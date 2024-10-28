Trump calls USA 'garbage can for the world' in latest escalation of anti-immigrant rhetoric

What he said: Trump ’s analogy is part of a broader campaign narrative framing undocumented immigrants as a threat. “We’re a dumping ground. We’re like a garbage can for the world,” he said at the rally. “First time I’ve ever said garbage can. But you know what? It’s a very accurate description.” Trump blames his rival, Vice President Kamala Harris , for “dismantling” border security and for an “invasion of criminal migrants.” His remarks follow his reelection plan to spearhead the “largest domestic deportation operation in American history,” invoking a centuries-old law that led to the incarceration of more than 120,000 Japanese Americans during World War II .

The big picture: Trump's comments underscore challenges for immigrants, many of whom come to the U.S. seeking better opportunities. In recent years, immigrants from Asia have become a significant and growing part of the U.S. population, accounting for 28% of 46.2 million immigrants as of 2022. Many enter on H-1B visas for specialized jobs or student visas, contributing extensively to fields like technology and healthcare. Unfortunately, 36% of Asian immigrants continue to face discrimination, including exclusion from services or unequal treatment in various sectors. Despite this, Trump campaign Communications Director Steven Cheung defended the former president’s remarks, blaming Harris for allowing “terrorists and criminals” into the country. “They have killed, raped and terrorized citizens and have treated our country with disdain,” Cheung told Newsweek.