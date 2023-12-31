Trump blames Biden for high inflation, mortgage rates during Durham rally
This election season, WMUR is partnering with PolitiFact to fact-check the presidential hopefuls.
This election season, WMUR is partnering with PolitiFact to fact-check the presidential hopefuls.
Steven Fanning and Hannah Joy Arrington were both professional athletes
GOP presidential primary candidate Vivek Ramaswamy went after CNN in a Saturday post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “CNN’s egregious interference with the Iowa GOP caucus is offensive,” Ramaswamy wrote. “My CNN town hall with the voters here went so well that they cut it off early & then threatened our campaign…
The 'Insidious' actor met the 'Succession' star in drama school
China's government called the frontrunner for Taiwan's next president "confrontational" and a destroyer of peace after he spoke at a presidential debate and said the island's sovereignty and independence belong to its people. The Jan. 13 presidential and parliamentary elections are happening at a time of fraught relations between Beijing and Taipei. China has been ramping up military pressure to assert its sovereignty claims over democratically-governed Taiwan.
Former Obama adviser David Axelrod warned Friday that a court decision removing former President Trump from the primary ballot “would rip the country apart” as legal questions mount over his candidate qualifications. Maine’s secretary of state determined this week that Trump should be barred from the primary ballot, citing his conduct surrounding the Jan. 6…
‘It’s not good. The best way to describe it... take armpits, ketchup, a butt and makeup and put that all in a blender and bottle that as a cologne,’ Adam Kinzinger said
"If your kids hate each other, that’s a reflection of your parenting."
This week, the former hostage Mia Schem gave her first television interview. The 21-year-old French-Israeli tattoo artist described how she had been shot, groped and dragged into Gaza by her hair, where she was operated upon by a vet without anaesthetic and kept like an animal in a zoo. “I went through a holocaust,” she said.
A large proportion of Americans is willing to support leaders who would violate democratic principles.
Gavin Newsom and Kimberly Guilfoyle were once a high-profile political couple known as "the new Kennedys." Their paths have diverged significantly.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is reviving her rabble-rousing ways, creating new headaches for Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) as he settles into his role leading the House GOP conference’s razor-thin majority. Greene arrived on Capitol Hill in 2021 as a conservative firebrand who quickly emerged as a nuisance for top lawmakers. That changed when former…
A spokesperson for Colorado's state courts said the claim that U.S. Marines arrested Justice Monica Marquez is false.
The full quote reads, "Courage is not the absence of fear. Courage is the ability to act effectively, in spite of fear."
It seems appropriate that Kateryna Usyk, the wife of world heavyweight champion boxer Oleksandr Usyk, had some fighting words for the enemy following Russia’s largest coordinated missile and drone attack of the war.
In Mariupol, many of Ukraine's soldiers were killed, and those that survived the slaughter were often taken into brutal Russian captivity.
The GOP presidential hopeful was offered "a chance to redeem yourself" at a New Hampshire town hall.
Vladimir Putin has put the Russian economy on a permanent war footing.
Three women who served in the Trump White House are sounding the alarm on what a second Donald Trump term could mean for the country, with one saying it could "mean the end of American democracy as we know it." Alyssa Farah Griffin, Cassidy Hutchinson and Sarah Matthews sat down with ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent and "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl to discuss their roles in speaking out against Trump in an interview that will air Sunday on "This Week." It marks the first time Griffin, Hutchinson and Matthews, who each cooperated with the House Jan. 6 committee's investigation of Trump's conduct following the 2020 election, discuss their story together.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a massive drone attack on Russian military facilities across Russia on the night of Dec. 30, Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne reported, citing sources in the special services.
‘You’re basically the new John Kerry–if you remember John Kerry from 2004,’ the fourth grader said