Trump’s New Attack on Kamala Harris Is Literally Gibberish

Donald Trump unveiled his newest plan of attack against Kamala Harris on Monday night: misspelling her first name.

The former president has made several attempts to undermine his surging presidential election rival, including by questioning her racial identity. He’s also road tested a series of nicknames including “Lyin’ Kamala,” “Laffin’ Kamala,” and “Crazy Kamala,” but now appears to be going in a different direction.

“People vote with their STOMACH, and food is now at an all time high because of Kamabla/Biden INCOMPETENCE,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Monday. “With them in charge, IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE!”

What appeared to be a typo was confirmed as an intentional misspelling of Harris’ first name in a follow-up post an hour later.

“Kamabla has stated, over and over again, that she wants to DEFUND THE POLICE AND, WITHOUT QUESTION, BAN FRACKING,” Trump wrote. “‘NO MORE FOSSIL FUEL.’ This will quadruple the cost of energy in America! DEPRESSION ANYONE!”

He added in later posts that “Kamabla Harris is afraid to Debate me on FoxNews” and claimed “Kamabla is the WORST V.P.”

The Republican nominee’s new attacks come the week after he sparked an angry backlash for questioning Harris’ ethnicity. “I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black,” Trump said at the National Association of Black Journalists convention in Chicago. “So, I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black?”

While Trump later claimed he’d “CRUSHED IT” at the convention, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre described his words as “repulsive,” and Harris accused Trump of engaging in his “same old” tactics of “divisiveness” and “disrespect.”

Harris formally secured the Democratic presidential nomination late Monday, making her the first woman of color to lead a major party ticket in the U.S, the Associated Press reported.

