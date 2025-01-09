Trump blames Gavin Newsom for California wildfires as new blaze hits Hollywood

Donald Trump has accused Gavin Newsom of allowing deadly wildfires to rage across Los Angeles so he could “protect an essentially worthless fish”.

The president-elect claimed Mr Newsom was responsible for the “apocalyptic” blaze, which has claimed the lives of at least five people, after diverting millions of gallons of water from the region over animal welfare concerns.

Thousands of people, including Hollywood stars, have been ordered to leave their homes as the uncontrollable fires rampage through homes in some of California’s most affluent neighbourhoods.

On Wednesday night officials said another fire – named the Sunset Fire – had broken out in the Hollywood Hills, where crews are attempting to put it out with water drops.

Hollywood Hills on fire… Devastating. This is around Runyon Canyon area.



💔🔥#lafires

“Gavin Newsom refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snowmelt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California, including the areas that are currently burning in a virtually apocalyptic way,” Mr Trump said on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday.

“He wanted to protect an essentially worthless fish called a smelt, by giving it less water (it didn’t work!), but didn’t care about the people of California.

“Now the ultimate price is being paid. I will demand that this incompetent governor allow beautiful, clean, fresh water to flow into California.”

A satellite image shows the devastation from the Eaton fire in Altadena - AP

A firefighter battles flames in Altadena on Wednesday - AP

Five people were killed in the fast-growing wildfires which broke out in northeastern Los Angeles at around 6pm on Tuesday evening, according to the city’s fire chief.

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill and the Oscar-nominated actor James Woods are among those who have been forced to flee their homes.

More than 100,000 residents are so far under evacuation orders and 15,000 structures are at risk as the fires, fuelled by hurricane-strength winds of up to 100mph, ripped through Pacific Palisades and four other areas. They are the most destructive in the region’s history.

Police have arrested alleged looters who were believed to be targeting the evacuation zones.

Thousands of properties are believed to be at risk from the fires - AP

Fire teams fight to save a school in Altadena - GETTY IMAGES

At a press conference on Wednesday, Joe Biden pledged to do “anything and everything for as long as it takes” to “contain” the blazes tearing through California.

However, the US President faced criticism for using the briefing to announce the “good news” that he had become a great-grandfather, after his granddaughter Naomi gave birth.

In a later social media post, Mr Trump said the fires were a sign of Mr Biden and Mr Newsom’s “gross incompetence” and claimed insurance companies may not “have enough money” to pay those who have lost their homes and businesses.

The Eaton fire has grown to more than 10,000 acres - GETTY IMAGES

Mr Biden on Wednesday night cancelled an upcoming trip to Italy to focus on efforts to tackle the wildfires.

The wildfires have caused between $52 billion and $57 billion in damage and economic loss, according to weather forecaster AccuWeather.

Izzy Gardon, the California governor’s communications director, said: “There is no such document as the water restoration declaration – that is pure fiction.

“The Governor is focused on protecting people, not playing politics, and making sure firefighters have all the resources they need.”

10:37 PM GMT

Biden boasts of becoming great-grandfather during LA wildfire briefing

Joe Biden boasted that he had become a “great-grandfather” during a briefing meant to focus on the deadly wildfires sweeping across Los Angeles.

The US President, after addressing the fires which have claimed the lives of at least two people, said the “good news” was that his granddaughter Naomi had given birth.

Read the full story here.

09:39 PM GMT

Biden sending navy helicopters to fight wildfires

Joe Biden is sending US Navy helicopters to California as authorities fight to contain the deadly wildfires sweeping across Los Angeles.

“At the President’s direction, the Department of Defense will provide additional firefighting personnel and capabilities,” Sabrina Singh, the Pentagon press secretary, said in a statement.

She added that California would be given two “modular air firefighting System Units” along with “10 Navy helicopters with water delivery buckets to immediately assist with aerial suppression”.

09:05 PM GMT

Wildfires ‘will cost at least $52bn’

The Los Angeles wildfires have caused at least $52 billion in damage and economic loss, according to weather forecaster AccuWeather.

Megan Mantia and her boyfriend return to her fire-damaged home after the Eaton Fire - AP Photo/Ethan Swope

08:55 PM GMT

Trump: Insurance companies may not be able to afford payouts

Donald Trump has claimed that insurance companies may not “even have enough money” to pay out to those who have lost their homes and businesses.

“The fires in Los Angeles may go down, in dollar amount, as the worst in the History of our Country,” the president-elect claimed on his Truth Social platform.

