Trump asks Supreme Court to block TikTok ban as he considers ‘political resolution’

Alex Woodward
·2 min read
(AFP/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Donald Trump is asking the Supreme Court to block a federal law’s imminent ban on TikTok in the United States if the popular app’s Chinese parent company doesn’t sell it by next month’s deadline.

The nation’s highest court will hear arguments in the case on January 10.

Trump’s attorney D. John Sauer — who is also Trump’s nominee for U.S. solicitor general — said the president-elect doesn’t take any position on the challenge, but he is asking the justices to pause the law to allow his incoming administration “the opportunity to pursue a political resolution of the questions at issue in the case.”

A federal appeals court turned down TikTok’s challenge of a quickly approaching forced sale or nationwide ban, teeing up a Supreme Court challenge

TikTok argued that the ban infringes on its users’ First Amendment protections, but a three-judge appellate panel agreed this month that the government “offered persuasive evidence” that a law passed by Congress to potentially ban the app is “narrowly tailored to protect national security.”

President Joe Biden signed the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act into law earlier this year after bipartisan passage in Congress, which set a deadline of January 19 — one day before Trump’s inauguration — for ByteDance to divest from the platform to an American company, or face a ban.

On the campaign trail, Trump appeared to change his tune around the app, which he had previously supported banning. He had issued an executive order banning the platform in 2020 during his first stint in office but the company successfully challenged the order in court.

“I was at the point where I could have gotten it done if I wanted to,” he told MSNBC’s Squawk Box on March 11. “There are a lot of young kids on TikTok who will go crazy without it. There are a lot of users.”

This is a developing story

