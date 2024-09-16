Trump Was the Subject of an Apparent Assassination Attempt

Associated Press
·7 min read

Donald Trump was the target of what the FBI said “appears to be an attempted assassination” at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, just nine weeks after the Republican presidential nominee survived another attempt on his life. The former president said he was safe and well, and authorities held a man in custody.

U.S. Secret Service agents stationed a few holes up from where Trump was playing noticed the muzzle of an AK-style rifle sticking through the shrubbery that lines the course, roughly 400 yards away.

An agent fired and the gunman dropped the rifle and fled in an SUV, leaving the firearm behind along with two backpacks, a scope used for aiming and a GoPro camera, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said. The man was later stopped by law enforcement in a neighboring county.

He had a calm, flat demeanor and showed little emotion when he was stopped and didn't question why he was pulled over, according Martin County Sheriff William Snyder.

“He never asked, ‘what is this about?’ Obviously, law enforcement with long rifles, blue lights, a lot going on. He never questioned it,” Snyder said.

It was the latest jarring moment in a campaign year marked by unprecedented upheaval. On July 13, Trump was shot during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, and a bullet grazed his ear. Eight days later, Democratic President Joe Biden withdrew from the race, giving way for Vice President Kamala Harris to become the party's nominee.

And it spawned new questions about Secret Service protective operations after the agency's admitted failures in preventing the assassination attempt this summer.

In an email to supporters, Trump said: “There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!” He wrote: “Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER!”

He returned to Mar-a-Lago, his private club in Palm Beach where he lives, according to a person familiar with Trump's movements who was not authorized to discuss them publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

It was not immediately clear whether the development would affect his campaign schedule. Trump was set to speak from Florida about cryptocurrency live on Monday night on the social media site X. He planned a town hall Tuesday in Flint, Michigan, followed by a rally Wednesday on New York's Long Island.

An email to Trump campaign staffers obtained by AP said, “This is not a matter that we take lightly. Your safety is always our top priority. We ask that you remain vigilant in your daily comings and goings.”

“As we enter the last 50 days of President Trump’s campaign, we must remember that we will only be able save America from those who seek to destroy it by working together as one team.”

Biden and Harris were briefed on the matter and Harris said in a statement that “violence has no place in America.”

Biden echoed that thought in his own statement and said he had directed his team to ensure the Secret Service "has every resource, capability and protective measure necessary to ensure the former President’s continued safety.”

In the aftermath, Trump checked in with allies, including running mate Ohio Sen. JD Vance, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham and several Fox News hosts. House Speaker Mike Johnson said Sunday evening he had spent the past few hours with Trump and called him “unstoppable.”

Fox News host Sean Hannity recounted on air his conversation with Trump and the former president's golf partner, Steve Witkoff.

They told Hannity they had been on the fifth hole and about to go up to putt when they heard a “pop pop, pop pop.” Within seconds, he said Witkoff recounted, Secret Service agents “pounced" on Trump and “covered him” to protect him.

Trump had returned to Florida this weekend from a West Coast swing that included a Friday night rally in Las Vegas and a Utah fundraiser. His campaign had not announced any public plans for Trump on Sunday. He often spends the morning playing golf.

Trump has had a stepped-up security footprint since the assassination attempt in July. When he is at Trump Tower in New York, parked dump trucks have formed a wall outside the building. At outdoor rallies, he now speaks from behind bulletproof glass.

The Florida golf course was partially shut down for Trump as he played, but there are several areas around the perimeter of the property where golfers are visible from the fence line. Secret Service agents and officers in golf carts and on ATVs generally secure the area several holes ahead and behind Trump when he plays. Agents also usually bring an armored vehicle onto the course to shelter Trump quickly should a threat arise.

The Palm Beach County sheriff said the entire golf course would have been lined with law enforcement if Trump were the president, but because he is not, “security is limited to the areas that the Secret Service deems possible.”

“I would imagine that the next time he comes to the golf course, there will probably be a little more people around the perimeter," Bradshaw said. “But the Secret Service did exactly what they should have done, they provided exactly what the protection should have been and their agent did a fantastic job.”

Former presidents and their spouses have Secret Service protection for life, but the security around former presidents varies according to threat levels and exposure, with the toughest measures typically being taken in the immediate aftermath of their leaving office.

Trump’s protective detail has been higher than some other former presidents because of his high visibility and his campaign to seek the White House again.

The man in custody was Ryan Routh, three law enforcement officials told the AP. The officials who identified the suspect spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation.

