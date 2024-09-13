Trump refuses to criticize Laura Loomer amid concerns from Republican allies about her influence

Michelle L. Price, Aamer Madhani, Jill Colvin And Bill Barrow
·6 min read

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (AP) — Donald Trump refused on Friday to condemn recent racist and conspiratorial comments from right-wing provocateur Laura Loomer, who traveled with him earlier this week to Tuesday night's presidential debate and several 9/11 memorial events.

“Laura’s been a supporter of mine,” Trump told reporters at a press conference near Los Angeles, where he was pressed on concerns from Republican allies about his ongoing association with Loomer, who once declared herself a “proud Islamophobe” and has a long history of promoting ugly and extreme conspiracies.

Trump said Loomer has “strong opinions,” but insisted at the news conference he was unaware of her recent comments, including a post on X in which she played on racist stereotypes by writing that “the White House will smell like curry & White House speeches will be facilitated via a call center” if his Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, wins in November. Harris is the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants.

“I don’t control Laura. Laura has to say what she wants,” Trump said. “I can’t tell Laura what to do.”

Yet later, via his Truth Social account, Trump tried to distance himself more clearly from Loomer, saying, “I disagree with the statements she made” and describing her as “a private citizen and longtime supporter” who “doesn't work for the Campaign.” Even in that post, though, Trump defended Loomer, writing that “like the many millions of people who support me, she is tired of watching the Radical Left Marxists and Fascists violently attack and smear me.”

Loomer’s appearances on the campaign trail with Trump have alarmed some top supporters, who have taken the rare move of publicly airing their concerns that he is hurting his chances against Harris, who is driving up Democratic enthusiasm that intensified with her debate performance Tuesday. Harris was campaigning Friday across Pennsylvania.

Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Georgia congresswoman known herself for spreading conspiracies, called the post about curry “appalling and extremely racist” and said it did not represent Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., called Loomer “a crazy conspiracy theorist who regularly utters disgusting garbage intended to divide Republicans," and said a Democratic Party “plant couldn’t do a better job than she is doing to hurt President Trump’s chances of winning re-election.”

Trump has a history of association with extremists, including dining in 2022 at his Mar-a-Lago club with Nick Fuentes, a far-right activist who had used his online platform to spew antisemitic and white nationalist rhetoric. Trump had said at the time that he “knew nothing about” Fuentes before his dinner with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.

Trump makes the campaign about his conspiracies

Harris has not commented publicly on Loomer's ties to Trump. But as has often been the case during his three White House runs, Trump has pulled the presidential campaign this week into a discussion of far-right conspiracies and unsubstantiated rumors with consequences.

He brought up a discredited claim about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, hunting and eating pets at Tuesday's presidential debate watched by more than 67 million people, as Harris repeatedly put him on the defensive about the economy and abortion. The claims — which he has also amplified in social media posts — have driven millions of online conversations, and resulted in serious repercussions for the town.

Bomb threats directed at the homes of Springfield’s mayor and other city officials, as well as Springfield City Hall and schools, prompted the evacuation of schools and government buildings there for a second day on Friday.

Yet Trump's allies, notably his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, have repeatedly raised the claims about pets — even as Vance acknowledged they may be false.

Trump, who has promised if elected again to carry out the largest deportation operation in U.S. history, on Friday dismissed concerns from city officials and said his operation would target Springfield.

“The real threat is what’s happening at our border,” he said.

President Joe Biden on Friday said the Haitian community was “under attack” and the false claims had to stop.

Trump unleashes the attacks his allies expected at the debate

Speaking at a news conference at his Los Angeles-area golf club, Trump unleashed a litany of attacks against Harris and California, as he stood on a cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

“She destroyed San Francisco and she destroyed the state,” Trump said of Harris, who represented California in the Senate and also served as the state’s attorney general and the district attorney of San Francisco before becoming vice president. He accused her of having been soft on crime in her previous positions — something aides had suggested he would focus on during the debate.

Trump, who said he wanted to be known as “the border president,” also continued to rail against the dangers of illegal immigration, claiming that the country has had “thousands of people being killed by illegal migrants.”

In fact, there has been no spike in violent crime nationally or in the major cities where many migrants have settled, and national statistics show violent crime is on the way down.

Harris emphasizes the economy in Pennsylvania

Harris, meanwhile, was in Pennsylvania Friday, where she used stops in two counties Trump won in 2016 and 2020 to frame herself as the candidate for middle-class workers and small-business owners.