“In many circles, they’re doubting whether insurance companies will even have enough money to pay for this catastrophe.

“Let this serve, and be emblematic, of the gross incompetence and mismanagement of the [Joe] Biden/Newscum [California governor Gavin Newsom] Duo.

“January 20th cannot come fast enough!”

08:37 PM GMT

Biden: ‘The good news is - I’m a great-grandfather’

08:35 PM GMT

Second wildfire breaks out

A second wildfire has broken out in Los Angeles in the suburban area of Brentwood, the city’s fire department had said.

Margaret Stewart, of the Los Angeles fire department, said it had been caused by strong winds pushing flames and embers from the Palisades fire.

The area had already been evacuated. It is currently unclear how large the fire is.

08:11 PM GMT

Altadena Golf Course destroyed

Johnny Eusebio, general manager of the Altadena Golf Course, said the course had been lost to the fire.

A video posted on social media shows smouldering buildings surrounded by debris and flames and a tattered Star-Spangled Banner flapping in the wind.

08:07 PM GMT

Eaton fire burns more than 16 square miles

The Eaton fire could become the largest wildfire to burn in California during the month of January in the past 41 years.

The fire, which ignited on Tuesday north of Pasadena, has now burned more than 16.5 square miles, according to state fire personnel.

The largest on record was the Viejas fire, which burned 17.1 square miles in 2001 in the mountains east of San Diego.

Altadena Community Church burning in the Eaton fire - CHRIS PIZZELLO/AP

07:50 PM GMT

Biden pledges support for ‘as long as it takes’

Joe Biden has promised to do “anything and everything for as long as it takes” to “contain the fires” in California.

Speaking at the fire station in Santa Monica, the US president said it would be “a hell of a long way” and “take time” to get back to normal.

Gavin Newsom thanked the president for his cooperation.

Mr Biden, turning to a more personal topic, then announced that Naomi, the 31-year old daughter of his son Hunter, had given birth.

“The good news is, as of today, I’m a great-grandfather,” he said, receiving applause from officials in the room.

Joe Biden alongside California Gov. Gavin Newsom at Santa Monica Fire Department Station - STEPHANIE SCARBOROUGH/AP

07:16 PM GMT

Watch: Charred ruins in California

Footage shows the destruction of beachfront homes on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu and aftermath in the Pacific Palisades.

Around 37,000 people are under an evacuation order in Palisades where an area the size of around 2,500 football pitches has been burned.

X/@SiaKordestani

06:53 PM GMT

Where are the fires currently burning

Palisades fire: West of Los Angeles, by the sea. It has burned more than 5,000 acres (7.8 square miles).

Eaton fire: North of Pasadena in the Altadena area. It has burned more than 2,000 acres (3.1 square miles).

Hurst fire: In Sylmar, a San Fernando Valley community in northern Los Angeles. It has exceeded 500 acres (0.78 square miles).

Woodley fire: In the San Fernando Valley. It has burned about 75 acres (0.1 square miles).

06:20 PM GMT

Pictured: Daylight reveals destruction

The Palisades fire has burned more than 5,000 acres and in Pacific Palisades and westward along Pacific Coast Highway, toward Malibu.

About 1,000 structures have been destroyed in the fire, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said on Wednesday.

The steeple of a church burns as a result of the Palisades wildfire - CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The remains of a house along the Pacific Ocean burned by the Palisades wildfire in Malibu - CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

06:13 PM GMT

Air quality reaches hazardous levels

The air quality index for most of the Los Angeles metropolitan area was well over 300 on Wednesday morning, which is considered hazardous to the general public, according to NBC News.

At that level, people are advised to stay indoors and reduce activity levels.

06:00 PM GMT

Pasadena synagogue caught fire

Melissa Levy, the executive director of Pasadena Jewish Temple and Centre, said staff evacuated on Tuesday night and the synagogue’s Torah scrolls were taken to the home of a community member.

Ms Levy said it appears the synagogue caught fire and buildings have burned.

The Chabad of Pacific Palisades on Sunset Boulevard has also been damaged.

The Palisades Fire burning in front of the Jewish Temple Chabah of Pacific Palisades on Sunset Boulevard - GETTY IMAGES/APU GOMES

05:31 PM GMT

Residents urged to save water

Los Angeles residents were urged on Wednesday to conserve water after hydrants ran dry as major wildfires erupted around the city.

Firefighters battling out-of-control blazes struggled with supplies in the ritzy Pacific Palisades area of the city, utility managers said, blaming an unprecedented challenge to the city’s reserves.