Records show Routh, 58, lived in North Carolina for most of his life before moving to Hawaii in 2018. In 2020, he made a social media post backing Trump's reelection, but in more recent years his posts have expressed support for Biden and Harris.

Routh tried to recruit Afghan soldiers fleeing the Taliban to fight in Ukraine, and spent several months in the country, according to an interview with The New York Times last year.

The FBI was leading the investigation and working to determine any motive. Attorney General Merrick Garland was receiving regular updates. Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were helping investigate.

“The FBI has responded to West Palm Beach Florida and is investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination of former President Trump,” the bureau said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, said the state will independently investigate the matter, posting on X that, “The people deserve the truth about the would be assassin and how he was able to get within 500 yards of the former president and current GOP nominee.”

News reporters were not with Trump on Sunday. Bucking tradition, Trump’s campaign has not arranged to have a protective pool of reporters travel with him, as is standard for major party nominees and for the president. Harris does not have a protective pool at all times, but does allow reporters to travel with her for public events.

Snyder, the Martin County sheriff, said the suspect was apprehended within minutes of the FBI, Secret Service and Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office putting out a “very urgent BOLO” — or “be on the lookout” alert.

Snyder said his deputies “immediately flooded” northbound I-95 and “one of my road patrol units saw the vehicle, matched the tag and we set up on the vehicle,” Snyder said, “We pinched in on the car, got it safely stopped and got the driver in custody.”

Contact us at letters@time.com.

Latest Stories

  • FBI says it's investigating 'what appears to be an attempted assassination' on Donald Trump

    "President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity," Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement.

  • How New Orleans totally embarrassed Dallas 44-19 in the Cowboys’ home opener

    Dallas couldn’t stop high-scoring Saints offense in lopsided loss at AT&T Stadium.

  • Suspect in Custody After Apparent Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump

    A suspect connected to a shooting incident at Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, was taken into custody on September 15, Florida authorities confirmed.In a press conference, Palm Beach County sheriff Ric Bradshaw said his office was informed at around 1:30 pm on Sunday that shots were fired by the Secret Service at the golf course where former President Donald Trump was playing.A Secret Service agent spotted a rifle barrel with a scope sticking out of a fence and “engaged” with the suspect.“We are able to catch a witness that came to us and said,

  • Trump's campaign says candidate is safe after gunshots were reported in his vicinity in Florida

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump's campaign says he is safe after gunshots were reported in his vicinity Sunday afternoon in Florida.

  • Gunshots fired in vicinity of Donald Trump at his golf course in Florida

    Shots were fired near Donald Trump while he was playing golf in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, his campaign and U.S. Secret Service announced on Sunday. The incident took place at Trump International Golf Course where he was gol

  • Five people found dead in eastern Romania as rainstorms leave scores stranded

    BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Five people in eastern Romania have been found dead after torrential rainstorms left scores of people stranded in flooded areas, emergency authorities said Saturday

  • Police Surround Trump's Golf Course After Apparent Assassination Attempt

    A large police presence blocked roads surrounding Donald Trump’s Florida golf course following an apparent assassination attempt on the former President on Sunday, September 15.Video posted to X by Derek Utley shows multiple Palm Beach County Sheriff vehicles on the road outside Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach.Secret Service agents spotted a suspected gunman on the outskirts of the property as Trump was playing golf on Sunday.Gunshots were fired at the suspect, who fled the scene in a car but was later detained by law enforcement, according to reports.The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said an AK-47 style rifle was found in the bushes near where the suspect was spotted, along with two backpacks, a scope used for aiming and a GoPro camera. Credit: Derek Utley via Storyful

  • FBI Is Investigating Trump Golf Course Gunshots as an Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump

    “Former President Donald Trump is safe and unharmed,” an official said at a press conference, noting a suspect is in custody

  • Montreal police searching for missing 79-year-old man

    Montreal police are asking the public for help in locating a 79-year-old man who has been reported missing. Robert Albert was last seen Saturday morning in the Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie borough, according to the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal.Police say Albert is diabetic and could be confused; they're concerned for his health and safety. Albert was last seen wearing a white shirt, sandals and carrying a white plastic bag.He is a white man, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 189

  • Trump safe after new assassination attempt, suspect arrested

    (Reuters) -Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was safe on Sunday after the Secret Service foiled what the FBI called an apparent assassination attempt while he was golfing on his course in West Palm Beach, Florida. Secret Service agents spotted and fired on a gunman in bushes near the property line of the golf course, a few hundred yards from where Trump was playing, law enforcement officials said. The suspect left an AK-47-style assault rifle and other items at the scene and fled in a vehicle but was later arrested.

