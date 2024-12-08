Trump calls for Putin to reach ceasefire with Ukraine after Syrian government falls to rebel assault

John Bowden
·3 min read
French President Emmanuel Macron poses with Donald Trump and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky (Aurelien Morissard/AP) (AP)
French President Emmanuel Macron poses with Donald Trump and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky (Aurelien Morissard/AP) (AP)

President-elect Donald Trump publicly urged Vladimir Putin to reach a peace agreement with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky in a late-night social media post Saturday evening sent amid reports that Damascus, Syria’s capital, fell to a rebel attack.

Trump issued his call on Truth Social, writing that “There should be an immediate ceasefire and negotiations should begin” in the wake of Bashar al-Assad, Putin’s ally, being ousted by a Turkish-backed rebel force.

Reports indicated that the Syrian leader fled the capital in a plane with close advisers; that plane may then have crashed. His whereabouts and status are unknown.

Too many lives are being so needlessly wasted, too many families destroyed, and if it keeps going, it can turn into something much bigger, and far worse

He added: “I know Vladimir well. This is his time to act. China can help. The World is waiting!”

Trump recently met with the Ukrainian leader as well during a trip to France for the reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral.

His arrival in Washington in January is expected to upend the war in Ukraine as many believe that the Trump administration will end military aid to Ukraine in an attempt to bring the two sides to a peace agreement — one that could more than likely be to Russia’s benefit if Ukraine is suddenly cut off from the bulk of western support.

Trump’s statement continued: “Likewise, Zelenskyy and Ukraine would like to make a deal and stop the madness. They have ridiculously lost 400,000 soldiers, and many more civilians.”

This appears to be a typo, or a misunderstanding: Ukraine’s president says the actual number of slain troops is around 43,000 since the renewed Russian invasion in February of 2022.

Donald Trump met with France’s president Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral. His administration is expected to sharply shift Ukraine policy after taking office in January. (AP)
Donald Trump met with France’s president Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral. His administration is expected to sharply shift Ukraine policy after taking office in January. (AP)

The fall of Syria’s government was sudden, and came in the face of a widespread rebel offensive that overtook the cities of Homs and Aleppo in the days immediately leading up to the fall. It’s an end to the decade-long Syrian Civil War, begun during the regionwide “Arab Spring” phenomenon during the Obama administration and quickly became a shockingly brutal and bloody conflict as Bashar al-Assad, backed by Iranian-supported militias including Hezbollah as well as Russia, mercilessly pounded the rebel force and occupied areas, pushing them away from the capital.

US officials had publicly called for Assad to step down for years, though those calls dwindled after Obama left office.

What will emerge in Assad’s place in Syria remains unclear. Militants affiliated with the group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) as well as a coalition of Turkish-backed groups known as the Syrian National Army now hold claim over large parts of the country, with other smaller groups including jihadist groups all operating across Syria as well. HTS itself was once officially affiliated with Al Qaeda, the terrorist group behind the 9/11 terror attacks, though its leader now claims his ideologies have evolved.

Incumbent President Joe Biden, who is due to leave office in January, was “monitoring” the situation according to a statement released to the White House press pool Saturday evening. The White House has yet to issue a formal statement on the matter.

The HTS group is still considered a terrorist organization by the US government.

That didn’t matter across the streets of Damascus on Saturday evening into Sunday morning, however, as civilians celebrated Assad’s downfall and the end of his brutal regime in the streets, in mosques, and in their homes.

As the Assad government fell, attention is now turning to those thought to have been held captive in Syria’s infamous prisons (and elsewhere) by the regime and its allies, including US journalist Austin Tice, whose family said at a press conference in recent days (after a meeting with senior US officials) that he is believed to be alive.

Latest Stories

  • 3 Major Retailers Who Will Raise Prices Immediately Under Trump — Tariffs Play Key Role

    President-elect Donald Trump has always been seen as something of a business-friendly president, yet despite that fact, American businesses are already threatening to increase their prices when Trump takes office again in January of 2025.

  • Syria’s Assad Is Under Siege and Is Making Overtures to US

    (Bloomberg) -- With Syrian rebels edging ever-closer to the capital, President Bashar Al-Assad is making a last-ditch attempt to remain in power, including indirect diplomatic overtures to the US and President-elect Donald Trump, according to people with direct knowledge of the situation.Most Read from BloombergA Chicago Skyscraper Cements the Legacy of a Visionary Postmodern ArchitectNYC’s Run-Down Bus Terminal Gets Approval for $10 Billion RevampKansas City Looks Back on its Long, Costly Ride

  • Putin Minister Accidentally Hints At Daunting Ukraine War Stat Which Kremlin Has Tried To Keep Secret

    Her colleague quickly pleaded to viewers: "I earnestly ask you not to use these figures anywhere."

  • CNN Panelist Calls BS on Defense of Kash Patel’s Praise for QAnon

    A former Republican strategist offered an on-air defense of President-elect Donald Trump’s FBI chief nominee amid criticism over his praise of far-right conspiracy theories—but his fellow panelists were having none of it. On Thursday night, CNN Newsnight host Abby Phillip played a sequence of clips in which Kash Patel was heard praising adherents to the QAnon conspiracy theory and the central figure behind it. QAnon posits the existence of a satanic, pedophilic cabal pulling the strings of power

  • Watching with trepidation and glee, Netanyahu orders military to seize Syria buffer zone

    Israeli leaders are watching events across the border in Syria with trepidation, as 50 years of detente were upended in a matter of hours.

