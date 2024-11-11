Trump’s ‘border tsar’ vows to override states who block mass deportation plans

Tom Homan was widely expected to rejoin the president-elect’s second administration in a border-related role - Reuters

Donald Trump’s new “border tsar” told Democrat governors to “get the hell out of the way” so he could carry out mass deportations in their states.

Tom Homan, a former head of immigration and customs enforcement, pledged to override states who try to block Mr Trump’s plans for the largest deportation programme in US history.

Several Democratic governors, including California’s Gavin Newsom and New York’s Kathy Hochul, have indicated that they were drawing up plans to do so.

“I’ve seen some of these Democratic governors say they’re going to stand in the way. They’re going to make it hard for us,” Mr Homan told Fox News on Monday.

“A suggestion: if you’re not going to help us, get the hell out of the way for we’re going to do it.

“So, if we can’t get assistance from New York City, we may have to double the number of agents we send to New York City because we’re going to do the job. We’re going to do the job without you or with you.”

‘Police should help with deportations’

Mr Homan, the architect of Mr Trump’s controversial policy of separating migrant children from their families, suggested that local police should help with deportations. “Law enforcement should work with law enforcement,” he said.

It comes after NBC News reported last month that Mr Trump was considering pressuring local law enforcement to join in immigration raids by threatening to withhold grants.

Mr Homan said the administration would maintain asylum seekers’ rights to see a judge but the court’s final decision needed to be enforced.

“If the judge’s order doesn’t mean anything, then shut down immigration court, take the Border Patrol off the border if there’s no consequences violating the laws of this country,” he said.

It came as Mr Trump, the president-elect, also named his long-time adviser Stephen Miller, an immigration hard-liner, to be the deputy chief of policy in his new administration.

Mr Miller was a senior adviser in Mr Trump’s first term and has been a central figure in many of his policy decisions, particularly on immigration, including Mr Trump’s move to separate thousands of immigrant families as a deterrence program in 2018.

Mr Miller has also helped craft many of Mr Trump’s hard-line speeches, and was often the public face of those policies during Mr Trump’s first term in office and during his campaigns.

Since leaving the White House, Miller has served as the president of America First Legal, an organisation of former Trump advisers fashioned as a conservative version of the American Civil Liberties Union, challenging the Biden administration, media companies, universities and others over issues such as freedom of speech and religion and national security.

‘Nobody better at controlling our borders’

Mr Homan will be “in charge of our nation’s borders (“The Border Czar”), including, but not limited to, the southern border, the northern border, all maritime, and aviation security,” Mr Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

“I’ve known Tom for a long time, and there is nobody better at policing and controlling our borders.”

“Likewise, Tom Homan will be in charge of all deportation of illegal aliens back to their Country of Origin. Congratulations to Tom. I have no doubt he will do a fantastic, and long awaited for, job.”

Mr Homan is also a contender for secretary of homeland security.

It comes as Mr Trump pledged to launch - on day one of his presidency - the largest deportation operation of undocumented immigrants in US history.

He repeatedly railed against irregular immigrants during his campaign, employing violent rhetoric about those who “poison the blood” of the United States.

Mr Trump frequently praised Mr Homan during the campaign, and Mr Homan often hit the trail to rally supporters.

In an interview on Fox News Channel’s Sunday Morning Futures programme, Mr Homan said the military would not be rounding up and arresting immigrants in the country illegally and that ICE would move to implement Mr Trump’s plans in a “humane manner”.

“It’s going to be a well-targeted, planned operation conducted by the men of ICE. The men and women of ICE do this daily. They’re good at it,” he said.

“When we go out there, we’re going to know who we’re looking for. We most likely know where they’re going to be, and it’s going to be done in a humane manner.”

Earlier this year at the National Conservatism Conference in Washington, Mr Homan expressed frustration at the news coverage of a mass deportation operation.

“Wait until 2025,” he said, adding that, while he thinks the government needed to prioritise national security threats, “no one’s off the table. If you’re here illegally, you better be looking over your shoulder”.

He also said: “You’ve got my word. Trump comes back in January, I’ll be in his heels coming back, and I will run the biggest deportation operation this country’s ever seen.”

The president-elect is meeting with potential candidates to serve in his administration before his Jan. 20 inauguration as president.

CNN reported on Sunday that Mr Trump had also offered Republican Representative Elise Stefanik the job as US ambassador to the United Nations.