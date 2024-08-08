Trump calls news conference at Mar-a-Lago, proposes debates with Kamala Harris as Democrat rises in polls

Dave Goldiner, New York Daily News
·4 min read

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday proposed a series of three debates with Kamala Harris in September, as he seeks to stem a sharp rise in support for the Democratic candidate.

Addressing a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort home, Trump said he had agreed to two additional debates on Sept. 4 on Fox and Sept. 25 on NBC.

The Harris campaign has only agreed to one clash, on Sept. 10 on ABC and the network said Thursday that Trump has also agreed to that one.

“The other side has to agree (but) I’d like to have three debates,” Trump said.

With Harris and newly minted vice presidential pick barnstorming battleground states, Trump summoned a group of reporters to the resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump presided over a freewheeling session with reporters touching on the campaign, abortion and his claim that Harris somehow cheated her way into the Democratic nomination.

He claimed without offering any evidence that President Joe Biden is “very angry” at his decision to step down from the race and hand the baton to Harris.

“He had the right to run and they took it away,” Trump said. “He’s a very angry man right now. He’s not happy with any of the people who forced him out.”

“He had a rough debate but you don’t just take it away from him,” Trump added.

On abortion, Trump again dodged question about how he will vote on Florida’s referendum to restore abortion rights, which polls say has overwhelming support.

Even before the press conference, Trump had showed signs that Harris is starting to get under his skin.

“If Kamala has 1,000 people at a rally, the press goes “crazy,” and talks about how “big” it was,” Trump said. “When I have a rally, and 100,000 people show up … they refuse to mention crowd size.”

Trump Wednesday softened his ultimatum that Harris agree to participate in a debate on Fox News and suggested he is open to negotiations over the details of a clash with the Democratic standard bearer.

Trump has taken the week off the campaign trail, only planning a single event in Montana, a reliably Republican state, on Friday. Instead he’s left it to his controversial vice presidential pick, JD Vance, to shadow the Democratic ticket as they hopscotch across the swing states that will likely determine the winner of the November election.

Trump praised Vance, saying he has “really stepped up” and is “doing a fantastic job,” shooting down rumors that he was considering booting Vance off the ticket.

The last time Trump vowed to hold a press conference was on May 31, after his conviction on 34 felony counts in the Manhattan hush money case.

After summoning reporters to the lobby of Trump Tower, he gave a rambling speech denouncing the verdict and left without responding to shouted questions.

Harris has come under criticism for declining to hold any press conferences or a sit-down interview since she took over the Democratic presidential ticket. She does speak to reporters off the record during campaign trips.

“I don’t think she’s smart enough to have a press conference,” Trump said.

Trump insiders say the former president may have called the press conference to recapture the attention of the media, which has mostly ignored him and focused on Harris as she launches her inspirational bid to become the first Black woman president.

Stephanie Grisham, a former Trump spokeswoman turned critic, said calling the press conference suggests Trump is “panicking” over the rise of Harris, who took the baton when President Biden stepped down from the race.

“He thinks his team is failing him & no one can speak better/”save” his campaign/defend him but him,” Grisham tweeted. “He hates the coverage Harris is getting & thinks only he can fix it.”

Harris now leads in most polling averages and grabbed a healthy 50%-42% advantage over Trump among likely voters in a Marquette University Law School survey released late Wednesday.

Trump has been searching in vain for an effective message to attack Harris since she launched her campaign last month.

He made the false claim that Harris only recently identified as a Black person in a stormy sit-down with reporters at the National Association of Black Journalists.

Trump then posted the far-fetched claim that Biden was considering jumping back into the race.

Trump is reportedly pointing fingers at aides over his dip in fortunes, which ended a seemingly unending streak of good news for him, including surviving assassination and presiding over a unified Republican National Convention.

“We’ve hit a few speed bumps,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) conceded to The Washington Post. “There’s been a rough spot.”

_____

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • JD Vance Awkwardly Retreats After Bizarre Attempt to Storm Harris’ Empty Plane

    JD Vance briskly marched up to Air Force 2, Kamala Harris’ plane, planning to give political reporters a show as he confronted the vice president uninvited on Wednesday. His power-play dreams, like most of his chaotic veep run, were immediately thwarted once he realized Harris was not present.“I just wanted to check out my future plane,” Vance told campaign reporters gathered on the tarmac in Wisconsin.He didn’t get the chance to face Harris but said that he “wanted to go say hello to the vice p

  • Trump Adviser Stephen Miller’s Bizarre Biden-Harris ‘Sex Slavery’ Meltdown

    Donald Trump’s advisor Stephen Miller was warned he was close to “defamation” after a bizarre tirade on MSNBC suggesting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the “number one traffickers” of “girls into sex slavery on planet Earth.”Host Ari Melber stepped in after Miller launched his rant in a discussion about the aftermath of January 6.Miller, one of Trump’s top immigration advisers, said: “A lot of innocent people, have been persecuted by a corrupt system!”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily

  • Trump Torched For 'Word Salad' Answer To Supporter's Very Valid Question

    Trump ranted about bacon and China after a supporter spoke during a Fox News forum about his children's struggles to afford rent.

