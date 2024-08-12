Trump campaign office burglarized in Virginia; officials release photo of suspect

LEAH SARNOFF
·1 min read

Authorities are looking for a man in connection to a burglary at the Trump for President 2024 campaign office in Ashburn, Virginia, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

Sheriff's deputies said they were alerted to the break-in at approximately 9:00 p.m. ET, but the suspect was gone before officials arrived on the scene.

MORE: JD Vance says mass deportations should 'start with 1 million,' defends 'thought experiment' giving parents extra votes

Surveillance video provided by officials showed the suspect -- an adult male -- wearing dark clothing, a dark cap and a backpack.

PHOTO: The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a suspect in connection with a burglary at the Trump for President 2024 campaign office in Ashburn, Va., Aug. 11, 2024. (Loudoun County Sheriff's Office)
PHOTO: The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a suspect in connection with a burglary at the Trump for President 2024 campaign office in Ashburn, Va., Aug. 11, 2024. (Loudoun County Sheriff's Office)

The investigation is ongoing and the sheriff's office did not indicate if anything was taken or left at the scene.

“It is rare to have the office of any political campaign or party broken into,” Sheriff Mike Chapman said in a news release. “We are determined to identify the suspect, investigate why it happened, and determine what may have been taken as well as what may have been left behind.”

MORE: Trump falsely claims Harris' campaign used AI to alter photo of crowd size

The campaign office, which is leased, also serves as the headquarters of the Virginia 10th District Republican Committee, officials said.

-ABC News' Kelsey Walsh contributed to this report.

Trump campaign office burglarized in Virginia; officials release photo of suspect originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

