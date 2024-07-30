Trump assassination attempt resulted from 'a failure on multiple levels,' acting Secret Service director tells Congress

During a hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Homeland Security committees, acting U.S. Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe told lawmakers "a failure on multiple levels" led to the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. Rowe also told committee members he felt "ashamed" that the rooftop from which the gunman fired shots at Trump was not secured by law enforcement during the rally on July 13.

A critical part of the secret service mission is protecting our nation's current and former government leaders.

The attempted assassination of former president Donald J Trump on Saturday, July 13th, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania was a failure on multiple levels.

Since my appointment as the acting director.

One week ago, I identified gaps in our security on July 13th and I've implemented corrective actions.

One of my first actions as acting director was traveling to the Butler Farm Show site to better understand how our protection failed.

I went to the roof of the AGR building where the assailant fired shots and I laid in a prone position to evaluate his line of sight.

What I saw made me ashamed as a career law enforcement officer and a 25 year veteran with the secret service.

I cannot defend why that roof was not better secured to prevent similar lapses from occurring in the future.

I directed our personnel to ensure every event site, security plan is thoroughly vetted by multiple experienced supervisors before it is implemented.

