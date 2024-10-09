Trump’s Campaign Staff Is Hiding Him Because ‘the More He’s Out There, the More People are Repelled,’ MSNBC Guest Says | Video

Donald Trump’s campaign is working in overdrive to “shield” the candidate from a stark reality, political commentator Tara Setmayer said on “The ReidOut” Tuesday. “The more he’s out there, the more people are repelled by him, and his advisers are smart enough to know that,” she explained.

The people who surrounded Trump are “the bootlickers that are just there to make him feel good about himself, they’re figuring out a way to shield him so that he doesn’t have to look in the mirror literally and see how terrible everything looks for him,” she continued.

The problem is that as Kamala Harris is being peppered with accusations that she is not doing enough media interviews while on the campaign trail and simultaneously holding office as the vice president, Trump “has said a series of insane things over the last five days, including talking about gene bad genes for migrants, and lying about hurricane disaster relief that could cost lives, but we’re not talking about that — we’re nitpicking Kamala Harris’ policy positions,” Setmayer added. “It’s a double standard.”

Setmayer’s commentary supported that of guest host Katie Phang, who also asserted that there is a “double standard” applied to Harris that Trump doesn’t have to contend with. She told Molly Jong-Fast, “But let’s be clear, if Kamala Harris were to pull out of that ’60 Minutes’ interview, the media would lose their minds.”

“Many in legacy media have been super critical of Harris for not doing a lot of interviews,” Phang continued. “So they say, when, in fact, the truth is Donald Trump is the one who continues to refuse to sit down with anyone who’s not a friendly face. Sounds like yet another double standard.”

Last week Trump backed out of a “60 Minutes” interview that had been in the works for months, becoming the first presidential candidate to do so in 50 years. CBS later explained that Trump canceled because he objected to being fact-checked, and because he demanded correspondent Lesley Stahl apologize for statements she never actually said during her 2020 interview.

“The campaign offered shifting explanations,” host Scott Pelley said Monday before it aired the “60 Minutes” interview with Kamala Harris. “First it complained that we would fact-check the interview. We fact-check every story.Later, Trump said he needed an apology for his interview in 2020. Trump claims correspondent Lesley Stahl said in that interview that Hunter Biden’s controversial laptop came from Russia. She never said that.”

For some reason, Pelley also quoted an irrelevant Trump campaign attack on Harris verbatim. Pelley also detailed the numerous accommodations the network said it was willing to make for Trump, including a segment that would have been filmed at the site of assassination attempt on him in July, providing him with extremely favorable video, before he dropped out. Read more here.

