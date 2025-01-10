Trump bid to stop hush money sentencing denied by US Supreme Court

A man walks past the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on January 8, 2025.

US President-elect Donald Trump suffered another legal blow on Thursday, as the Supreme Court rejected Trump's bid to stop sentencing in his hush money conviction, with two conservative judges voting against the incoming president.

The US Supreme Court on Thursday denied a last-minute bid by President-elect Donald Trump to halt sentencing in his hush money case.

The top court, which includes three justices appointed by Trump, rejected his emergency application seeking to block Friday's sentencing by a 5-4 vote.

The court, in a brief unsigned order, said the "burden that sentencing will impose on the President-Elect's responsibilities is relatively insubstantial" and noted that Trump will be allowed to attend virtually.

The court also noted that Judge Juan Merchan, who presided over the hush money case, has already said he plans to impose a sentence of "unconditional discharge," which does not carry any jail time, fine or probation.

The 78-year-old Trump, who is to be inaugurated on January 20, is the first former president to be convicted of a crime and will be the first convicted felon to serve in the White House.

Barrett, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh were appointed by Trump.