Massive tanks supplying water to the area ran dry overnight as dozens of hoses were attached in an almost fruitless effort to save homes in a blaze that has levelled around 1,000 buildings.

“We have three large water tanks, about a million gallons each,” Los Angeles Department of Water and Power chief executive Janisse Quinones told reporters.

The Eaton Fire sets a home alight in Altadena, California - MARIO TAMA/GETTY IMAGES

05:14 PM GMT

Trump blames Newsom for LA wildfires

Donald Trump has blamed Gavin Newsom, governor of California, for the ongoing wildfires raging across Los Angeles.

Speaking on his Truth social account, the president-elect said Mr Newsom is to blame for a lack of water in the city.

“[Newsom] refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California, including the areas that are currently burning in a virtually apocalyptic way,” Mr Trump said.

Elon Musk, who is set to serve as a senior adviser in the Trump administration, shared the president-elect’s post on X.

05:02 PM GMT

‘Most devastating night we’ve ever seen’

The wildfires in Los Angeles have been some of the most “terrifying” ever witnessed in Los Angeles, according to the city council president.

“Last night was one of the most devastating and terrifying nights that we’ve ever seen in any part of our city,” Marqueece Harris-Dawson said.

Mr Harris-Dawson praised the emergency services for managing the ongoing spread of the fires.

A car and home burn during the Eaton fire in the Altadena area of Los Angeles County - AFP

04:41 PM GMT

Insured losses from wildfire could hit $10bn, says JP Morgan

Preliminary estimates suggest insured losses from the ongoing wildfires could approach $10bn, JP Morgan said in a statement.

The company said the overall industry loss will be “high but manageable”.

04:26 PM GMT

Two arrested over looting, says county sheriff

Two people have been arrested after homes impacted by the wildfires were looted, according to the LA country sheriff.

“If you are thinking about coming into any of these areas to steal from our residents, I’m going to tell you something: you’re going to be caught, you’re going to be arrested, and you’re going to be prosecuted,” Robert Luna told a press conference.

“Don’t do that, stay out of these areas, it’s only for emergency workers and people who live there.”

04:13 PM GMT

Two killed in wildfires, says fire chief

Two people have died in a wildfire that continues to ravage parts of Los Angeles on Wednesday, according to the city’s fire chief.

Anthony Marrone said in a press conference that the two deaths were caused by the Eaton fire, which broke out in northeastern Los Angeles around 6pm on Tuesday evening.

“We have over 500 personnel assigned, and unfortunately, we have two reported fatalities, two civilians,” he said of the Eaton fire, which is raging near Altadena has burned some 2,000 acres.

03:46 PM GMT

Tyler fire 100 per cent contained, fire authorities say

The Tyler blaze, which broke out in Riverside County - 60 miles from LA - is 100 per cent contained, according to local fire authorities.

It initially broke out at 3am local time (11am GMT). Four wildfires continue to rage and are zero per cent contained, authorities said.

03:24 PM GMT

Harry and Meghan facing power outages

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face power outages in their Montecito mansion and the prospect of evacuation if rapidly spreading wildfires reach their neighbourhood.

The couple have lived in the “high fire risk” property with their two young children, Archie and Lilibet, since 2020.

A spokesman for Southern California Edison (SCE) – one of the major power providers in the area – said it was considering power shutdowns because of “a Red Flag Warning and increased risk of wildfires”.

They confirmed that “affected customers” were being contacted in a number of communities, “including Montecito”.

03:20 PM GMT

Pictured: Influencer takes selfie in evacuation zone

Social media “influencers” have been pictured taking selfies inside an evacuation zone near the Eaton Fire in Los Angeles.

One man can be seen filming as fires ravage nearby homes.

People enter an evacuation zone to take selfie photos and videos near burning homes at the Eaton Fire - Getty Images North America

03:01 PM GMT

Fifth fire breaks out

A fifth fire has now broken out in Los Angeles, according to the California fire authority.

The Woodley fire is 75 acres in size - larger than the Tyler fire which broke out earlier on Wednesday in Riverside County.

02:50 PM GMT

Montecito no stranger to battling nature

Montecito is no stranger to battling the elements having staved off a huge fire that ravaged California in 2017 and been hit by a series of mudslides just a month later.

The mudslides, affecting areas northwest of Montecito in Santa Barbara County, were responsible for 23 deaths and nearly 200 hospitalisations.

The Californian town is home to a series of Hollwood celebrities in addition to Harry and Meghan, including Oprah Winfrey, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Ellen DeGeneres.

