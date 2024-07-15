Trump arrives for Republican candidate nomination

STORY: ::Dan Scavino Jr. via X

::Milwaukee, Wisconsin

::Trump arrives for his Republican nomination

a day after an assassination attempt on him

::July 14, 2024

Video from an eyewitness showed him pumping his fist in the air several times as he disembarked from his plane. Reuters witness camera confirmed Trump's arrival at the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

Trump is due to accept his party's formal nomination at the Republican National Convention with a speech on Thursday (July 18).

Trump was holding a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday (July 13) when shots rang out, hitting his right ear and leaving his face streaked with blood. His campaign said he was doing well.