Trump: China's Deepseek should be a 'wakeup call' to US tech

STORY: :: Trump says Chinese startup DeepSeek's

AI tech should be 'a wake up call' for US

:: January 27, 2025

:: Miami, Florida

"Today and over the last couple of days, I've been reading about China and some of the companies in China, one in particular coming up with a faster method of A.I. and much less expensive method. And that's good because you don't have to spend this much money. I view that as a positive, as an asset."

"The release of DeepSeek A.I. from a Chinese company should be a wake up call for our industries that we need to be laser focused on competing to win, because we have the greatest scientists in the world, even Chinese leadership told me that."

"We always have the ideas, we're always first. So I would say that's a positive, that could be very much a positive development. So instead of spending billions and billions, you'll spend less and you'll come up with hopefully the same solution."