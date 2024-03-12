Trump Calls Facebook 'Enemy of the People'

A bill that would allow TikTok to be banned in the U.S. was recently passed by the House Foreign Affairs Committee, CNBC reports. On March 11, former President Donald Trump, who once attempted to remove TikTok from American app stores, said “Without TikTok, you can make Facebook bigger, and I consider Facebook to be an enemy of the people.” Trump went on to say that "there's a lot of good and there's a lot of bad" with TikTok. "There are a lot of people on TikTok that love it,..."