be unveiled soon.

The president also said he would be announcing other new tariffs on Monday.

“Any steel coming into the United States is going to have a 25% tariff,” he said. “Aluminum too. 25% for both.”

The president has announced a string of tariffs since his return to office, starting with a sweeping 25% tariff on all imports from Mexico and Canada that he later rescinded after negotiating with leaders of his North American neighbors.

China, meanwhile, hit back at Trump by imposing an array of tariffs on U.S. goods and launching an antitrust probe on Google.

A CNN poll earlier found that 51% of the public is against the president’s tariffs.

