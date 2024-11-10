Trump called winner in Arizona, completing sweep of swing states

Arizona, famous for its extended post-election ballot count, on Saturday became the last state in the nation called in the 2024 presidential race. The Associated Press, CNN and NBC on Saturday affirmed that Republican Donald Trump won the state.

The news means Trump has completed a sweep of all seven battleground states, locking in a decisive Electoral College victory over Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

The state's 11 electoral votes give Trump 312 votes. Vice President Kamala Harris ended up with 226.

The former president, now president-elect, leads Harris by 184,935 votes statewide, with approximately 483,131 ballots still to be counted.

Trump secured his return to the White House on Wednesday morning, achieving a remarkable comeback following his 2020 reelection defeat.

He swept the seven presidential battleground states and improved on his 2020 margins in many places across the country to deliver a decisive victory.

He makes history as the second president in American history elected to serve two nonconsecutive presidential terms.