02:23 PM GMT

Fourth fire breaks out

A fourth, smaller blaze has broken out in southern California, according to the state’s fire authority.

The fire in Riverside County – about 60 miles (97km) southeast of Los Angeles – is currently around 15 acres in size, significantly smaller than the other three fires currently burning in the LA area.

First reported on Tyler Street just after 03:00 am local time (11:00 GMT), it has been dubbed the “Tyler Fire”. Its cause is still under investigation, Cal Fire reports.

02:12 PM GMT

25-year-old female fire fighter has ‘serious head injury’

A female fighter, 25, has sustained a serious head injury while battling the California blaze, the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) has said.

She received immediate treatment at the scene and was transported to a local hospital for further medical attention.

Erik Scott, the LAFD Fire Captain, wrote on X that “multiple burn victims” were reportedly also seen walking by a Palisades restaurant.

#PalisadesFire;



At approximately 8:30 PM, a 25-year-old female firefighter sustained a serious head injury. She received immediate treatment at the scene and was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.



— Erik Scott (@PIOErikScott) January 8, 2025

01:38 PM GMT

How Montecito staved off massive 2017 fire

California was hit by the so-called Thomas Fire in 2017, the fourth-largest in its history at the time.

It ripped through some 282,00 acres, causing over $2.2 billion in damages and destroying more than 1,000 residential homes.

But a decades-long fire-proof prevention programme – including clearing up dried leaves and fire-proofing homes – meant only seven Montecito homes were burned down.

The so-called 2017 Thomas Fire, the fourth-largest in California history, swept across more than 394 square miles of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties - Santa Barbara County Fire Department

01:20 PM GMT

Firefighters running out of water

Firefighters are running out of water to tackle three blazes ripping through Southern California as experts warn the worst is “yet to come”.

One Los Angeles developer said “there’s no water in the fire hydrants”, adding that “firefighters are there [in the neighbourhood], and there’s nothing they can do”.

Rick Caruso, who owns the glamorous Palisades Village, told the Los Angeles Times: “We’ve got neighbourhoods burning, homes burning, and businesses burning...it should never happen.”

Firefighters battle the Palisades Fire as it burns multiple structures in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles - AP

01:08 PM GMT

‘Hurricane-force wind gusts’ reported

Hurricane-strength wind gusts of up to 99mph are fuelling the three blazes ripping across California, experts have said.

A 99 mph rush was detected near Altadena in LA’s Verdugo Mountains region on Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A 83 mph gust was also reported near the airport in Burbank on Tuesday evening.

Firefighters try to protect themselves from flying embers from the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles - AP

12:14 PM GMT

Dozens of schools close due to fires and high winds

Several schools in Los Angeles, Santa Monica and Malibu will be closed on Wednesday due to the fires and high winds in the area.

Some have said lessons will be moved online and a decision about whether to extend all closures will be made later on Wednesday.

Emergency workers drive past the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles, California - Bloomberg

11:40 AM GMT

Tens of thousands still face power shortage

Some 200,000 customers in Los Angeles county and nearly 26,000 in neighbouring Ventura county are still affected, according to tracking website PowerOutage.us.

We reported earlier that Southern California Edison cut off power to more than 44,000 customers across Los Angeles, with 420,000 more under consideration for a temporary cut (see post at 7:46 am).

Providers have offered their assurances they are working tirelessly to restore power as soon as possible.

A US flag flies as fire engulfs a structure while the Palisades Fire burns - REUTERS

11:20 AM GMT

Climate experts call the blaze ‘unusual’

Experts have said it is “unusual” for such destructive blazes to strike in January, with the wildfire season typically raging from May until June.

The dry and gusty Santa Anas winds, raging at 100 miles per hour in a north-eastern direction, are the strongest Southern California has experienced in more than a decade and are believed to be stoking the flames.

The arid winds have contributed to warmer-than-average temperatures in Southern California, which hasn’t seen more than 0.1 inches (0.25 centimetres) of rain since early May.

11:14 AM GMT

Malibu orders all residents to evacuate

The city of Malibu, west of Los Angles, has urged all residents to prepare for evacuation.



Known for its sprawling beaches and pier, a string of stars including Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Leonardo DiCaprio, Halle Berry and Paris Hilton live in the mountainous beach city.

The Palisades Fire, which has torn through nearly 3,000 acres east of Malibu, is “uncontained” and “fuelled by Santa Ana winds,” the city has said.

