Trump attorney general pick Pam Bondi wins Senate committee approval on party-line vote

Aysha Bagchi, USA TODAY
Updated ·2 min read

WASHINGTON – The Senate Judiciary Committee voted Wednesday in favor of President Donald Trump's pick for attorney general, Pam Bondi. The vote was divided along party lines, with 12 Republicans voting in favor, and 10 Democrats voting against.

The vote means Bondi's nomination will now be presented to the full Senate for a vote on her confirmation. If confirmed, Bondi will head the Justice Department and serve as the top law enforcement officer in the United States.

Bondi is a former Florida attorney general who served as a defense lawyer for Trump in his first presidential Senate impeachment trial, where he was acquitted – largely on party lines – of abusing power by withholding aid to Ukraine in order to pressure Ukraine's government to investigate then-Vice President Joe Biden.

Pam Bondi delivers opening remarks during a Senate Judiciary committee hearing on her nomination to be attorney general of the United States on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Pam Bondi delivers opening remarks during a Senate Judiciary committee hearing on her nomination to be attorney general of the United States on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Bondi is poised with Senate confirmation to lead a department that contains dozens of organizations and more than 100,000 employees. She would head the department at a time when many Democrats fear Trump will seek retribution against his perceived enemies.

ADVERTISEMENT

In August, Trump shared memes on Truth Social depicting rivals such as Biden, Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, and Biden White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci in jumpsuits, and calling for the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol to be indicted.

Biden preemptively pardoned Fauci and the lawmakers and staffers from the committee, including former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming.

Before Trump's election victory and her attorney general nomination, Bondi said on Fox News, "You know what's going to happen? The Department of Justice, the prosecutors will be prosecuted – the bad ones. The investigators will be investigated."

What the Trump administration means for you: Sign up for USA TODAY's On Politics newsletter.

However, at her confirmation hearing, Bondi sought to allay fears that she would back political prosecutions if confirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Every case will be done on a case-by-case basis," Bondi said. "No one should be prosecuted for political purposes. Absolutely not."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pam Bondi approved by Senate committee as attorney general under Trump

Latest Stories

  • Sean Duffy confirmed by Senate as Transportation secretary, vows to improve travel safety

    President Donald Trump said Duffy would use his past experience in Congress to help rebuild the country’s infrastructure and improve travel safety.

  • Chrystia Freeland says Canada should target Elon Musk's Tesla in a tariff fight

    OTTAWA — Liberal leadership hopeful Chrystia Freeland says Canada should target Teslas and U.S. alcohol as part of its tariff retaliation package should U.S. President Donald Trump made good on his trade threats.

  • RFK Jr.'s Billionaire Ex-Running Mate Threatens Senators Who Vote Against His Confirmation: 'Please Choose Wisely'

    Nicole Shanahan calls out several senators by name in a video shared to X, saying she'll make it her "personal mission" to oust them from Congress if they ignore her advice

  • RFK Jr. insists he is 'not anti-vaccine' in first Senate confirmation hearing

    In his first confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee Wednesday, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Donald Trump's pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, insists he is "not anti-vaccine" but asks “uncomfortable questions.”

  • Simu Liu speaks out on Trump’s new tax plan

    Simu Liu has spoken out against President Donald Trump’s newly proposed U.S. tax plan, which seeks to extend the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) and introduce new measures that primarily benefit high-income earners and corporations. "I read the new administration’s new tax plan, and it looks like I get a tax cut," Liu said. Liu expressed concern that the proposed changes would primarily benefit the wealthiest Americans while raising taxes for "95% of Americans — basically Americans that make less than $360,000 a year," echoing an analysis by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.

  • Democrats hammer RFK Jr. on vaccine comments, abortion

    President Donald Trump has promised he'd let Robert F. Kennedy Jr. "go wild" on health, food and medicine as head of the Department of Health and Human Services. Kennedy, a Democrat who ended up supporting Trump in the 2024 presidential campaign, faced a confirmation grilling Wednesday over his controversial views -- on everything from vaccines to abortion -- that have both Republicans and Democrats raising concerns. Republican senators largely rallied to RFK Jr.'s defense, claiming he put concerns about his previous anti-vaccine rhetoric "to bed" during his tense confirmation hearing.

