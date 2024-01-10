Trump banned from making closing argument at $370m civil trial

The judge told Donald Trump he would not be allowed to "deliver a campaign speech" during the hearing - REUTERS

Donald Trump has been banned from making a closing argument at his $370million civil fraud trial after he would not agree to limitations to stop him delivering a “campaign speech”.

Judge Arthur Engoron, who is overseeing the case, agreed Mr Trump could speak during Thursday’s Manhattan court session, but set out a series of conditions on what he could say.

Mr Trump’s lawyer’s resisted the limitations and did not respond before the deadline.

Mr Engoron also rejected Mr Trump’s request for closing arguments to be postponed by three weeks because his mother-in-law had died.

When he took the stand in November, Mr Trump was accused of attempting to turn Courtroom 300 into a “political rally” as he railed against Mr Engoron and branded Ms James “a fraud”.

Mr Kise set out Mr Trump’s intention of making a closing argument last Thursday, a proposal Ms James’s office opposed.

Mr Engoron said he was “inclined to let everyone have his or her say” but only if his lawyers would confirm that “he agrees to limit his subjects to what is permissible in a counsel’s closing argument.”

Mr Engoron told the former president’s lawyers he would have to stick to the “material facts that are in evidence, and application of the relevant law to those facts”.

“He may not seek to introduce new evidence,” Mr Engoron wrote. “He may not ‘testify.’ He may not comment on irrelevant matters. In particular, and without limitation, he may not deliver a campaign speech, and he may not impugn myself, my staff, plaintiff, plaintiff’s staff, or the New York State Court System, none of which is relevant to this case.”

Mr Kise said Mr Trump could not agree to the terms set out.

“I won’t debate this again,” Mr Engoron told Mr Kise on Wednesday morning.

“Take it or leave it. Now or never,” he added.

He then sent another message, saying: “Not having heard from you by the third extended deadline (noon today) I assume that Mr Trump will not agree to the reasonable, lawful limits as a precondition to giving a closing argument above and beyond those given by his attorneys, and that, therefore, he will not be speaking in court tomorrow.”

“Is anyone surprised anymore?” Mr Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba said in a statement responding to Mr Engoron’s order.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, an elected Democrat, is seeking nearly $370 million from Trump, 10 of his companies and his two adult sons, Donald Jnr and Eric Trump. Mr Engoron found Mr Trump liable for fraud in September, leaving the trial to focus largely on how much Mr Trump should pay.

Closing arguments are scheduled to start on Thursday at 10am local time.