Trump Campaign (Almost) Shows DeSantis Grace After Florida Guv’s Defeat

Reba Saldanha/Reuters

Donald Trump’s campaign responded to the end of Ron DeSantis’ 2024 campaign Sunday by calling the Florida governor by his actual name—a rare moment of apparent solidarity between the pair after months of insults. “With only a few days left until President Donald J. Trump’s victory in New Hampshire, we are honored by the endorsement from Governor Ron DeSantis and so many other former presidential candidates,” the statement boasted. The former president targeted DeSantis with numerous nicknames over the past year, notably “Ron DeSanctimonious,” which Trump claimed Sunday he will now officially retire. “You said, ‘Will I be using the name Ron DeSanctimonious.’ I said that name is officially retired,” Trump told a group of supporters to a round of cheers in New Hampshire.

“That name is officially retired! - President @realDonaldTrump says of DeSanctimonious pic.twitter.com/Nrzx2JxSmA — Margo Martin (@margommartin) January 21, 2024

