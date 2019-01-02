Trump’s ‘CALM DOWN AND ENJOY THE RIDE’ Message Triggers Twitter Freak-Out

Ed Mazza

President Donald Trump offered up an unusual 2019 greeting on Tuesday. 

He fired off an all-caps tweet wishing a happy New Year to everyone, “including the haters and the fake news media.”   

Then, he urged Americans to “calm down and enjoy the ride.”

Trump tweeted: 

Trump’s critics were quick to seize on part of that message:

