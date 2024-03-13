Trump, Biden win enough delegates to clinch 2024 US presidential nominations

Joe Biden and rival Donald Trump won enough delegates Tuesday to clinch their party nominations in the 2024 presidential race, networks projected, all but assuring a rematch and setting up one of the longest general election campaigns in US history.

The results in Georgia, Mississippi, and Washington state were essentially a foregone conclusion as President Biden and opponent Trump had already disposed of all primary challengers, and winning the Tuesday votes pushed them both over the threshold of delegates needed to become their parties' nominees in the November election.