  • Trump's budget office rescinds an order freezing spending on federal grants after less than two days

    Trump White House rescinds memo freezing federal grants after widespread confusion. He insists the funding freeze was for "us to quickly look at the scams, dishonesty, waste and abuse that's taken place in our government for too long."

  • ‘Does It Comfort Their Families?’: CNN Reporter Confronts Trump on Wild DEI Rant About D.C. Plane Crash

    CNN’s Kaitlan Collins confronted Donald Trump on his repeated suggestions that the deadly plane crash at Washington, D.C.‘s Reagan National Airport stemmed from governmental diversity, equity, and inclusion guidelines. Trump lashed out at Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden’s past administrations for the fatal collision Wednesday evening between the military helicopter and American Airlines flight. He also railed against former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, claiming he ran the Feder

  • Hot-Mic Bombshells Dropped In Bad Lip Reading's Trump Inauguration Spoof

    Insults between Donald Trump and Joe Biden? Check. Trump belittling JD Vance? Check. A Barron Trump cameo? Check.

  • ‘ICE Barbie’ Kristi Noem Runs Into Pushback on Fox News

    Fox News host Laura Ingraham pressed Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem several times as to whether she would “go after” blue state governors and mayors who interfere with undocumented migrant raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, eventually telling her, “I’m asking a question because I expect an answer.” On Thursday’s The Ingraham Angle, Ingraham led off by showing clips of the Democratic mayors of Minneapolis, Chicago and Boston each saying that undocumented m

  • Senator Fights Back Tears Going After RFK Jr. on Autism

    Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan fought back tears as she confronted Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over his unwillingness to completely disavow past statements pushing the scientifically-refuted claim that vaccines cause autism—making a striking personal revelation in the process. The emotional moment came during the second day of Kennedy’s Senate confirmation hearings, which have been dominated by questions about the Donald Trump cabinet pick’s history of controversial health statements—especially arou

  • Chris Christie Slams President Trump for Having No Clue About U.S. History

    Former Governor Chris Christie says President Trump needs a history lesson. “The fact that you would assume that Donald Trump knows any American history is startling to me, Jon,” said Christie, speaking with Jon Stewart on his Weekly podcast show, adding, “‘cos he doesn’t.” “I’ve known him a lot longer and a lot closer than you have... and Jon, I am telling you, he doesn’t know,” said Christie. “I could give a lot of examples of how he messes up American history.”

  • White House Press Secretary’s ‘Unconstitutional’ Claim Is Quickly Dismantled By Critics

    Karoline Leavitt’s debut White House press briefing comments about condoms and the truth also drew intense scrutiny.

  • North Korean Troops Withdraw From Russia's Frontline After Heavy Losses, Officials Say

    Kim Jong Un sent soldiers to fight Ukrainian troops in Russia last autumn.

  • Ex-Trump White House Attorney Offers Unvarnished Take On Key Trump Pick

    Ty Cobb issued the bleakest of predictions.

  • Trump is making good on his promises, and I couldn't be more excited | Opinion

    President Donald Trump is following through on his promises. As a supporter, I couldn't be happier.

  • Fox Host Delivers Reality Check About Trump’s Rough Start

    Fox News co-host Jessica Tarlov criticized the lack of competent leadership shown by the White House amid its confusing, legally murky actions, saying the rollout of Donald Trump’s agenda has been “complete chaos” and “is not being managed in any sort of orderly fashion at all.” On Wednesday’s broadcast of The Five, Tarlov reacted to the whiplash-inducing events over the last few days, which saw the administration earlier Wednesday ultimately reverse course by rescinding its order freezing feder

  • Trump administration revokes deportation protections for 600,000 Venezuelans

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Wednesday that the Trump administration has revoked a decision that would have protected roughly 600,000 people from Venezuela from deportation.

  • Whoopi Goldberg Schools Trump Press Secretary With A Brutal Lesson On 'Wokeness'

    "The View" host said Karoline Leavitt's comments at her first press briefing "really pissed" her off.

  • JD Vance Spends Day of Tragedy Trolling Foreign Podcaster

    JD Vance found time to insult a British podcaster on Thursday as the nation reeled from the worst aviation disaster in almost a quarter of a century. The vice president was responding to criticism from Rory Stewart, a former Conservative lawmaker who now co-hosts the popular “The Rest Is Politics” podcast. Stewart, who was also a tutor to Princes William and Harry and teaches at Yale, had trashed comments made in a Fox News interview on Wednesday. “There’s this old school—and I think it’s a very