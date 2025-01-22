Trump defends pardoning Capitol rioters as he considers 10% tariff on China

Reuters Videos

STORY: ::January 21, 2025::Washington, D.C.::Trump threatens China with a 10% tariff over fentanyl flow through Mexico, CanadaJOURNALIST OFF-CAMERA: "How much would the tariffs...?"TRUMP: "We're thinking about that too. We're talking about a tariff of 10% on China based on the fact that they're sending fentanyl to Mexico and Canada."JOURNALIST OFF-CAMERA: "How soon on those tariffs?"TRUMP: "Probably February 1st is the date we're looking out. For Mexico and China, we're talking about approximately 25%."Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House on Tuesday (January 21), said he had already imposed large tariffs on China during his first term.