10:56 AM GMT

LA wildfires force planes to divert

Flight passengers have captured aerial footage of the devastating wildfires engulfing southern California.

Gusts of up to 100 miles per hour, the strongest Southern California has experienced in more than a decade, were forecast to peak between 10pm and 5am local time (6am and 1pm GMT).

LA Fires View from a plane arriving to LAX View landing into LAX

10:33 AM GMT

Watch: LA wildfire engulfs a house with occupants still inside

Footage shows Pacific Palisades residents and their dog trapped by a violent wall of lapping flames.

Water can be seen splashing against the full-length glass windows as rescue teams attempt to extinguish the blaze.

Credit: X/@SiaKordestani

10:17 AM GMT

Bulldozer shoves abandoned cars aside as wildfires rage

The Los Angeles Fire Department bulldozers pushed roughly 30 abandoned vehicles out of the way on Palisades Drive and Sunset Boulevard, making way for fire crews and further evacuations.

Traffic blocked Sunset Boulevard for miles as residents fled the wealthy Pacific Palisades, an area between coastal cities Malibu and Santa Monica. Some were forced to abandon their cars on the side of the road.

X/@katnbcla

10:14 AM GMT

Pictured: lethal flames destroy entire neighbourhoods

Footage showing the fires tearing through parts of LA and other areas of California has been captured by those on the ground.



A grand two-storey mansion engulfed by flames can be seen melting to the floor, as firefighters use torrents of water in a futile effort to tame the blaze.



In another, an elderly patient in a wheelchair is pushed through thick smog as embers and flames rapidly approach.

Elderly patients are quickly evacuated into emergency vehicles as embers and flames approach during the Eaton fire in Pasadena, California - AFP

The Palisades Fire burns a residence in the affluent coastal Pacific Palisades neighbourhood, home to A-list celebrities including Ben Affleck and Tom Hanks - AP

A Los Angeles County firefighting helicopter drops water to battle the Palisades wildfire - Shutterstock

09:54 AM GMT

Fire fast approaching ancient art in Getty Villa museum

Malibu’s Getty Villa containing ancient Roman and Greek art has been closed down as the Palisade fire rages around the museum grounds.



The Getty Trust’s president said the Villa’s rare artefacts, dating back to the Stone Age and the final days of the Roman Empire, so far “remain safe” owing to extensive fire mitigation efforts throughout the year.



Katherine E. Fleming said in a statement: “Some trees and vegetation on site have burned, but staff and the collection remain safe.”



Irrigation was immediately deployed throughout the grounds on Tuesday morning as museum galleries and library archives were “sealed off from smoke by state-of-the-art air handling systems”, she added.

09:36 AM GMT

What are the Santa Ana winds stoking the blaze?

Experts have said it is “unusual” for such destructive blazes to strike in January, with the fire season typically raging from May until June.



During cooler months, it is the dry and gusty Santa Anas northeastern winds that fuel many of California’s fiercest wildfires.



The winds are formed by high pressure over the Great Basin – the vast desert of the west overlapping several states including Utah, California, Idaho and Oregon.



The extreme lack of humidity in the air causes vegetation to rapidly dry out and become vulnerable to fire.



The dry winds have contributed to warmer-than-average temperatures in Southern California, which has not seen more than 0.1 inches (0.25 centimetres) of rain since early May.

09:19 AM GMT

The A-list celebrities living in the Pacific Palisades area

The Pacific Palisades inferno has torn through the affluent coastal neighbourhood, home to many celebrities including Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston, Chris Pratt, Michael Keaton and Adam Sandler.



Eugene Levy, the Schitt’s Creek actor who also lives in the area, told local media he was forced to evacuate his home.

“The smoke looked pretty black and intense over Temescal Canyon. I couldn’t see any flames but the smoke was very dark,” he told the Los Angeles Times.



We reported earlier that Mark Hamill, the Star Wars actor, called the blaze “the most horrific fire since ‘93” and said he evacuated his Malibu home “so last-minute there [were] small fires on both sides of the road”.

09:04 AM GMT

Star-studded premieres cancelled across Los Angeles

The Los Angeles movie premieres of Jennifer Lopez’s “Unstoppable” and Robbie Williams biopic “Monkey Man” have been cancelled because of the fast-moving fires in the Pacific Palisades.



A slew of celebrities including Ben Affleck, Tom Hanks, Reese Witherspoon and Steven Spielberg live in the affluent coastal area.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards also cancelled a live nominations announcement because of the fires.



