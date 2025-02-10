Trump Announces New Tariffs En Route to Super Bowl

Even on Super Bowl Sunday, President Donald Trump had tariffs on his mind.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on his way to New Orleans for the Super Bowl, the president said he would announce new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, along with other “reciprocal tariffs,” in the coming week.

“I’ll be announcing—probably Tuesday or Wednesday at a news conference—reciprocal tariffs,” he said. “Very simply, if they charge us, we charge them.”

“If they are charging us 130% and we’re charging them nothing, it’s not going to stay that way. Every country will be reciprocal,” he added.

Trump provided scant details on the reciprocal tariffs but said a “highly detailed” plan would be unveiled soon.

The president also said he would be announcing other new tariffs on Monday.

“Any steel coming into the United States is going to have a 25% tariff,” he said. “Aluminum too. 25% for both.”

The president has announced a string of tariffs since his return to office, starting with a sweeping 25% tariff on all imports from Mexico and Canada that he later rescinded after negotiating with leaders of his North American neighbors.

China, meanwhile, hit back at Trump by imposing an array of tariffs on U.S. goods and launching an antitrust probe on Google.