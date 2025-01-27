Trump asks federal agencies to make RTO plans for workers living more than 50 miles from an office

Trump's administration is moving forward with its mandate to return federal workers to the office.

It asked federal agencies to begin making plans for workers, including those who live more than 50 miles from an office.

The effort comes amid Trump's efforts to cut government waste and reduce the federal workforce.

President Donald Trump's administration asked federal agencies to implement plans to return federal workers to the office — including making arrangements for those who live too far away for a regular commute.

On Monday, the Office of Personnel Management and the Office of Management and Budget issued new guidance that expanded on an RTO executive order for federal workers originally issued on January 21.

Specifically, the memo asked agencies to "determine permanent worksites" for employees who have been working remotely full-time and include "the steps the agency will take to move these employees' duty stations to the most appropriate Federal office based on the employees' duties and job functions."

While returning to the office might be more straightforward for workers who live nearby, the memo also asked agencies to provide a description that justifies why employees who live more than 50 miles from existing worksites should receive relocation benefits.

Agencies should begin working on "phasing in the return of remote workers who are more than 50 miles from a current agency office, which may present unique challenges," the memo said.

Some workers might be eligible for exemptions, which the memo said could be due to disability, a qualifying medical condition, or "other compelling reason" that an agency head and supervisor sign off on. OMB and OPM did not specify whether employees living more than 50 miles away from an office would receive or be considered for an exemption. Monday's memo requested a response to OMB and OPM no later than February 7.

OPM referred Business Insider to its initial guidance on the return-to-office mandate. OMB and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

BI previously reported that some federal workers were split on the impact of requiring a return to fully in-person work. While some of them said that the commute would be a challenge and disrupt family life and childcare needs, others said that they're willing to adapt and are appreciative of being employed in the first place.

Along with the RTO mandate, Trump also instituted a hiring freeze on federal workers, and the OPM issued a separate memo asking federal agencies to compile lists of workers they could easily fire. These actions reflect Elon Musk's DOGE, a government efficiency commission aimed at reducing government waste. Musk previously said this could be partly accomplished by reducing the federal workforce.

Are you a federal worker willing to share your thoughts? Contact this reporter at asheffey@businessinsider.com.

