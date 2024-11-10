Trump Cabinet picks: Who could fill positions like secretary of state, attorney general?

President-elect Donald Trump is set to return to the White House for a second term, and the soon to be President has made two decisions about his Cabinet in the wake of his victory

Trump announced Susie Wiles as his chief of staff Thursday, making her the first woman to hold the position.

Trump said Saturday that neither former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will have a role at the start of the new administration.

"I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation," Trump said on Truth Social. "I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for their service to our Country."

Questions remain about the roles high-profile supporters such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the independent presidential candidate who endorsed him after dropping out of the race, and billionaire Elon Musk, who donated more than $118 million to his Trump-backing PAC, will play in the next administration. Trump has previously said he would give Musk a cost-cutting role in his administration while allowing anti-vaccine activist Kennedy to "go wild on health."

With a Republican Senate majority in place, Trump expects to have little resistance in confirming his Cabinet picks. Here are some of the potential nominees for Trump's cabinet.

Election 2024 recap: An updated tally on final House races as they're called

Who could be nominated for Secretary of State?

These are some of the contenders for secretary of state, according to media reports. The secretary of state is the president's chief foreign affairs advisor and head of the State Department.

Who could be nominated for treasury secretary?

These are some of the contenders for secretary of the treasury, according to media reports. The treasury secretary's responsibilities involve formulating and advising financial, economic and tax policy both domestically and internationally:

Scott Bessent : The longtime hedge fund investor is among the top candidates for treasury secretary, according to Politico. Two sources close to Trump told Reuters that Bessent met with the president-elect on Friday.

John Paulson : The hedge fund manager and founder of New York investment management firm Paulson & Co. is also a contender for the role, according Reuters. The Wall Street Journal previously reported Paulson as a candidate to lead the Treasury Department, with the billionaire investor adding he would work with Musk to slash spending if he claimed the role.

Larry Kudlow : The Fox Business financial commentator could also have shot at the position, per Reuters and Politico. He previously served as director of the National Economic Council between 2018 to 2021, and Politico reported he served on an outside group promoting Trump's policies ahead of a second administration.

Robert Lighthizer: The attorney and former trade leader's name was also in the mix for the role, according to Reuters and Politico. Having served under Trump's first administration as the U.S. trade representative, he helped oversee Trump's aggressive use of tariffs and efforts to deal with China, Canada and Mexico.

Who could be nominated for attorney general?

After Trump's many accusations that the Justice Department was persecuting him, he is now tasked with selecting an attorney general to lead the department. He is expected to choose someone highly loyal to him, experts previously told USA TODAY, and the following people are in consideration:

Sen. Mike Lee : The Utah Senator is being considered most prominently

John Ratcliffe: Trump’s former Director of National Intelligence and a former GOP House member from Texas

Jeffrey Clark: Former assistant attorney general

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon: Trump-appointed judge who dismissed charges that he mishandled classified documents after leaving the White House

Mike Davis: Former counsel for nominations on the Senate Judiciary Committee

Mark Paoletta: Former 10-year counsel to a House committee and a White House veteran.

Stephen Miller: senior adviser in Trump’s White House.

GOP trifecta: What to expect in a Republican-controlled White House and Congress

What we know about Trump's Cabinet so far:

Susie Wiles, senior advisor of Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump, attends a rally in Kinston, North Carolina, U.S., November 3, 2024.

Chief of Staff: Trump named his senior campaign adviser Susie Wiles as his White House chief of staff, the first woman in history to hold the title. The Florida political consultant largely stays out of the spotlight but has been credited with helping Trump's political comeback.

What are the Cabinet positions?

The Cabinet advises the president on issues related to their respective offices.

These are the Cabinet positions from the 15 executive departments, which must be confirmed by the Senate:

Secretary of State

Secretary of Defense

Attorney General

Secretary of the Interior

Secretary of Agriculture

Secretary of Commerce

Secretary of Labor

Secretary of Health and Human Services

Secretary of Transportation

Secretary of Energy

Secretary of Education

Secretary of Veterans Affairs

Secretary of Homeland Security

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)

Secretary of Treasury

The Cabinet and presidential advisers also include the vice president, the chief of staff, the ambassador to the United Nations, the director of National Intelligence, the U.S. trade representative, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, the head of the Office of Management and Budget, the head of the Council of Economic Advisors, the head of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, and the head of the Small Business Administration.

Contributing: Victor Hagan, Bart Jansen, Kinsey Crowley, Fernando Cervantes Jr., Riley Beggin, Michael Collins, USA TODAY, Kaycee Sloan, Cincinnati Enquirer

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump Cabinet picks: Latest news on State, Treasury and AG contenders