  • 16 People Who Voted For Donald Trump Are Sharing Exactly Why They're Already Questioning Their Decision

    "I could care less about politics; that crap is for the 1% type of people who are rich."

  • 'He Knows That He F**ked Up': James Carville Calls Biden 'Most Tragic Figure' In U.S. Politics

    The Democratic strategist slammed Biden for not exiting the presidential race sooner and lamented that his otherwise "stunning" legacy is now overshadowed.

  • ‘THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT’: Trump Rages Against U.S. Intervention in Syria

    President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday raged against any U.S. military involvement in Syria—and took a potshot at former President Barack Obama—as rebels broached the outskirts of the country’s capital city. The Syrian government, led by President Bashar al-Assad, has been engaged in a 13-year struggle to suppress domestic uprisings sparked by discontent with the authoritarian leader. With the conflict seemingly poised to boil over in Damascus, America’s president-elect offered his first detai

  • Trump Directly Addresses Pete Hegseth Alcohol Question

    President-elect Donald Trump gave his strongest endorsement yet of his defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth in which he addressed allegations of Hegseth’s drinking habits in an interview with NBC’s Kristen Welker. The clip was posted as a sneak preview of Trump’s first one-on-one interview since winning the November election, with the full interview set to air Sunday. Trump told Welker that he remains unfazed by reports that Hegseth, a military veteran and former Fox News host, had a drinking

  • Vance, GOP committees ask Supreme Court to strike down coordination limits

    Vice President-elect JD Vance and Republican committees asked the Supreme Court to overturn federal limits that restrict political parties from coordinating spending with candidates on the grounds that they violate the First Amendment. Limits on contributions to candidates are much lower than they are to party committees such as the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC)…

  • How the meeting between the prince and the president-elect would have been arranged

    In the dot-to-dot of diplomacy - drawing relationships that are worth something - the meeting between the prince and the president-elect was a moment which the British diplomats who made it happen will be thrilled with. When Donald Trump became US president for the first time, in 2016, the British, along with many other countries, were caught short. British diplomatic contacts with Mr Trump's transition team back then (which was itself novice compared to this time) were poor.

  • Hegseth and Collins’ push for cutting veterans’ health benefits alarms service members and veterans groups

    Pete Hegseth, now Trump’s nominee to serve as secretary of defense, had been a vocal and persistent advocate for veterans having unfettered access to private health care, rather than having to go through the VA to keep their benefits.

  • Russian bases in Syria threatened by insurgent advance, say Moscow's war bloggers

    (Reuters) -Two strategically-important Russian military facilities in Syria and Moscow's very presence in the Middle East are under serious threat from rapidly advancing insurgents, Russian war bloggers have warned. With Russian military resources mostly tied down in Ukraine where Moscow's forces are rushing to take more territory before Donald Trump comes to power in the U.S. in January, Russia's ability to influence the situation on the ground in Syria is far more limited than in 2015 when it intervened decisively to prop up Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Rapid advances by the insurgents threaten to undermine Russia's geopolitical clout in the Middle East and its ability to project power in the region, across the Mediterranean and into Africa.

  • Shocked Romanians Watch Their Country Go Into Political Meltdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Romanians abroad had already started casting their ballots for a new president when the country’s top judiciary decided to cancel the election, and voting even continued for three hours before being halted. Now, like people at home, they’re left wondering what’s coming next.Most Read from BloombergA Chicago Skyscraper Cements the Legacy of a Visionary Postmodern ArchitectNYC’s Run-Down Bus Terminal Gets Approval for $10 Billion RevampKansas City Looks Back on its Long, Costly Ride

  • Liberal MP accuses fellow caucus member of threatening him in the House of Commons

    Liberal MP Chandra Arya is accusing his caucus colleague Sukh Dhaliwal of threatening him in the House of Commons on Friday.The incident allegedly took place after Dhaliwal, MP for Surrey—Newton in B.C., attempted to get unanimous consent from the House on a motion to condemn the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in India as "genocide."A number of MPs — including Arya, who represents the Ontario riding of Nepean — called out "no" before Dhaliwal was able to finish reading his motion, denying it unanimous sup

  • Video of military police officer throwing man off bridge sparks anger in Brazil

    A military police officer has been arrested in Brazil after a video emerged of him throwing a civilian over a bridge in Sao Paulo on Monday, sparking protests in the city.

  • The Trump Economy Begins: 4 Money Moves Boomers Should Make Before Inauguration Day

    Economic shifts are on the horizon, affecting taxes, healthcare and housing as the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump approaches. Learn More: 3 Things Retirees Should Sell To Build...

  • Russia's 'hybrid attack' on Romanian election could trigger NATO response if proven

    Any evidence that Russia tried to influence an election in a NATO state would expose a form of hybrid attack that is designed to weaken the alliance from within. It is why events in Romania - where a top court has just annulled the result of the first round of voting in a presidential election amid concerns about an interference operation conducted from overseas - will surely be ringing alarm bells across NATO capitals.

  • Modi's BJP says US State Department targeting India

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the State Department and "deep state" elements in the U.S. of trying to destabilise India in conjunction with a group of investigative journalists and opposition leader Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi's Congress party used articles by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) that "singularly focused" on the Adani Group and its alleged closeness to the government to undermine Modi, the ruling party said on Thursday.

  • Want a VIP invitation to Donald Trump's inauguration? That'll cost you — a lot.

    Top donors to Trump's inaugural committee can snag invites for dinners with the president-elect and his wife, and tickets to the big event Jan. 20.