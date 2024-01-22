Advertisement

Trump Campaign (Almost) Shows DeSantis Grace After Florida Guv’s Defeat

Matt Young
·1 min read
Reba Saldanha/Reuters
Reba Saldanha/Reuters

Donald Trumps campaign responded to the end of Ron DeSantis2024 campaign Sunday by calling the Florida governor by his actual name—a rare moment of apparent solidarity between the pair after months of insults. “With only a few days left until President Donald J. Trumps victory in New Hampshire, we are honored by the endorsement from Governor Ron DeSantis and so many other former presidential candidates,” the statement boasted. The former president targeted DeSantis with numerous nicknames over the past year, notably “Ron DeSanctimonious,” which Trump claimed Sunday he will now officially retire. “You said, ‘Will I be using the name Ron DeSanctimonious.’ I said that name is officially retired,” Trump told a group of supporters to a round of cheers in New Hampshire.

