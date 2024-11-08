Trump Cabinet picks: Latest developments, what to know after Susie Wiles named chief of staff

With President-elect Donald Trump headed back to the White House, he has a few months to build out his administration.

Trump has already named one of his senior campaign advisers as his chief of staff, while a litany of names have emerged as possibilities for attorney general.

Two people have been top of mind in the last few weeks of his campaign: Tech mogul Elon Musk, who donated more than $118 million to his Trump-backing PAC, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the independent presidential candidate who suspended his campaign to endorse Trump. Trump has said he plans to give Musk a new cost-cutting role in his administration and would let Kennedy, an anti-vaccine activist, "go wild on health."

With Republicans taking control of the Senate, Trump is likely to have an easier time getting his Cabinet nominees confirmed. Here is what we know about how his picks are shaping up:

Who's in? Who's out? The cast of characters who could end up in Trump's new administration

Who could fill in as AG?

Following years of Trump accusing the Justice Department of persecuting him, he must now pick an attorney general to lead the department. He will likely pick someone highly loyal to him, experts previously told USA TODAY, and the following people are in consideration:

What we know about Trump's Cabinet so far:

Chief of Staff: Trump named his senior campaign adviser Susie Wiles as his White House chief of staff, the first woman in history to hold the title. The Florida political consultant largely stays out of the spotlight but has been credited with helping Trump's political comeback.

In 2016, Trump also appointed his first chief of staff days after winning the election. Attorney general was named next, nine days after the election, and the final appointee was named the day before his inauguration, according to Politico.

What are the Cabinet positions?

The Cabinet advises the president on issues related to their respective offices.

These are the Cabinet positions from the 15 executive departments, which must be confirmed by the Senate:

Secretary of State

Secretary of Defense

Attorney General

Secretary of the Interior

Secretary of Agriculture

Secretary of Commerce

Secretary of Labor

Secretary of Health and Human Services

Secretary of Transportation

Secretary of Energy

Secretary of Education

Secretary of Veterans Affairs

Secretary of Homeland Security

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)

Secretary of Treasury

The Cabinet and presidential advisers also include the vice president, the chief of staff, the ambassador to the United Nations, the director of National Intelligence, the U.S. trade representative, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, the head of the Office of Management and Budget, the head of the Council of Economic Advisors, the head of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, and the head of the Small Business Administration.

Contributing: Bart Jansen, Fernando Cervantes Jr., Riley Beggin, Michael Collins

Kinsey Crowley is a trending news reporter at USA TODAY. Reach her at kcrowley@gannett.com, and follow her on X and TikTok @kinseycrowley.

