Trump Continues To Politicize Wildfire Disaster With Blast At 'Incompetent' Officials

Donald Trump lashed out at “incompetent” politicians on the ground in California who are dealing with massive, deadly wildfires, even as the president-elect has yet to take up an invitation to survey the damage himself.

As of Monday, the disaster has killed at least 24 people and destroyed thousands of homes, with another round of extreme wind expected to bring more destruction.

Trump has so far not publicly responded to California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) urging the incoming president to tour the devastation.

Newsom told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday that he reached out to Trump “in the spirit of an open hand, not a closed fist.”

However, instead of heading to California, Trump renewed his attacks on local leaders on his Truth Social platform.

“The fires are still raging in L.A.,” he wrote Sunday morning. “The incompetent pols have no idea how to put them out.”

He added that the fires are “one of the worst catastrophes in the history of our Country.”

“They just can’t put out the fires. What’s wrong with them?” he continued.

Trump also reposted a meme depicting the Hollywood Hills ablaze, with the iconic “Hollywood” sign replaced by the words “Trump Was Right.”

It was one of a series of pro-Trump and anti-Democrat posts the Republican has shared to his 8.5 million followers in recent days.

A meme of a burning “Hollywood” sign replaced with the words “Trump Was Right,” as reposted by President-elect Donald Trump on Truth Social. Truth Social

Trump has chimed in repeatedly from afar, calling on political foe Newsom, or “Newscum,” to resign.

Many of his comments have been misleading.

Trump accused the governor of refusing to sign a “water restoration declaration” ― a document that does not exist, according to fact-checkers.

“The governor is focused on protecting people, not playing politics, and making sure firefighters have all the resources they need,” a statement from Newsom’s press office said.

Trump also complained that there’s “no water for fire hydrants” ― another false claim that had to be debunked.

In a post on Jan. 9, Trump took aim at Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, President Joe Biden, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and so-called Green New Deal proposals to address climate change, as he declared L.A. “a total wipeout!!!”

In his letter to Trump, Newsom invited the president-elect to “see the devastation firsthand” in a visit where he could thank first responders who are “putting their lives on the line.”