  • Ex-White House aide says ‘self-announced’ presser shows Trump is ‘panicking’

    Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Thursday that former President Trump’s “self-announced” press conference shows the GOP presidential nominee is “panicking.” In a post on the social platform X, the ex-Trump aide said she suspects the former president is frustrated by the positive press attention Vice President Harris has gotten recently and wants…

  • Harris Shuts Down Trumpian ‘Lock Him Up’ Chants

    Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris stopped her fans from getting too wild with their Trump bashing at a campaign rally in Wisconsin on Wednesday.On the second day of her battleground blitz with running mate Tim Walz, when she got to the point in her now-familiar stump speech about her days prosecuting predators, fraudsters and scammers, supporters, like those in Philadelphia on Tuesday, were just starting to chant “lock him up” when Harris deviated from the script.“Well, hold on,” she

  • Harris Gets Shock Poll Lead as Republicans Go Jittery

    Kamala Harris has pulled ahead of Donald Trump, according to a major national poll released Thursday.A Marquette Law School Poll found Harris up, 52 percent to 48 percent, in a survey of registered voters. Among the Americans likely to actually cast ballots, her lead grew to six points: 53 percent to 47 percent, demonstrating just how successful her campaign rollout has been.With third-party candidates added to the mix, Harris remained ahead, leading with 47 percent compared to Trump’s 41 percen

  • Trump Spokesperson’s Boast About Him On Newsmax Prompts Super Awkward Question

    Karoline Leavitt immediately moved the goalposts.

  • Nancy Pelosi Reveals Secret Donald Trump Election Hope Of Some Republicans

    The GOP has been “hijacked,” said the former House speaker.

  • Karine Jean-Pierre's Reaction To Trump's Latest Biden Conspiracy Says It All

    The White House press secretary was asked during a press briefing about Trump's cartoonish prediction.

  • Joe Biden Tells CBS News He’s “Not Confident At All” That There Will Be A Peaceful Transfer Of Power If Donald Trump Loses – Update

    UPDATE: In his first interview since dropping out of the 2024 presidential race, President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he was “not confident at all” that there will be a peaceful transfer of power if Donald Trump loses. “He means it, all the stuff about, if we lose there will be a bloodbath,” Biden told …

  • Trump repeats conspiracy theory that PM Trudeau 'could be' son of Fidel Castro

    Former U.S. president Donald Trump repeated a baseless claim about Justin Trudeau's parentage in an interview on Monday, suggesting that the prime minister "could be" the son of former Cuban president Fidel Castro.

  • Carville: Vance doesn’t want to get ‘within 50 miles’ of Walz

    Democratic strategist James Carville said Tuesday he doesn’t think Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), former President Trump’s running mate, wants to get “within 50 miles” of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Vice President Harris’s running mate, for a vice presidential debate. In a CNN interview ahead of Harris’s first campaign event with Walz on Tuesday night, Carville…

  • Schiff, Newsom mock Trump for suggesting Biden may take back nomination

    Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), alongside California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and others, mocked former President Trump on Tuesday for implying that President Biden may take back the Democratic nomination. “What are the chances that Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST President in the history of the U.S., whose Presidency was Unconstitutionally STOLEN from him by Kamabla,…

  • Trump’s Speeches May Show Signs of ‘Dementia’ and Cognitive Decline, Top Experts Say

    Donald Trump’s speaking style has deteriorated over recent years in certain ways which are potential indications of cognitive decline, experts say.Speaking to Stat, experts in memory, psychology, and linguistics noted a decline in the former president’s verbal complexity since 2017 which has also been coupled with a rise in disjointed and sometimes incoherent speech patterns. While there may be several benign explanations for the changes, others are more alarming.A previous Stat analysis during

  • J.D. Vance’s Backdrop Makes It Look Like He’s Campaigning for ‘Kamala’

    Well that’s confusing. J.D. Vance delivered a rally speech Tuesday in Pennsylvania with a backdrop that made it appear he was campaigning for his arch nemesis, Kamala Harris. The unfortunate signage appeared to stem from the event’s advance team not accounting for its crowd blocking half of a gigantic poster that sat directly behind Vance, which appeared to read in full, “KAMALA CHAOS.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. S

  • Lara Trump insists ‘there will be no problem’ if Trump ‘does not legally and legitimately win this election’

    Former president and his allies have insisted they would accept ‘legal’ election results while promoting false claims of election fraud in 2020

  • Fact-checking Vance’s claims on Walz’s military service

    CNN’s Alayna Treene fact-checks JD Vance’s claims about Tim Walz’s military service.

  • Sound Off: August 9, 2024

    Fit for office? To the millions of voters out there who are planning to hand the keys to the greatest country on earth over to Donald Trump, I have a question for you. If he were a plumber by trade, and you did your due diligence and did a background check and his criminal record came up, would you let this man in your house and around your family to fix your leaky faucet? I bet not.

  • 'Daily Show' Immediately Takes Issue With Trump's Bonkers Harris-Walz Warning

    Michael Kosta mocked the former president for being "on board" with right-wing attacks toward Kamala Harris' running mate.

  • Laura Ingraham Self-Owns With Botched Attack On Tim Walz

    The Fox News personality made a geographical error and was schooled on social media.