  • FBI investigating another attempted assassination of Trump

    STORY: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was safe after what the FBI said appeared to be an assassination attempt on Sunday (September 15) while he was golfing on his course in West Palm Beach, Florida.Law enforcement officials said during an afternoon press conference that the gunman was in some bushes near the property line of the golf course when Secret Service agents, who were clearing holes ahead of Trump, spotted a rifle barrel in the bushes.Secret Service agents fired shots, and the suspect fled in a black Nissan car. A witness managed to take photo of the car and license plate, law enforcement said. :: Martin County Sheriff's OfficeSheriff's deputies in a neighboring county were able to make an arrest after authorities sent an alert to statewide agencies. :: X/@dannyspitinA person was in custody, said Palm Beach County sheriff Ric Bradshaw.Trump was injured in an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania on July 13, raising questions about protection for candidates just months ahead of the Nov. 5 election. The first shooting of a U.S. president or major party presidential candidate in more than four decades was a glaring security lapse that forced Kimberly Cheatle to resign as Secret Service director under bipartisan congressional pressure.

  • AK-47 Gunman With Scope Got in Range of Trump as He Golfed

    An apparent assassin got within 500 feet of former President Donald Trump as he golfed in West Palm Beach on Sunday, according to Florida authorities and the FBI.Hidden in bushes near the property line of the Trump International Golf Club, a suspect with an AK-47-style rifle and scope was spotted by a Secret Service agent moving one hole ahead of the former president, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said.The sheriff explained at a Sunday afternoon news conference that the agent “engaged”

  • New bilingual sign requirement stirs uproar in N.B. community, prompting mayor to quit

    The mayor of the recently amalgamated community of Beausoleil, which encompasses Cocagne, has resigned.Jean Hébert says he doesn't want to continue working in what has become a divisive and confrontational environment.People in the community are split over a couple of issues, said Hébert — primarily, a new bylaw requiring a phase-in of bilingual signs that would give French top billing."A lot of signs were just in English. … The federation of municipalities was giving money for the signs that wo

  • Explanation finally revealed for viral image of man holding geese that fueled bizarre pet-eating claims in Ohio

    Trump told the crowd at his rally that Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio were eating the town’s pets and geese

  • Days of preparation and one final warning. How Kamala Harris got ready for her big debate moment

    WASHINGTON (AP) — It was almost time for the presidential debate, but Kamala Harris’ staff thought there was one more thing she needed to know. So less than an hour before the vice president left her Philadelphia hotel, two communications aides got her on the phone for one of the strangest briefings of her political career.

  • Laura Loomer Fires Back as Bill Maher Goes There on Donald Trump Affair Rumors

    Laura Loomer has threatened legal action against comedian Bill Maher after he suggested that the MAGA provocateur was in an “arranged relationship” with former president Donald Trump.“I should sue Bill Maher @billmaher for Defamation. This is beyond the pale and it’s a complete and blatant lie,” she said on X. “I have never in my life seen such a coordinated attack by the mainstream Media, the White House and leftist personalities to target a private citizen and investigative journalist simply b

  • Harris organizer objects to subpoena from Judiciary Committee Chair Jordan

    A Democratic strategist who helped organize a “White Dudes for Harris” call said Friday he is fighting back against a subpoena from House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). “I am objecting to the subpoena issued by Jim Jordan and the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee in its entirety. This subpoena serves no legitimate legislative purpose…

  • Who Is Alleged Trump Golf Course Gunman Ryan Wesley Routh?

    The suspected gunman involved in what authorities are calling an apparent assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump was identified by authorities as Ryan Wesley Routh Sunday night. He allegedly carried an AK-47-style rifle with a scope onto the grounds near Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida. He also had two backpacks filled with ceramic tile and a GoPro camera hanging on a nearby fence.Secret Service agents allegedly confronted and shot at Routh after noticing a rif

  • 'She's Hot,' Trump Says Of Singer Nicky Jam, Who Is A Man

    The former president misgendered the Latin singer, but he seemed to take it in stride.

  • Kamala Harris Sparkles in Custom LaQuan Smith Dress at Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Phoenix Awards Dinner

    Harris' latest look marked a glamorous departure from her typical pantsuit.