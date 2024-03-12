Trump and Biden set to clinch presidential nominations as multiple states hold primaries today

Former president Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are set to clinch their respective party nominations on Tuesday evening as multiple states hold their primary contests.

Georgia, Washington, Mississippi, the Northern Mariana Islands and Democrats Abroad will all hold primaries, while Hawaii is set to hold a Republican caucus.

Mr Trump’s victory for the Republican nomination and Mr Biden’s sealing of the Democratic nomination are all but guaranteed given that neither have any credible challengers left in the race.

Last week, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley suspended her campaign for the Republican presidential nomination after she only secured wins in primaries in Washington DC and Vermont. Similarly, as the incumbent, Mr Biden never faced a serious credible challenger. Minnesota congressman Dean Phillips ended his campaign for president and endorsed Mr Biden, leaving him facing only a performative campaign by writer Marianne Williamson.

As of right now, Mr Trump has 1,078 of the 1,215 delegates needed to win the Republican nomination for president. On Tuesday, Georgia’s 59 delegates, Mississippi’s 40 delegates and Washington state’s 43 delegates will all be up for grabs in primary contests while Hawaii will hold its caucus.

Mr Trump’s victories in those states will signify his total conquest of the Republican party. Earlier this month, North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley assumed role of Republican National Committee Chairman and his daughter-in-law Lara Trump became the committee’s co-chairwoman after Ronna McDaniel faced consistent criticism from conservatives – particularly Mr Trump.

Conversely, Democrats will hold contests in all of the same states as Republicans as well in Northern Mariana Islands and Democrats Abroad, which focuses on Democrats who live outside the United States. Mr Biden currently has 1,863 delegates out of the requisite 1,968.

So far, 20 of the available Democratic delegates are “uncommitted” to a candidate, as some progressives cast protest votes over the president’s support for Israel in its campaign against Gaza. In addition, businessman James Palmer won three delegates when he unexpectedly won American Samoa on Super Tuesday last week.

Story continues

President Joe Biden (left) and former president Donald Trump (right) (AP)

Numerous polls show Mr Biden losing to Mr Trump in a rematch of the 2020 presidential election. He’s faced intense scrutiny because of his age, specifically after a report by Special Counsel Robert Hur said that he could not remember when he served as Barack Obama’s vice president or when his son Beau Biden died of brain cancer.

But he has begun to campaign in earnest, aggressively defending his record and attacking Republicans in a vigorous State of the Union address last week and campaigning in numerous swing states including Pennsylvania and Georgia.

Conversely, Mr Trump’s legal battles do not seem to have deterred him. Late last month, the Supreme Court decided it would hear a case about Mr Trump’s claim that he can invoke presidential immunity in the case charging him over his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

In addition, Mr Trump has also shown he is willing to make intensely personal attacks against his rival, mercilessly mocking Mr Biden’s stutter at a campaign event over the weekend.