Nominations for the SAG Awards, a reliable indicator for the Oscars, will now be unveiled via press release on the awards website at 7:30am local time (15:30 GMT) on Wednesday.

08:51 AM GMT

Watch: fast-moving flames tear through LA

Firefighters from Ventura County Fire Department are “aggressively working” to control the fire, the agency has said.

In a video posted on X, vast plumes of smoke and embers can be seen rapidly chopping across the sky.

#mainincident; #VCFD is on scene of a 2nd Alarm Structure Fire in the 1400 block of Main Street in Santa Paula. Units on scene reporting multiple storage units and vehicles on fire.



Firefighters from VCFD and Ventura City Fire Department are aggressively working to control this… pic.twitter.com/IpAdcShFSu — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) January 8, 2025

08:27 AM GMT

Actor Mark Hamill ‘last-minute’ evacuated from Malibu home

Mark Hamill, the Star Wars actor, was evacuated at the “last-minute” from his Malibu home as wildfires rage in Los Angeles.



In an Instagram post, he said: “Personal Fire Update: 7pm - Evacuated Malibu so last-minute there small fires on both sides of the road as we approached PCH (Pacific Coast Highway).”



From there he went to his daughter Chelsea’s house in Hollywood with his wife, Marilou, and their dog, Trixie.



To conclude the post, he added: “8:15pm - Marilou, Trixie & I arrive at Chelsea’s house in Hollywood. Most horrific fire since ‘93. Stay safe.”

08:10 AM GMT

Three fires are ripping through Los Angeles

The fire above Pasedena, burning in the San Gabriel Mountains near the Eaton Canyon, has grown to cover an estimated 1,000 acres, Angeles National Forest has said.



There are also two other fires raging.



The fire in the affluent Pacific Palisades neighbourhood – home to a string of A-list celebrities – has spread to more than 3,000 acres.



Some fifty acres have also been scorched in the Sylmar suburbs, where a mandatory evacuation has been issued.

A McDonald’s restaurant is showered in embers during the Eaton fire in Pasadena, California - AFP

07:57 AM GMT

Nearly 30 schools close in Pasedena and Malibu

Some school districts have announced closures because of high winds and power outages.



Public school officials in Pasadena and Malibu said classes were cancelled on Wednesday. Pasadena and its surrounding area, including Altadena, has 23 schools, while Malibu has four.



A state of emergency has been declared in Los Angeles, as millions of others across California are under a red-flag warning, meaning they are at an increased risk for large fires.

Plumes of smoke are seen as a brush fire burns in Pacific Palisades, California - AFP

07:46 AM GMT

Fire drives widespread power cuts across Los Angeles

More than 200,000 customers in Los Angeles county are now without power, either because of powerful winds or because a utility provider turned off their electricity to prevent fires.

Southern California Edison cut off power to more than 44,000 customers, with 420,000 more under consideration for a temporary cut, according to the provider’s website.

JONATHAN VIGLIOTTI

07:41 AM GMT

Harris says California will get federal funding

The White House has mobilised federal resources and funding to help suppress the fires and reimburse firefighting costs, according to a statement from Kamala Harris.



The US vice-president, who grew up in California and has a home in west Los Angeles, added that she was praying for “fellow Californians who have evacuated” and thanked “the heroic first responders who are risking their own safety”.



“I know the damage that wildfires have on our neighbours and communities,” she said in the statement.

07:32 AM GMT

Watch: actor James Wood’s house is ablaze

James Wood, the Golden Globe and Emmy-winning actor, posted a video showing amber flames spreading below his garden decking as a thick plume of smoke choked the sky.



“We were blessed to have LA fire and police depts doing their jobs so well,” Wood wrote on X, formerly Twitter.



“We are safe and out. There are several elementary schools in our neighbourhood and there was an enormous community effort to evacuate the children safely. Can not speak more highly of the LA fire and LAPD.”

Our deck three minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/KpZDELpN8L — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 7, 2025

07:25 AM GMT

Third bush fire breaks out in San Fernando Valley

A third wildfire has been declared in Los Angeles.

The blaze in Sylmar, a suburban neighbourhood in the San Fernando Valley, was first reported at 22:10 local time (06:10 GMT) and has already scorched 100 acres.

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for people living north of the 210 Freeway.

A residence is scorched by the Los Angeles wildfire that grew to more than 2,900 acres in mere hours - AP

A woman cries as she scrambles to evacuate the fire advancing in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles - AP

07:15 AM GMT

Hello and welcome to our live coverage

We’re bringing you the latest updates from the Los Angeles wildfires.