In Wilkes-Barre, Harris touted her call for a $50,000 tax deduction to start a small business and said she would work with the private sector to build 3 million new homes to increase housing stock and decrease costs. She said her overall tax plan, , including raising the child tax credit to $6,000 during the first year of a child’s life, would reach 100 million Americans. She pledged to ease requirements for a college degree for certain federal government jobs.

And she compared her upbringing to the billionaire Trump being the son of a wealthy New York developer. “I come from the middle class. I understand where I come from and I’m never going to forget that,” she said.

In Johnstown, Harris met with owners and supporters at Classic Elements, a bookstore and cafe, to discuss her plans. “Small businesses are so much part of the fabric of a community,” she told the shop owners.

It was her second day of back-to-back events after holding two rallies Thursday in North Carolina. Her campaign is aiming to hit every market in every battleground state over four days, with stops by Harris, her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and other surrogates in Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona and Georgia.

Her campaign said she raised $47 million from 600,000 donors in the 24 hours after her debate with Trump.

After appearing at his golf club in upscale Rancho Palos Verdes, Trump was planning to attend a fundraiser in the Bay Area. He then heads to Las Vegas. Trump was in the city last month to promote his proposal to end federal taxes on workers’ tips, something that could resonate in the tourist city, where much of the service-based economy includes workers who rely on tips. He announced a new proposal Thursday to end taxes on overtime pay.

___

This version corrects that Trump dined with white supremacist Nick Fuentes in 2022, not last year.

___

Madhani reported from Johnstown, Pennsylvania, Colvin from New York and Barrow from Atlanta. Associated Press writers Michael R. Blood in Los Angeles, Chris Megerian in Washington, Melissa Goldin in New York and Tom Verdin in Sacramento contributed to this report.

Michelle L. Price, Aamer Madhani, Jill Colvin And Bill Barrow, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Harris campaign adds senior Hispanic consultants

    Vice President Harris’s campaign is adding four strategists to expand its Latino voter outreach. The campaign is onboarding Alida García, Jorge Neri, Nathaly Arriola Maurice and Jess Morales Rocketto, a group that combines advocacy, national campaign and White House experience. “With less than 60 days left until election day, the Harris-Walz campaign is entering a…

  • Former drilling foe Harris now says she supports it. 'Sprint to the middle' or climate betrayal?

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Even as she promoted her efforts to boost clean energy, Vice President Kamala Harris said in Tuesday's debate that the Biden-Harris administration has overseen “the largest increase in domestic oil production in history because of an approach that recognizes that we cannot over rely on foreign oil.″

  • Gov. Roy Cooper says Harris has 'excellent' chances in battleground North Carolina, will be helped by governor's race

    "Her chances are excellent, and most people have North Carolina as a toss-up state," Cooper said in an interview with ABC News at Harris' rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Thursday. Trump narrowly won North Carolina in 2020, and no Democrat has won the state in a presidential race since former President Barak Obama in 2008.

  • Garland denounces 'dangerous falsehoods' and conspiracy theories targeting the Justice Department

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland will denounce “conspiracy theories” and “dangerous falsehoods" targeting the Justice Department during a speech Thursday to employees as he forcefully pushes back against Republican claims of politicization.

  • Ex-Trump campaign official questions Trump’s ties to Loomer

    Nayyera Haq, Erin Perrine, and CNN’s Jeff Zeleny join The Lead

  • Laura Loomer’s proximity to Trump draws backlash

    Far-right activist Laura Loomer’s visible presence alongside former President Trump in recent days is sparking questions about her influence and a substantial amount of criticism from figures aligned with the GOP presidential nominee. Loomer is an outspoken Trump supporter who is known for spreading conspiracy theories and using racist rhetoric. She flew on Trump’s plane…

  • Trump and Vance are still stoking fears of Haitian migrants, as Ohio community faces bomb threats

    Donald Trump and his running mate on Friday continued to disparage Haitian migrants in an Ohio community, further fueling false claims the Republicans have promoted even as the city saw bomb threats and school evacuations and local officials called for a cooling of the anti-immigrant rhetoric.

  • Report finds 'no evidence' Hawaii officials prepared for wildfire that killed 102 despite warnings

    HONOLULU (AP) — Investigators reviewing the emergency response to last year's wildfire that killed 102 people on Maui said in a report released Friday they found “no evidence” Hawaii officials made preparations for it, despite days of warnings that critical fire weather was coming.

