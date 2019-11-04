Trump claims 'covfefe' may have 'deep meaning'

Over a year after President Trump's infamous "covfefe" tweet, he's claiming the mistweet may actually mean something.

"Covfefe" was brought back into the spotlight after a thoroughbred by the same name won Saturday at the Breeders' Cup in Southern California. The 3-year-old filly won the $1 million Filly & Mare Sprint by three-quarters of a length under jockey Joel Rosario, Fox News reported.

Jaime Roth named the horse after the gaffe because she thought the horse "was special and we thought the name was kind of funny,’’ she told USA TODAY Sports.

Trump responded to a tweet about the victory, defending his flub.

"Great! But how do you know it was a 'mistweet?' May be something with deep meaning!" Trump replied.





Great! But how do you know it was a “mistweet?” May be something with deep meaning! https://t.co/00EXMCgQLp — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2019

In May 2017, the president tweeted, "Despite the constant negative press covfefe."

Sean Spicer, then White House press secretary, said, "The president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant" at the time. The tweet was up on the president's Twitter account for about six hours before it was deleted. In the meantime, the apparent typo went viral.

Roth told USA TODAY Sports she tries not to get too political.

"He's not for me, but obviously he is for some other people," she said of Trump. "He just doesn't stand for the things that I believe it. But I believe in Covfefe."