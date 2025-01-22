Trump defends pardoning Capitol rioters as he considers 10% tariff on China
Donald Trump says he is considering imposing a 10% tariff on imports of Chinese-made goods as soon as next week
He says discussions with his administration are "based on the fact that they're sending fentanyl to Mexico and Canada"
Speaking at a press conference on the first full day of his presidency, the president also defends his decision to release two high-profile prisoners jailed over the Capitol riot, after he issued nearly 1,600 pardons in connection with the attack
As part of a raft of rule changes, the new administration issues guidelines paving the way for immigration raids on churches and schools
After his inauguration on Monday, the new president signed a flurry of executive actions - here's a summary
