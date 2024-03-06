Trump and Biden romp to victory in Super Tuesday primaries
The wider electorate's deep misgivings about both candidates are doing nothing to head off the prospect of a 2020 election rematch.
The wider electorate's deep misgivings about both candidates are doing nothing to head off the prospect of a 2020 election rematch.
Donald Trump seems fine with ditching Nikki Haley's supporters, but that could be to his peril in November.
The GOP frontrunner met with the billionaire and other wealthy Republican donors on Sunday
The “Shark Tank” billionaire made a wild claim to show his support for the president.
The New York Times is facing a sustained wave of backlash. The Gray Lady has for several weeks been in the crosshairs of a vocal set of critics and readers who believe that Donald Trump poses a grave threat to American democracy and that the influential news organization isn’t adequately conveying those stakes to the public.
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and a group of Colorado Republicans threatened Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold (D) with a recall effort after the Supreme Court shut down the state’s attempt to bar former President Trump from the primary ballot. A letter from Boebert and the other Republicans says Griswold “failed” when the high court…
The Good Liars comedian Davram Stiefler challenged the Donald Trump supporter’s claim that Trump is still president.
Jon Stewart had a field day on The Daily Show mocking Donald Trump as the presidential campaign heats up. On the latest episode of the Comedy Central show, Stewart joked about Trump’s struggles to brand the “migrant crime” narrative the GOP is pushing. “I call it migrant crime. I really call it Biden migrant crime, …
CNNFormer Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin said Monday that it’s “remarkable” how voters don’t seem as concerned about Donald Trump’s age as they are about President Joe Biden’s.On CNN, anchor John Berman noted how Trump has recently been mixing up names of other politicians, like on Saturday when he again referred to former President Barack Obama instead of Biden. Trump, rarely one to admit fault, has insisted he actually does so on purpose.Berman then asked Griffi
Former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney argued that if Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley doesn’t drop out of the race after another defeat from former President Trump, she will have some explaining to do. Mulvaney joined “The Hill on NewsNation” Tuesday to discuss Haley’s campaign as polls began to close in the crucial 2024…
Retired federal Judge J. Michael Luttig on Monday called the Supreme Court decision allowing former President Trump to remain on the presidential ballot “stunning in its overreach.” In an interview on CNN’s “The Lead,” Luttig refrained from criticizing the decision to let Trump stay on the ballot, but he said the Supreme Court’s expansive decision…
It’s taken quite a bit longer than expected, but on Tuesday, March 5 — which is known as Super Tuesday — former President Donald Trump aims to deliver a knockout blow to former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s hopes of winning the Republican nomination for president.
The GOP front-runner repeatedly told "Fox & Friends" that the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas and Israel's retaliation would not have happened had he been president.
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins speaks with conservative lawyer George Conway about the Supreme Court’s unanimous ruling in former President Donald Trump’s Colorado ballot case.
COURTICE, Ont. — Conservative candidate Jamil Jivani celebrated his victory in the Ontario riding of Durham by thanking his allies and pouncing on his "Liberal elite" rivals, who he says are making life harder and more expensive for the working class. Preliminary results from Elections Canada showed Jivani is poised for a seat in the House of Commons following Monday's byelection. Jivani, a lawyer and commentator, had secured over 55 per cent of the votes with nearly all polls reporting as of la
Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer fumed on Tuesday over the right-wing network’s rivals opting to not air Donald Trump’s primary victory speeches in full, demanding they “take news out of your name” for doing so.Hemmer’s broadside against CNN and MSNBC came as the “hard news” anchor also accused the conservative cable giant’s rivals of exhibiting “Trump Derangement Syndrome” following the Supreme Court ruling against Colorado’s Trump ballot ban.During an appearance on the midday panel show Out
CNN senior political analyst Ron Brownstein tells Wolf Blitzer what he believes makes Donald Trump a different GOP primary candidate than he was in 2016.
Hard-line conservatives are up in arms over the bipartisan government funding deal endorsed by Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), but heading into this week’s vote to prevent a partial shutdown, they’ve been forced to acknowledge they’re all but powerless to block it. Members of the hard-line conservative House Freedom Caucus have urged Johnson to demand deep…
The "Late Night" host gave the former president hell for his divine claim.
Conservative legal commentator George Conway ripped into the Supreme Court justices’ majority and concurring opinions when restoring former President Trump to Colorado’s primary ballot, calling it “shoddy legal work all around.” “I think they did have a very difficult time with it, because I don’t think any of the three opinions make any sense whatsoever,”…
The MSNBC panel then fact-checked "the hell out of" the former president but Maddow lamented it "does not fix the fact that we broadcast it" in the first place.