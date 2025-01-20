Trump to call for 'all of government' response to fight inflation, aide says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President-elect Donald Trump on Monday will sign a memorandum aimed at fighting inflation after he takes office that calls for an "all of government" response to bring down costs for Americans, an incoming White House official said.

The official offered no details on specific actions called for in the memo to be released later on Monday, but said they would be "decisive actions." The official also said that a separate Trump declaration of a national energy emergency to increase American oil and gas output would bring down gasoline and other costs.

(Reporting by David Lawder)