  • The ‘feral 25-year-olds’ making Kamala Harris go viral on TikTok

    After Tuesday night’s debate, as former president Donald Trump worked the reporters in the spin room in Philadelphia, Vice President Kamala Harris’s TikTok team was busy appealing to a different crowd. In the digital “war room” at campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Del., they hit the button on their pièce de résistance shortly after midnight: A six-second video that mocked Trump’s performance by showing his lectern inhabited by a laughably dramatic “Dance Moms” star. “I thought I was ready to

  • Jon Stewart: Trump Should Be ‘Done’ After Pet-Eating Meltdown

    Jon Stewart has some thoughts about the pet-eating rumors Donald Trump amplified during the presidential debate. According to the Daily Show host, “in any other political campaign,” this would be a career-ending controversy.Stewart made the comments on the latest episode of his podcast The Weekly Show With Jon Stewart. “In any other environment, if you stood on the stage, true or not, and just shouted, ‘Immigrants are eating dogs and people’s pets!’” would have been a race-ending moment like How

  • Lawsuit alleges plot to run sham candidate so DeSantis appointee can win election

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other GOP officials were behind a plot to eliminate competition for his appointee and keep a former Democratic state attorney who the Republican governor had removed from office last year from winning back her job as the top prosecutor in central Florida, according to a lawsuit filed this week.

  • Pope Slams Trump and Harris: Vote For ‘Lesser of Two Evils’

    Pope Francis delivered a searing indictment of both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris Friday as he unexpectedly intervened in the presidential election.A reporter from CBS News asked the supreme pontiff what a Catholic voter should do when faced with one candidate who supports abortion rights and the other who advocates deporting millions of migrants. “They are both against life,” the Pope responded, “the one who throws away migrants and the one who kills children.”The Pope touched on two issues th

  • Opinion - Why don’t more Republicans speak out against Trump?

    Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is a profile in American courage after taking a stand against Donald Trump.

  • Trump complicates Speaker Johnson’s plan to avoid government shutdown

    Former President Trump is adding another layer of complication to the government funding fight as Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) plots his next step to address the looming shutdown deadline. Trump for months has called on Republicans to pair a bill requiring proof of citizenship to vote with a stopgap measure to keep the government open…

  • Trump on why he hasn’t endorsed Garvey: ‘He hasn’t reached out to MAGA’

    Former President Trump said Friday the onus was on California GOP Senate candidate Steve Garvey to reach out to the former president and his supporters if he wants an endorsement. “I don’t know much about Steve Garvey. I think he’s made a big mistake because he hasn’t reached out to MAGA,” Trump said following remarks…

  • 'Obsessed' Dad Accused Of Stalking, Killing His Sheriff's Deputy Daughter Before Fleeing U.S.

    Police said text messages Hector Ramon Martinez-Ayala sent his 25-year-old daughter were "more of the nature of a jealous lover than a father.”

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Out Laura Loomer's Racist Comments In Surprising Internet Feud

    Greene, who has in the past been accused of making racist statements herself, said Loomer’s comments are not representative of Republicans.

  • DNC nods to Taylor Swift in new ad campaign

    The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is capitalizing on superstar Taylor Swift’s recent endorsement of Vice President Harris by launching a new advertisement campaign. The ads will be placed in Times Square in New York City and on the Las Vegas Strip, asking voters if they are “Ready For It?” in a nod to one of…

  • Downtown Mission remembers man killed by police as 'a wonderful dude with a really good heart'

    Windsor's Downtown Mission is still trying to come to terms with the death of Jason West, an Indigenous man shot and killed on Sept. 6 by Windsor police.Matt Johnson, the director of programs and services, said West was a "wonderful" person with a great spirit and a great heart, who was also very sick. "He had struggled with mental illness and substance use for a long, long time, but he was a wonderful dude with a really good heart who always made you laugh," Johnson told CBC News."Jason was one

  • Trump Reveals Who He Will Blame If He Loses Election

    Is Donald Trump gearing up to blame old folks if he loses the presidential election to Kamala Harris in November? It sure sounded that way Thursday at a rally held by the former president in Tucson, Arizona, where he took note of the changing demographic of his supporters and wondered aloud if they will be to blame if he’s defeated on Election Day.“We have a lot of young people here,” Trump said. “My audiences, they’ve gotten younger and younger, do you notice that?”Read more at The Daily Beast.