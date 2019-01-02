Trump’s ‘CALM DOWN AND ENJOY THE RIDE’ Message Triggers Twitter Freak-Out

President Donald Trump offered up an unusual 2019 greeting on Tuesday.

He fired off an all-caps tweet wishing a happy New Year to everyone, “including the haters and the fake news media.”

Then, he urged Americans to “calm down and enjoy the ride.”

Trump tweeted:

HAPPY NEW YEAR TO EVERYONE, INCLUDING THE HATERS AND THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA! 2019 WILL BE A FANTASTIC YEAR FOR THOSE NOT SUFFERING FROM TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME. JUST CALM DOWN AND ENJOY THE RIDE, GREAT THINGS ARE HAPPENING FOR OUR COUNTRY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2019

Trump’s critics were quick to seize on part of that message:

THIS IS YOUR CAPTAIN SPEAKING. CALM DOWN AND ENJOY THE RIDE. pic.twitter.com/f5wLgERmTe — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) January 1, 2019

Trump just inadvertently gave us the catch phrase of 2019... When the Mueller Report comes out... When the Democrats take control of the House and begin launching warranted investigations... When Don Jr. does the perp walk, what are we gonna say... CALM DOWN AND ENJOY THE RIDE... — Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) January 1, 2019

CALM DOWN AND ENJOY THE RIDE! pic.twitter.com/Mx8nQGlYeR — Scott Linnen (@ScottLinnen) January 1, 2019

FDR: “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself”



Obama: “Yes we can”



Trump: “JUST CALM DOWN AND ENJOY THE RIDE” — Gloria Fallon (@GloriaFallon123) January 1, 2019

Donald Trump (1/1/2019): “JUST CALM DOWN AND ENJOY THE RIDE, GREAT THINGS ARE HAPPENING FOR OUR COUNTRY!” pic.twitter.com/v0jj6zSb3A — Mike, Hark How the Sell, Sweet Silver Sell (@mike_sell) January 1, 2019

I "enjoy the ride" each time I go to @SixFlags - ups and downs and twists and turns are great on rollercoasters. The National security policy-making process - if it functions well - isn't supposed to make anyone want to scream. — Sam Vinograd (@sam_vinograd) January 1, 2019

“CALM DOWN AND ENJOY THE RIDE” pic.twitter.com/i3ghIUhaT7 — Matt Fay (@MattFay1) January 1, 2019

"Just calm down and enjoy the ride" aptly expresses the spirit of an authoritarian leader speaking to what he hopes is a cowed citizenry and a passive populace. https://t.co/Wl8ClYIb4Y — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 1, 2019

“JUST CALM DOWN AND ENJOY THE RIDE.”



-Captain of the SS Trumptanic#Trumptanic2019pic.twitter.com/UeKnRLvS2x — Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) January 1, 2019

JUST CALM DOWN AND ENJOY THE RIDE pic.twitter.com/48OnoWCVXX — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 1, 2019

"JUST CALM DOWN AND ENJOY THE RIDE."



But you're not driving. We're just sitting here. pic.twitter.com/SwTXgkdluu — Paul Green (@bigsexy_tote) January 1, 2019

Calm down and enjoy the ride? Only Rudy Giuliani is enjoying the ride. pic.twitter.com/b8nBYRSadR — The Joy of Trolling (@twelthavenue) January 1, 2019

Trump: Where are you taking me?



Mueller: Calm down and enjoy the ride. pic.twitter.com/hckGzSXpKw — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) January 1, 2019

CALM DOWN AND ENJOY THE RIDE. pic.twitter.com/6mcwJAkuPA — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) January 2, 2019