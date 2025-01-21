What executive orders did Trump sign on day one?

Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders on everything from immigration, climate to pardons after being sworn in as the 47th president of the United States.

At the White House, the Republican quickly set about using his new powers to sign off on executive actions, presidential memorandums and executive orders on a host of policy priorities.

Executive orders carry the weight of law, but can be overturned by subsequent presidents or the courts. Many could face legal challenges.

Here are some of the many policy changes that Trump enacted within hours of being sworn into office.

Immigration

National emergency at the border

In the Oval Office, Trump signed a directive to declare a national emergency at the southern border. "That's a big one," Trump said as he added his signature.

He also targeted automatic citizenship for US-born children of immigrants in the country illegally.

Trump also signed an order that is set to suspend the US refugee resettlement programme for four months, though the details were unclear.

Closing the border

Trump ordered the military to "seal the borders" and cited the flow of illicit drugs, human smuggling and crime relating to crossings.

Terrorism designation for gangs and cartels

The president signed a directive that designates drug cartels and international gangs as foreign terrorist organisations. Salvadoran migrant gang MS-13 and Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua will be added to a list that includes al-Qaeda, the so-called Islamic State and Hamas.

Resume wall-building

As part of his emergency declaration at the southern border, Trump directed agency chiefs to relaunch efforts to "construct additional physical barriers along the southern border". The directive is not an executive order and it's unclear how such an effort might be funded, a key hurdle for Trump during his first term.

When Trump was first elected president in 2016, he signed an executive order to build a border wall. Although some parts of barrier were built, most was left uncompleted.

'Remain in Mexico'

Trump also re-implemented his "Remain in Mexico" policy in a day-one executive order. A measure from his first term, it returned about 70,000 non-Mexican asylum seekers across the border to await hearings.

Halting flying migrants

In the same order, Trump also shut down a major Biden-era immigration pipeline: a sponsorship initiative that allowed up to 30,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela to fly to the US.

This policy, known as CHNV, was designed to lower illegal border crossings, the Biden administration had said.

TikTok

Trump also signed a directive postponing the implementation of a law banning Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok for 75 days.

TikTok welcomed Trump's promises on this and restored US services after briefly switching them off before his inauguration.

Trump had said his order would give TikTok's parent company more time to find a US partner to buy a majority stake, but details on the directive he signed aren't clear.

Asked what the action does after he signed it, Trump says it gives him the right to "sell it or close it".

The new president formerly backed a TikTok ban, but indicated he reversed course after his campaign videos attracted billions of views.

Government reform

Doge and Elon Musk

Trump has signed a directive creating the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) - a new advisory body that aims to cut government costs. It is expected to be led by Elon Musk.

Trump said Musk, the head of Tesla and SpaceX, will get an office for about 20 employees for the new agency.

Freeze on federal hiring

Trump signed an action halting any new federal hiring - except within the US military and several other categories - until the Trump administration has full control over the government.

Federal employees returning to the office

Trump signed a document mandating that federal workers must work in the office and are not allowed to work from home.

Censorship

Trump signed a directive "ordering the restoration of freedom of speech and preventing government censorship". No details were immediately available on what this directive specifically does.

The order directs the attorney general to investigate the activities of officials at such agencies as the Department of Justice, the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Federal Trade Commission during the previous administration.

Political prosecutions

The new US president signed a document that sought to end the "weaponization of government against political adversaries". No details were immediately available.

World Health Organization

Trump signed an executive order to begin the process of withdrawing the US from the World Health Organization (WHO).

"Oooh, that's a big one," he said as he signed the document. This marks the second time Trump has ordered the US be pulled out of the WHO.

Trump was critical of how the Geneva-based institution handled Covid-19 and began the process of pulling out from it during the pandemic. President Joe Biden later reversed that decision.

Reversing Biden policies

Biden-era regulations

One of the first directives Trump signed as part of his second term was a document rescinding nearly 80 Biden-era regulations. Trump did not elaborate on what these regulations included.

Regulatory freeze

Trump signed a directive that froze any federal agency from issuing any new regulations until the Trump administration has full control of the government.

Diversity and gender

Transgender people

Trump issued an executive order declaring that the US will only recognise "two sexes, male and female. These sexes are not changeable and are grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality."

The order will affect transgender policy regarding government communications, civil rights protections and federal funding, as well as prisons. It will affect official documents like passports and visas.

DEI

In the same executive order, Trump ended all government programmes, policies, statements and communications that promote or support "gender ideology".

In a separate executive order, he halted all "diversity, equity and inclusion" (DEI) programmes within the federal government. The order is called "ending radical and wasteful government DEI programs and preferencing". The order covers all federal agencies and includes those that get federal grants, or have federal contracts.

The incoming administration has also promised further actions that may affect the private sector.

Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

'Gulf of America'

Among Trump's first executive orders was one that directs the secretary of the interior to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America".

Alaska's Mount Denali

The same order also directs the interior secretary to rename Alaska's Mount Denali to Mount McKinley - in honour of America's 25th president whose tariff policies Trump admires. President Barack Obama changed the name from McKinley to Denali to reflect what it was called by native tribes. It is the highest mountain peak in North America.

Economy

Tackling inflation

He signed a directive asking every US federal department and agency to address the cost of living for Americans.

The details of this document and how each department is tasked with examining this issue are unclear.

Climate and energy

Pull out of the Paris agreement (again)

As part of the first batch of directives, Trump signed off on withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement - the landmark international deal designed to limit rising global temperatures.

It was among the first documents Trump signed after his inauguration.

Trump first withdrew from the Paris accord in 2017, before Biden re-entered it in 2021.

Along with signing off on exiting the deal, Trump also signed a letter that will be sent to the United Nations explaining the withdrawal.

National energy emergency

Trump declared a national energy emergency, promising to fill up strategic oil reserves.

He signed an executive order titled "unleashing Alaska's extraordinary resource potential", which deals with oil and gas and other natural resources.

The new president vowed to "drill, baby, drill" for more American fossil fuels.

End Green New Deal

As part of an executive order on energy, Trump halted the so-called green new deal, a series of Biden administration measures that were aimed at boosting green jobs, regulating the fossil fuel industry and limiting pollution.

Trump ordered agencies to halt funds appropriated through two laws, the Inflation Reduction Act and another law on infrastructure and jobs.

He also said the US would end leasing to wind farms and revoke what he has called an electric vehicle "mandate".

Capitol riot

Pardoning 1,500 people who stormed US Capitol

Trump announced he was issuing pardons for some 1,500 of his supporters who were arrested in the riot at the US Capitol in 2021.

Trump has repeatedly referred to those arrested in the riot as "hostages". At least 600 were charged with assaulting or impeding federal officers.

Committing sentences of Oath Keepers, Proud Boys

Trump also commuted sentences for members of the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, far-right groups, who were convicted of seditious conspiracy in relation to the Capitol riot.

A lawyer for former Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, who was jailed for 22 years for seditious conspiracy over the riot, said his client also expected to be released.

